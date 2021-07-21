 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   An urban legend finally comes to life, as 5 kids taken to hospital after ingesting cannabis candies   (cheknews.ca) divider line
142
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 No harm or treatment needed. Just a whinny Karen wasting hospital resources.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not my problem, arrest the farking parents.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A 911 call was made immediately, says a police report, and the children were taken to hospital, where they were observed and released.

BECKY NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They could have just put on some grateful dead and turned the sound off on the TV and played old cartoons.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Grateful Dead - Touch Of Grey (Official Music Video)
Youtube mzvk0fWtCs0
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That packaging is great for youngsters who want to experiment while maintaining plausible deniability should they get caught by their folks.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those kids seem pretty cool.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bouncing Around the Room (Live - Clifford Ball, 1994)
Youtube BFzDtttVmkw
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Your motherf*cking kids just ate $150 worth of  edibles, Karen!"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now i want watermelon Stoner Patch Kids.

Strawberry or raspberry would be better, though.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: "Your motherf*cking kids just ate $150 worth of  edibles, Karen!"


I was going to say "And they got a $73,000 ER bill on top of it!"

But that's Canada and that wouldn't happen.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got To Get You Into My Life (Remastered 2009)
Youtube r95-7zfgtLw
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reverend Horton Heat - Marijuana
Youtube LaZVAzgGAMk
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I keep all that shiat where I know the kids won't go looking for it.

Right next to the asparagus.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As big of a proponent of cannabis as I am, that shiat should be illegal. We just had a kitten emergency where it had eaten a "roommates roach". After a $600 nap at the ER vet we found out the paper had been "dipped in resin".

The kitten is fine, but it could have been a different story.

Legalization comes with responsibilities. Keep it away from kids and pets.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: The kitten is fine, but it could have been a different story.


How? I mean it could have a Hersey bar and a puppy. Or a handle of vodka and bobcat. Or a Gorilla and some LSD....we just don't know.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police were informed that the children were attending a barbeque when parents noticed some odd behaviour. It seems the children had acquired musical instruments and had begun to play loopy, meandering soft rock songs with nonsensical lyrics about moving to the country and divesting themselves of material possessions.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/r95-7zfg​tLw]


Yes...Paul has admitted, Got To Get You Into My Life was about pot.

funny, before I knew that, my GF back in 1985 picked this as "our song"


I love that 5 note (or so) guitar part by George at the end...
 
Drearyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find it hilarious that nearly all the edibles are garbage children's snacks.

Grow the fark up
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody? Fine...

Police Officer steals Marijuana.
Youtube hnZb5wi_jsU


/disappointed
//welcome to fark.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grateful Dead - Playing in the Band 5-21-74
Youtube KbPiw6nF0qk
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*throws away a package of frozen hot dogs*
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: cretinbob: The kitten is fine, but it could have been a different story.

How? I mean it could have a Hersey bar and a puppy. Or a handle of vodka and bobcat. Or a Gorilla and some LSD....we just don't know.


Bull Elephant Seal and meth FTW.
 
blahpers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: cretinbob: The kitten is fine, but it could have been a different story.

How? I mean it could have a Hersey bar and a puppy. Or a handle of vodka and bobcat. Or a Gorilla and some LSD....we just don't know.


When giving gorillas LSD is outlawed, only outlaw gorillas will be on LSD....or something.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No kids have ever been hurt from drinking alcohol or grabbing a gun.
I know that much.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lords of Acid - Marijuana in Your Brain (Voodoo-U album)
Youtube o5zZthqTr-4
 
Thenixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serious question: can you make a gummy texture with just sugar, thc concentrate, and citric acid? The non-cannabis versions all use starch or gelatin or something.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, dude.  Don't bogart that gummie, man.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶 Alone on the seesaw with a Pez eating grin 🎶

Fark user imageView Full Size



🎶 I'll never eat gummies with Billy again 🎶
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Not my problem, arrest the farking parents.


lol sure bro. If you gonna arrest parents for being dumbasses to their kids, theres tens of thousands of them way worse than that.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Not my problem, arrest the farking parents.


