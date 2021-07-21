 Skip to content
For £1 million, you can buy Tudor Close, the hotel where Anthony and Elva Pratt hosted murder-mystery parties, and then turned them into the game Cluedo (which they originally called Murder at Tudor Close)
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd also like to rem one of Fark's all time great headlines: "It was Mrs Woods, in the driveway, with a five iron" or something similar. (Feel free to correct me)
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are these the same people that appeared on one of Gordon Ramsay's shows and the husband/owner dressed up like Sherlock Holmes and their take for the whole night when they ran these things was like $200?
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I just do it with Col Mustard and Miss Scarlet with rope in the conservatory?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: Are these the same people that appeared on one of Gordon Ramsay's shows and the husband/owner dressed up like Sherlock Holmes and their take for the whole night when they ran these things was like $200?


I remember that episode.  What a bunch of loons.  It was Hotel Hell, IIRC.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
OK, so Tudor Close, but how many doors open?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If I were going to own a castle, I'd rather have a hunting lodge for rich weirdos.

/didn't we pass a castle a few miles up the road?
//castles don't have phones
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image 620x465]


It was Colonel Panic in the shared library with a named pipe!
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: If I were going to own a castle, I'd rather have a hunting lodge for rich weirdos.

/didn't we pass a castle a few miles up the road?
//castles don't have phones


Don't dream it. Be it.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That movie was really a testament to the power of double-sided tape, wasn't it.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: That movie was really a testament to the power of double-sided tape, wasn't it.

[64.media.tumblr.com image 530x301]


I was about to extol the virtues of Leslie Ann Warren. I see you have that covered.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Or in San Francisco you could buy one of these for between 1.3 and 1.4 million.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


$1,395,000
Fark user imageView Full Size


$1,349,888
Fark user imageView Full Size


$1,398,000
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The actual listing. And it's a terrace house, so you only own a bit of it and share the gardens with the other cottages.
 
