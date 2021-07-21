 Skip to content
(DCist)   VDOT study | Says witty lines | Perform the best | On highway signs. BURMA SHAVE   (dcist.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, witty lines are better then wavy lines when you're driving.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I feel bad for laughing at

NOBODY PUTS BABY IN A HOT CAR
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


WI DOT dude is the master
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tennessee had signs like:
Highway fatalities
Last year 376
YTD 218

It was like they were telling people to get those numbers up.
 
skyotter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/obscure?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

skyotter: [Fark user image image 720x687]
/obscure?


Not on Fark.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Subby is an old bastard.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

skyotter: [Fark user image 720x687]
/obscure?


Doo Wah Diddy Manfred Mann HiQ Hybrid JARichardsFilm
Youtube Uc0x7xOap4I
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
media.tenor.com
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
South of the Border figured this out a loong time ago.


Fark user imageView Full Size



Here is a lot more for you Ohio folk headed to Myrtle Beach to reminisce with:
https://www.sobpedro.com/pedros-blog/​c​lassic-south-of-the-border-billboards
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I drive by a sign every time I drive to work that says, "YOU LIGHT IT, WE WRITE IT," and I always think it's about driving while smoking weed (because I live in Colorado), until the follow-up message clarifies, "ILLEGAL FIREWORKS $500 FINE." I'm surprised, like, every timethat it's about fireworks and not about driving stoned. Just a total revelation each and every time.

Maybe I should stop smoking weed while driving to work.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gonegirl: I drive by a sign every time I drive to work that says, "YOU LIGHT IT, WE WRITE IT," and I always think it's about driving while smoking weed (because I live in Colorado), until the follow-up message clarifies, "ILLEGAL FIREWORKS $500 FINE." I'm surprised, like, every timethat it's about fireworks and not about driving stoned. Just a total revelation each and every time.

Maybe I should stop smoking weed while driving to work.


So I'm driving my high schooler to school and we were talking about weed, and I told him don't do it because it's not legal here and it could screw up his college scholarships. We look over at the next car at a stoplight and it's two dudes smoking a joint --- at 7:50 a.m. --- and my son says Yeah, that's Chad and Connor.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
twistedsifter.comView Full Size
 
