 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFTV Orlando)   Driver discovered passed out with vehicle running at an intersection gets arres ... hang on, he's a sheriff's office captain. On your way, Sir, and no need for a sobriety check *fist bump*   (wftv.com) divider line
16
    More: Asinine, Sheriff, Coroner, Deputy sheriff, American films, responding deputy, Seminole County Sheriff's Office captain, SEMINOLE COUNTY, agency spokesperson  
•       •       •

437 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2021 at 4:20 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That video is infuriating.

/ This crap is another epidemic.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he's narcoleptic?

/I knew a guy...
//He should have had a medical check at the very least.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A sheriff's office spokesperson said every situation is unique, and it is ultimately the deputy's discretion based on training and experience."

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA​HAHAHA, *cough*
Yes, well the policy is F*CK YOU, that's the policy.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I had a boss who went for a weekend trip with a Pennsylvania State Trooper
He told me driving down the highway the cop opened two beers and handed one to him
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There are a few youtube videos where an officer pulls over a car suspected of DUI and it turns out its another officer, usually one with higher rank...

and the officer says...

"Sorry, my camera is on, you know I have to take you in right?"
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The first time I took ecstasy I woke up with the nose of my car at a 45° angle on a utility pole.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dothemath: The first time I took ecstasy


Sadly, It was the one drug I never tried. I was a big Mesc/LSD fan so I am sure I would've enjoyed it.

but without the techno music....

pink floyd..all the way man...
 
King Something
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

spongeboob: I had a boss who went for a weekend trip with a Pennsylvania State Trooper
He told me driving down the highway the cop opened two beers and handed one to him


Never can tell if serious.  Like when after the job interview, and a long drive back to Austin, I was offered a can of beer.  These particular cops specialized in statewide safety public service announcements for youngsters.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If the car were standing still, he wouldn't be a driver now, would he?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
One set of rules for them..................one set of rules for us civilians.

Farking scumbags.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"This never happened"

farking unreal
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cretinbob: If the car were standing still, he wouldn't be a driver now, would he?


If it is on the roadway and you are in the driver's seat and in possession of the ignition key you are the driver.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
More proof

ALL

COPS

ARE

BAD

EVERY

SINGLE

ONE
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: dothemath: The first time I took ecstasy

Sadly, It was the one drug I never tried. I was a big Mesc/LSD fan so I am sure I would've enjoyed it.

but without the techno music....

pink floyd..all the way man...


X was the kick flip of drugs for me.

I said fu*k this shiat and got out.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.