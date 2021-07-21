 Skip to content
(Komo)   This Week In Global Warming takes us to Kamchatka Russia for a look at a mosquito tornado   (komonews.com) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just wait until they start biting people infected with Delta variant and pass it on to birds and other wild creatures for more mutation fun and games. Beware the zombie rabbit hordes!
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What kind of cover band is that?
 
BigMax
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ever been to Alaska, Canada or Michigan's Upper Peninsula?  Mosquitos love those places.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BigMax: Ever been to Alaska, Canada or Michigan's Upper Peninsula?  Mosquitos love those places.


Really
 
Loucifer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I thought that place was made up for Risk.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
😲
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Call me when the beenado hits.
Oysterman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size


I've seen this one
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"This Week In Global Warming takes us to Kamchatka Russia for a look at a mosquito tornado"

Bad subby!

"According to local media, the phenomenon is nothing new to locals, who witness the ritual every summer, and the number of mosquitoes varies each year along with the weather conditions."
 
