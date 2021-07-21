 Skip to content
 
(Fark)   "Better ten days of love than years of regretting." -Robert Jordan. Even worse is only having ten days to get your Fark Fiction Anthology submission finished. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, The Wheel of Procrastination and Regret edition   (fark.com) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's right, folks, we're down to the last ten days before submissions close in this year's Fark Fiction Anthology!  It's time to knuckle down, it's time to play the music, it's time to light the lights, it's time to meet the . . . wait, that's the Muppet Show theme.  Err, anyway, submissions will close on July 31, so get those stories to us!

Interested in seeing what your fellow Farkers have done over the years? Look no further!

And best of all, all proceeds from these books go to an excellent children's charity chosen by Farkers, so your hard earned literary work will go to help out a good cause!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worked on mine a tick today, am about to get back on it and post a sample once I get a few chores done.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I gotta figure out what to send.  I've got a few things to choose from if I don't get something new written in time.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I gotta figure out what to send.  I've got a few things to choose from if I don't get something new written in time.


And I'm still pissed at myself for missing the 2017 and 2018 calls...
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've fallen in love more than I've made it.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh, Wheel of Procrastination would better describe Jordan's lesser peer Martin. . .

Not a writer but expressing my support for our Fark writers. Make the magic happen!
 
Rent Party
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I am one of those people that hates to be late, and gets general anxiety if I am.  As a result, I tend to get stuff in really early, as I did with my (very first!) submission.   Now I am having general anxiety that I could have done a better job of it if I had just taken my time used the time allotted.

Which is probably true, but oh well.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Here's a sample of what I'm working on, Personal Space,the fourth installment of the Dan Daniels series:


The news switched to some kind of book reviewer guy who started going on about "..the first three books in the Hitchhiker's series were great, and then the fourth one was just some lousy romance story." I saw this as a chance to sneak away and get rid of this thing clipped to my ear that actually translated alien languages and also change out of this Sherry-Williams uniform that, despite a lot of washings, had a lot more paint staining it than was normal. I closed the door, dropped the translator in a fishbowl full of junk and sat down.
I reached into my backpack and pulled out the standard-issue oPad that I had been given at one of my space jobs. There was a new app that had been installed just before I left for readjusting to everyday life. I opened it.
The splash screen was a black, starry background with the letters "UFIA" in stylized blue letters in the foreground. Underneath that faded in "Universal Federation of Intergalactic Alliances." After I confirmed that my language was Earth English, an animation of a squat man hobbled onto the screen.
"HALLOSH!" he said a bit too loudly in a goofy voice. I turned him down to keep Chris from hearing. "If you're eyeing this, that means that you're back home on...Earth in the...early twenty-first century." The place and time sounded like they were added in by a robot, but whatever. Other than that, his way of speaking sounded like someone put a cartoon Italian accent in a blender with Pee Wee Herman's laugh. "But before you go out to...dance the Kewpied Shuffle, we need to get some rules straight and give out some advice. My name is beings Marvin. Also please note that...Earth English is kind of a muy hard language to translate from Intergalactic Planetary, so the translation may be a little bouncy-bouncy at times. Budget goes to more-used languages, so this one are translated by computers. I can also has be your virtual assistant! Just go to the homescreen and say words to me."
The rest of the video went on like that. There wasn't a lot in it that I didn't already know. It was against intergalactic law for me to tell anyone on Earth who wasn't already in on it about the existence of extraterrestrials or time travel until it was officially revealed in the 2030s. Those of us who had "cracked" the secret of time travel and alien life were referred to as "cracked." There were some secret places for us cracked people hidden here and there that I could access. They were called "crack dens." and that I should report anything alien-suspicious at the nearest one right away. Then it started to get into how I could get back into working in space when I took a break.
I wasn't in a rush to start working in space or at all. I had several grand from working with zero expenses for eight months, plus no one would bat an eye when I filed to collect the whopping three months of unemployment my state would give out for losing the paint store job. Maybe all that would help me deal with the existential stuff of going back to my boring old life in Danville after living in outer space. Maybe. Bah, forget it, the first order of business was to connect with Connie.
Connie was the beautiful woman that I had met while working for PUS Shipping. We really hit it off. Then we discovered that we, ah, came from different worlds. Literally. Or, totally different versions of the same world. Yeah. This made us shockingly completely incompatible, but the good news was that, in theory, there should be a version of her in my world. Only about two hours away in Concord, actually. But how to find everything personal about her without actually knowing this world's version of her yet? Social media, of course!

/Is Marvin as much fun to read as he is to write?
 
balloonatic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm liking Marvin.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What? Ten days?!

I'll try to send mine in this weekend. Right now there's a hole in the floor in the den, and the scabrous toves downstairs are binge-watching Dukes of Hazzard and reruns of Olympic trials, so it's hard to concentrate.

I keep thinking I've got that last perfect touch ready to add, but then the kaleidoscope shifts, and the picture is all triangle-y instead of round-ish. What will almost certainly happen is that I'll run out of time and send in what I have at the moment. Which is what happened last year. Poor Milana, things could have been marginally better for you.
 
aeroperf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Robert Jordan is a classic example of procrastination.
He procrastinated so long that he died before he could finish WOT.

Patrick Rothfuss is running a close second with his Kingkiller series.

They taught George R R Martin everything he knows about procrastination.
Are you listening, Chris Underwood?
Don't fall in love with your world, your characters, or your story.  The readers deserve better.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ less than a minute ago  

aeroperf: Robert Jordan is a classic example of procrastination.
He procrastinated so long that he died before he could finish WOT.

Patrick Rothfuss is running a close second with his Kingkiller series.

They taught George R R Martin everything he knows about procrastination.
Are you listening, Chris Underwood?
Don't fall in love with your world, your characters, or your story.  The readers deserve better.


If you look at Jordan's release schedule, he kept a solid pace even after being diagnosed terminally ill.

Martin, Rothfuss, and Gerrold are procrastinators. Jordan not only kept his schedule, he wrote extensive notes to guide another writer all the way to his ending if the worst happened, as it did. He had a work ethic and cared deeply about his fans love for his creation.
 