Escalating to a waste of tax money and jail space will solve nothing.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Stone Roses - Breaking Into Heaven (Full introduction)
Youtube 95jHGhIamN4
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: As big of a proponent of cannabis as I am, that shiat should be illegal. We just had a kitten emergency where it had eaten a "roommates roach". After a $600 nap at the ER vet we found out the paper had been "dipped in resin".

The kitten is fine, but it could have been a different story.

Legalization comes with responsibilities. Keep it away from kids and pets.


sounds like you are the one that needs a lecture in responsibility there bucky.  you are the one with a drug addict, dope-crazed, roommate.  he probably plays rock-n-roll too and, and, and dances.  and you, you just let that poor innocent kitten roam the place, unsupervised, eating whatever. you need to fix yourself before you wreck yourself.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Nobody? Fine...

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/hnZb5wi_​jsU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

/disappointed
//welcome to fark.


I hate that they cut out the part about the cop asking what the score of the Red Wings game was.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Now i want watermelon Stoner Patch Kids.

Strawberry or raspberry would be better, though.


There is a product called Ripple. Its a powder based thc dose that adds a slightly chalky taste but otherwise blends in perfectly to most liquids. My only advice is to not use it in carbonated liquids


But if you had.....say....watermelon flavored drink and a popsicle tray.......
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thenixon: Serious question: can you make a gummy texture with just sugar, thc concentrate, and citric acid? The non-cannabis versions all use starch or gelatin or something.


Why would you need to?
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a cannabis enthusiast, I feel it is very irresponsible to leave edibles where children can get to them. Edibles which are packaged to look like candy, left out, sounds like criminal negligence.

My roommate's dog ate half a pan of brownies while we were in the other room. She knocked then pan off the counter, which we never imagined she'd do. She stayed in one spot, sleeping, for a couple days but seemed fine. However, after that occasion, several people said the dog looked like she was going to say something. She'd seem to be following the conversation, and she'd open her mouth like she was about to say something. It was weird how many people mentioned that, but she never did that before she ate all those brownies.

All of us felt bad, but we all said, How was I supposed to know that dog would want to eat that? (She never ate bread or donuts before.)
 
Khrestyn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thenixon: Serious question: can you make a gummy texture with just sugar, thc concentrate, and citric acid? The non-cannabis versions all use starch or gelatin or something.


You need gelatin and or pectin to make the gummy work. Otherwise you get a thick syrup that won't harden.. unless you over cook it and end up with hard candy.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Later, One of them joined a dog and a couple of chicks and a gay guy in a van solving mysteries
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: "Your motherf*cking kids just ate $150 worth of  edibles, Karen!"


Either edibles are MUCH more expensive in Canada than they are in the US or the kids would have had to consume something like 1,500 mg of THC. For a 5 year old that is probably a lethal dose (studies of toxicity of THC suggest 5g is a lethal dose for a 70kg adult so a gram and a half would be probably be lethal for a 18 kg child).
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drearyx: I find it hilarious that nearly all the edibles are garbage children's snacks.

Grow the fark up


I just get capsules or a bottle of tincture personally
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 500 mg package shared among 5 kids? They were definitely stoned to the gills, for sure.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spice Must Flow: As a cannabis enthusiast, I feel it is very irresponsible to leave edibles where children can get to them. Edibles which are packaged to look like candy, left out, sounds like criminal negligence.

My roommate's dog ate half a pan of brownies while we were in the other room. She knocked then pan off the counter, which we never imagined she'd do. She stayed in one spot, sleeping, for a couple days but seemed fine. However, after that occasion, several people said the dog looked like she was going to say something. She'd seem to be following the conversation, and she'd open her mouth like she was about to say something. It was weird how many people mentioned that, but she never did that before she ate all those brownies.

All of us felt bad, but we all said, How was I supposed to know that dog would want to eat that? (She never ate bread or donuts before.)


I would have been more concerned about the dog eating all that chocolate.
 
Geralt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mondelez International's lawyers would like to have a word with this marijuana startup.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: "Your motherf*cking kids just ate $150 worth of  edibles, Karen!"


man i have a hard time with a couple 100mgs and i'm a fat-assed adult.  a kid eating 500mg, they may be couch-locked for 1.5days.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be an idiot, or have kids.  Pick one.
 
