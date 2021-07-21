 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Four hikers in the Grand Canyon were struck by lightning. Grand Canyon trifecta in play   (kold.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
*squints*

"Bright Angel trail head."
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Fark these four hikers in particular."
 
azpenguin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, the flood that killed one and injured five members on a rafting trip last week could be a part of the trifecta.  Been a hell of a summer for GC emergency services.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Watt?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh come on Thor, you gotta go for the pentafecta. This is your year!
 
Drearyx
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
God is really that odd looking Wut? Meme lady replacing that nerd "lightning bolt!" guy.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "Fark these four hikers in particular."


Came in for this.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Even god finds people who hike for fun obnoxious!

/Your fat ass wants more steak
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [Fark user image 212x238]


Ithaca is gorges.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
maybe i'm not pikes peak but i wasn't expecting the grand canyon
 
