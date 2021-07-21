 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   There might be more pointless deaths than dying while undergoing a "sweat reduction procedure" a company paid you to undergo because you were a "fitness influencer" on Instagram, but it has be in the top 10   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
44
    More: Fail, Anabolic steroid, dermatology clinic SkinPiel, Victor Manuel Gmez Carreo, influencer Santos Mena, comments sections, Gmez Carreo, Mexican bodybuilder, wellness center  
•       •       •

824 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2021 at 10:02 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I had a boyfriend with a sweat fetish. He'd turn into a beast when I started glistening out of my pores.

CSB
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: I had a boyfriend with a sweat fetish. He'd turn into a beast when I started glistening out of my pores.

CSB


😉
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So in my lifetime I've outlived Kobe Bryant and this lady and a couple of  wealthy people along with Brittany Murphy.

Say what you want about me but I feel blessed to be this poor this fat and still alive
Winning!
 
Wobambo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That doesn't even really serve as an example to others because hahaha, what the ufkc, only the dumbest farker alive would agree to that and you already got him.
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Working from home 12 hours a day in IT has been my sweat reduction therapy, I'm a fat lump of shiat now since the pandemic hit.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I mean...technically the procedure worked.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bruce Lee had his sweat glands removed from his underarms.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: So in my lifetime I've outlived Kobe Bryant and this lady and a couple of  wealthy people along with Brittany Murphy.

Say what you want about me but I feel blessed to be this poor this fat and still alive
Winning!


the fark is wrong with you man
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: I had a boyfriend with a sweat fetish. He'd turn into a beast when I started glistening out of my pores.

CSB


There's something I feel like I need to say here, but I can't figure it out.

I'll pass coming up with something for this...
 
Toxophil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: So in my lifetime I've outlived Kobe Bryant and this lady and a couple of  wealthy people along with Brittany Murphy.

Say what you want about me but I feel blessed to be this poor this fat and still alive
Winning!


If I were wealthy, you wouldn't see me anywhere near a helicopter or single prop plane... Or whatever kind of Dr. Does "sweat reduction surgery"
Hell, you probably just wouldn't see me at all, because I'd shun the rest of the world in favor of my private island.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: I had a boyfriend with a sweat fetish. He'd turn into a beast when I started glistening out of my pores.

CSB


amity blight having a gay panic - 2
Youtube wEWNRJ_3LdM
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Toxophil: waxbeans: So in my lifetime I've outlived Kobe Bryant and this lady and a couple of  wealthy people along with Brittany Murphy.

Say what you want about me but I feel blessed to be this poor this fat and still alive
Winning!

If I were wealthy, you wouldn't see me anywhere near a helicopter or single prop plane... Or whatever kind of Dr. Does "sweat reduction surgery"
Hell, you probably just wouldn't see me at all, because I'd shun the rest of the world in favor of my private island.


Jeffrey?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: I had a boyfriend with a sweat fetish. He'd turn into a beast when I started glistening out of my pores.

CSB



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Being an influencer seems to be a dangerous job. Death by influence is really a sad way to go.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wheel of Morality ... turn turn turn
Tell us the lesson we should learn

DING!

When people pay YOU to take their drugs, it's probably a bad thing.
 
cefm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Christ, just say it's a sponsored ad and then you don't have to actually take the shizzy Guadalajaran cocktail of death. Just cash the check and move on.
 
camaroash
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The idiots mention creatine as a steroid. Did they get their PhD out of a vending machinee?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: waxbeans: So in my lifetime I've outlived Kobe Bryant and this lady and a couple of  wealthy people along with Brittany Murphy.

Say what you want about me but I feel blessed to be this poor this fat and still alive
Winning!

the fark is wrong with you man


😂
Dude I spent the night he's doing cocaine I'm 400 lb most people are scaring me across the street to avoid me and in middle school I got treated like shiat and an elementary I got put into therapy the world has been trying to kill me since forever and I've been trying to help it since forever and yet I'm still here my point is I could die tomorrow and I'm still beat the odds and I'm happy about that because people with better health better looks more money and more privilege and more access to health care and whatnot it's still died before me so yeah that's winning man
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Toxophil: waxbeans: So in my lifetime I've outlived Kobe Bryant and this lady and a couple of  wealthy people along with Brittany Murphy.

Say what you want about me but I feel blessed to be this poor this fat and still alive
Winning!

If I were wealthy, you wouldn't see me anywhere near a helicopter or single prop plane... Or whatever kind of Dr. Does "sweat reduction surgery"
Hell, you probably just wouldn't see me at all, because I'd shun the rest of the world in favor of my private island.


