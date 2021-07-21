 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   80 year old man found dead in what police are assuming will be an upcoming L&O:SVU episode   (news.com.au) divider line
    Creepy, Marker pen, New York Post, Mr Raynor's upstairs neighbour, Police, Staten Island, Isaac Williams, Death, body of Robert Raynor  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This guy? (WARNING: NSFW language)

PSA for pedophiles
Youtube bUzFJjLGVgU
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"The next morning I was coming down to get some cigarettes, and I just happened to look back in the hallway and I saw him laying there," he said. "My first instinct was he was drunk and he'd just fallen - even though I'd never seen him drunk.

The force is strong with this one.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Clearly suicide.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
patcarew
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Comedy gold, Jerry!
 
talkertopc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm no sure I trust what a murderer wrote, it could be misdirection.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is totally gonna come back to the guy that found him. The guy probably dropped dead and the guy that found him got cute with the magic marker to look like a hero,
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
TFA:Police said that the deceased had cuts on his forehead and two black eyes, while Mr Williams described apparent injuries to his nose

I feel like amateur lobotomy is a very specific m.o., and may lead to the rapid identification of a suspect
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm guessing a quiet revenge story. He was probably killed by a girl who he victimized decades ago. She finally got him.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

"I am a rapist pig"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: This guy? (WARNING: NSFW language)

[YouTube video: PSA for pedophiles]


technically under the right circumstance the above video is cp

Especially considering the FBI has used Sears catalogs as proof.
So yeah
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: I'm guessing a quiet revenge story. He was probably killed by a girl who he victimized decades ago. She finally got him.


I would agree if they were injuries to the penis
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 401x700]
"I am a rapist pig"


That whole series of movies is really disturbing
 
mrparks
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: MythDragon: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 401x700]
"I am a rapist pig"

That whole series of movies is really disturbing


It really should have touched off the conversation people are having now about "Free Britney"

But, perhaps it went too far, and so made it hard(er) to talk about.
 
