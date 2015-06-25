 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   When on 100% disability for being legally blind, maybe don't drive yourself to VA appointments. Or teach archery, BB gun marksmanship, and land navigation   (heraldsun.com) divider line
First New Username In Many Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Let the man do what he wants.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll shoot your eye out, kid
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It comes and goes.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Blind people can do archery
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I bet he didn't see this verdict coming...
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Disability. Welfare for white people.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
On the bright side, you can play golf after sunset.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Leftover Cocaine: On the bright side, you can play golf after sunset.


But can you wear white after Labor Day?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Leftover Cocaine: Disability. Welfare for white people.


I was trying to decide whether or not to share a story when I saw your comment. Two weeks ago I had a patient in the hospital that was disabled and visually impaired receiving Medicare and benefits of some variety. I didn't ask specifics. Because of health issues, I asked the tech to allow me to take the tray in when it arrived because I needed to check blood sugar. As I was walking in, the dude looks at the tray and says where's my dessert? I asked him how he could see the tray 10 feet away if he's legally blind? And he said,  "it comes and goes."
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So much for his career as a Major League umpire.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Leftover Cocaine: Disability. Welfare for white people.


My X was a VA abuser.  Wouldn't  get a job but could go hunting, ATV-ing, and all that shiat.  But now my little city lot?  Nooooo.
And he would brag about it.

Glad he's  dead.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jackandwater: Leftover Cocaine: Disability. Welfare for white people.

My X was a VA abuser.  Wouldn't  get a job but could go hunting, ATV-ing, and all that shiat.  But now my little city lot?  Nooooo.
And he would brag about it.

Glad he's  dead.


Mow, not now
 
HaywoodJablonski [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wow.  Showing your ableist privilege SMH
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Leftover Cocaine: Disability. Welfare for white people.

I was trying to decide whether or not to share a story when I saw your comment. Two weeks ago I had a patient in the hospital that was disabled and visually impaired receiving Medicare and benefits of some variety. I didn't ask specifics. Because of health issues, I asked the tech to allow me to take the tray in when it arrived because I needed to check blood sugar. As I was walking in, the dude looks at the tray and says where's my dessert? I asked him how he could see the tray 10 feet away if he's legally blind? And he said,  "it comes and goes."


I'm glad that I induced you to violate HIPAA.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jackandwater: jackandwater: Leftover Cocaine: Disability. Welfare for white people.

My X was a VA abuser.  Wouldn't  get a job but could go hunting, ATV-ing, and all that shiat.  But now my little city lot?  Nooooo.
And he would brag about it.

Glad he's  dead.

Mow, not now


Nearly all are members of the Insurrection Party.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Leftover Cocaine: Hey Nurse!: Leftover Cocaine: Disability. Welfare for white people.

I was trying to decide whether or not to share a story when I saw your comment. Two weeks ago I had a patient in the hospital that was disabled and visually impaired receiving Medicare and benefits of some variety. I didn't ask specifics. Because of health issues, I asked the tech to allow me to take the tray in when it arrived because I needed to check blood sugar. As I was walking in, the dude looks at the tray and says where's my dessert? I asked him how he could see the tray 10 feet away if he's legally blind? And he said,  "it comes and goes."

I'm glad that I induced you to violate HIPAA.


How does that violate HIPAA, Rep. Green?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well no one ever said he did those things well.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And yet my friend who was in Iraq and ended up being medevac to Germany can't get a lousy 20% disability bump.

Humps defrauding the VA make me furious.  I hope this jerk gets the max.
 
xalres
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As the son of a legally blind mom, who's witnessed bus drivers yell "I SAW YOU SEE!" because her eyes reflexively swivel towards whichever amorphous blob is currently making noises instead of constantly Stevie Wondering, fark this guy. I welcome and celebrate every bad thing he's got coming to him. Shiat like this makes it just that much harder for her to navigate life.

/don't even get me started on those fake-ass "emotional support animals"
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: And yet my friend who was in Iraq and ended up being medevac to Germany can't get a lousy 20% disability bump.

Humps defrauding the VA make me furious.  I hope this jerk gets the max.


Yup, it's insanely difficult to get it for real issues.  It's really shiatty seeing people do shiat like this.

As for people shiatting on VA disability, fark you.  I had to fight for 60% disability and I'm all sorts of farked up in the head.  The military is great at breaking people mentally, maybe don't shiat too much on us vets that come out with screws loose.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
An Honorable Discharge does not make an Honorable Person.

I am so glad the VA is finally starting to investigate and charge Veterans that are abusing the system.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Leftover Cocaine: Hey Nurse!: Leftover Cocaine: Disability. Welfare for white people.

I was trying to decide whether or not to share a story when I saw your comment. Two weeks ago I had a patient in the hospital that was disabled and visually impaired receiving Medicare and benefits of some variety. I didn't ask specifics. Because of health issues, I asked the tech to allow me to take the tray in when it arrived because I needed to check blood sugar. As I was walking in, the dude looks at the tray and says where's my dessert? I asked him how he could see the tray 10 feet away if he's legally blind? And he said,  "it comes and goes."

I'm glad that I induced you to violate HIPAA HIPPO.


Fixed that for ya.

/pet peeve
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Was his name Mr. Magoo?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