Exactly.
/
I would buy my grandfather's ranch in Mexico that doesn't even have electricity and enjoy the rest of my life with a new 21-year-old wife every 10 years.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dennysgod: notgonnatellu: I had a boyfriend with a sweat fetish. He'd turn into a beast when I started glistening out of my pores.

CSB


[Fark user image image 320x296]


Exactly
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Wheel of Morality ... turn turn turn
Tell us the lesson we should learn

DING!

When people pay YOU to take their drugs, it's probably a bad thing.


I'm not disagreeing but how do I reconcile it with the fact that no one's ever paid me to do cocaine so you might be right but you might also be wrong I don't know how to reconcile this I think you just made my brain Short circuit
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have hyperhidrosis. There's two pictures were taken about two minutes apart after I wiped my hands on my shirt.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Now imagine my feet doing the same thing twice as bad. Hyperhidrosis farking sucks. I'd do things just shy of killing people if I could stop it permanently.

Even antiperspirants don't make a dent in this shiat.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: I had a boyfriend with a sweat fetish. He'd turn into a beast when I started glistening out of my pores.

CSB


I had a girlfriend who could not keep her hands off me when I was hot and sweaty. After a tough day working outside I wanted to shower and relax, but she would attack me.

/ CSB
// Let us hope that our exes meet
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cefm: Christ, just say it's a sponsored ad and then you don't have to actually take the shizzy Guadalajaran cocktail of death. Just cash the check and move on.


Michael Jackson to the courtesy phone please and please bring your Pepsi with you
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

camaroash: The idiots mention creatine as a steroid. Did they get their PhD out of a vending machinee?


That's how it's being pitched to people seriously
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Headline: "Fit To Be Died"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I have hyperhidrosis. There's two pictures were taken about two minutes apart after I wiped my hands on my shirt.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

[Fark user image image 425x566]

Now imagine my feet doing the same thing twice as bad. Hyperhidrosis farking sucks. I'd do things just shy of killing people if I could stop it permanently.

Even antiperspirants don't make a dent in this shiat.


/
You just reminded me of a coworker who used to wear these long gloves I never understood why and then one day she did a soup call for me and then I found out that she wears these clothes because she has your same condition it's a damn shame too because she was smoking hot
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: baronbloodbath: I have hyperhidrosis. There's two pictures were taken about two minutes apart after I wiped my hands on my shirt.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

[Fark user image image 425x566]

Now imagine my feet doing the same thing twice as bad. Hyperhidrosis farking sucks. I'd do things just shy of killing people if I could stop it permanently.

Even antiperspirants don't make a dent in this shiat.

/
You just reminded me of a coworker who used to wear these long gloves I never understood why and then one day she did a soup call for me and then I found out that she wears these clothes because she has your same condition it's a damn shame too because she was smoking hot


She was probably freakin' cold all the time.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have something similar due to medications I take.

I sweat after a cold shower.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: baronbloodbath: I have hyperhidrosis. There's two pictures were taken about two minutes apart after I wiped my hands on my shirt.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

[Fark user image image 425x566]

Now imagine my feet doing the same thing twice as bad. Hyperhidrosis farking sucks. I'd do things just shy of killing people if I could stop it permanently.

Even antiperspirants don't make a dent in this shiat.

/
You just reminded me of a coworker who used to wear these long gloves I never understood why and then one day she did a soup call for me and then I found out that she wears these clothes because she has your same condition it's a damn shame too because she was smoking hot


Yeah it's bad but can be slightly mitigated by freezing cold temps, anti-anxiety meds, and antiperspirants.

If I had been drinking coffee, it's even worse, like twice over. I love coffee and caffeine but the sweating is awful.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you're getting general anaesthesia you do it in a hospital or a facility that's damn close to one, both figuratively and geographically. That way you don't die from something as well understood as anaphylaxis.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: waxbeans: baronbloodbath: I have hyperhidrosis. There's two pictures were taken about two minutes apart after I wiped my hands on my shirt.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

[Fark user image image 425x566]

Now imagine my feet doing the same thing twice as bad. Hyperhidrosis farking sucks. I'd do things just shy of killing people if I could stop it permanently.

Even antiperspirants don't make a dent in this shiat.

/
You just reminded me of a coworker who used to wear these long gloves I never understood why and then one day she did a soup call for me and then I found out that she wears these clothes because she has your same condition it's a damn shame too because she was smoking hot

Yeah it's bad but can be slightly mitigated by freezing cold temps, anti-anxiety meds, and antiperspirants.

If I had been drinking coffee, it's even worse, like twice over. I love coffee and caffeine but the sweating is awful.


Wow.
She must have had it worse than you because a call center is freezing cold and the 2 minutes she was at my station taking the sup call, she left my mouse and desk soaking wet like she took a piss on it.
I don't mean that in a ugly way I'm just saying it was a substantial amount of liquid she left behind from just a quick supervisor call inside a freezing cold call center
 
gar1013
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: waxbeans: So in my lifetime I've outlived Kobe Bryant and this lady and a couple of  wealthy people along with Brittany Murphy.

Say what you want about me but I feel blessed to be this poor this fat and still alive
Winning!

the fark is wrong with you man


He's poor and fat.
 
gar1013
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I have hyperhidrosis. There's two pictures were taken about two minutes apart after I wiped my hands on my shirt.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

[Fark user image image 425x566]

Now imagine my feet doing the same thing twice as bad. Hyperhidrosis farking sucks. I'd do things just shy of killing people if I could stop it permanently.

Even antiperspirants don't make a dent in this shiat.


You must save a small fortune in lube!
 
camaroash
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I have hyperhidrosis. There's two pictures were taken about two minutes apart after I wiped my hands on my shirt.

[Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image 425x566]

Now imagine my feet doing the same thing twice as bad. Hyperhidrosis farking sucks. I'd do things just shy of killing people if I could stop it permanently.

Even antiperspirants don't make a dent in this shiat.


i had that shiat when I was going through puberty. My armpits would literally drip all day long. Fortunately, this was the era of flannel.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: I had a boyfriend with a sweat fetish. He'd turn into a beast when I started glistening out of my pores. CSB


I understand. Believe me when I say female sweat pheromones are quite real.
/that's why I work as a janitor at the Women's Tennis Association just to harvest the liqueur of heaven (kidding of course)
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
with the current climate situation, disabling the ability to sweat seems like a very dumb idea.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

berylman: notgonnatellu: I had a boyfriend with a sweat fetish. He'd turn into a beast when I started glistening out of my pores. CSB

I understand. Believe me when I say female sweat pheromones are quite real.
/that's why I work as a janitor at the Women's Tennis Association just to harvest the liqueur of heaven (kidding of course)


Sure
 
ansius
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So she didn't die from the cosmetic procedure but from the anaesthesia before it.

This is what people who get cosmetic surgery just don't understand - there is a non-trivial risk that you can just die from anaesthesia. You don't get surgery unless you absolutely need it.

If this cosmetic company offered a woman financial incentives to get a medical procedure that has a low but catastrophic risk associated with it when she didn't medically need it, then they should lose their license.

This is completely unethical.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When an "influencer" dies, is it really pointless?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
WTF? She worked in fitness. If you work out, you sweat. Everybody knows that.
 
spesimen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
waxbeans:

Wow.
She must have had it worse than you because a call center is freezing cold and the 2 minutes she was at my station taking the sup call, she left my mouse and desk soaking wet like she took a piss on it.
I don't mean that in a ugly way I'm just saying it was a substantial amount of liquid she left behind from just a quick supervisor call inside a freezing cold call center
 
spesimen
‘’ 1 minute ago  
waxbeans:
Wow.
She must have had it worse than you because a call center is freezing cold and the 2 minutes she was at my station taking the sup call, she left my mouse and desk soaking wet like she took a piss on it.
I don't mean that in a ugly way I'm just saying it was a substantial amount of liquid she left behind from just a quick supervisor call inside a freezing cold call center

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: moothemagiccow: waxbeans: So in my lifetime I've outlived Kobe Bryant and this lady and a couple of  wealthy people along with Brittany Murphy.

Say what you want about me but I feel blessed to be this poor this fat and still alive
Winning!

the fark is wrong with you man

😂
Dude I spent the night he's doing cocaine I'm 400 lb most people are scaring me across the street to avoid me and in middle school I got treated like shiat and an elementary I got put into therapy the world has been trying to kill me since forever and I've been trying to help it since forever and yet I'm still here my point is I could die tomorrow and I'm still beat the odds and I'm happy about that because people with better health better looks more money and more privilege and more access to health care and whatnot it's still died before me so yeah that's winning man


I don't know ... Some lights burn brighter but shorter

I remember being asked to write a paper about Achilles, his meteoric but tragic life, and whether one would rather live a long and dull life, or a short and exciting tragic life.

Alternatively, would one want to live, no, be kept alive in a hospital or rather decline to be treated and say goodbye?

Every still speaks Bob Marley's name and sings his songs.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.