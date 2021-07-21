 Skip to content
(West Virginia Metro News)   WV Fire Marshal's Office investigating after 1 injured in Beaver explosion. Cause of the explosion appears to be a build-up of natural gas. Obvious your mom joke goes here   (wvmetronews.com) divider line
    News, Natural gas, state Fire Marshal's Office, cause of an explosion, Huntington, West Virginia, Mountaineer Gas crews, Gas leak, Raleigh County, West Virginia  
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BEAVER, W.Va.

You know, it's incidents like this that used to lead to towns changing their names to things like Queef Junction.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
placewise.imgix.netView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beaver? Hardly know her.
 
carkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I just had it stuffed!
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We spent a week out there going to New River Gorge National Park, and exploring all the amazing nature out there. Beautiful place.
My wife upon entering the town of Beaver, WV: *heavy sigh* just go ahead and get it over with.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta be ready for subsequent Beaver explosions. Beaver can recover faster, so you need to know what you're doing.

Explosions in Dick, CO only happen once in a while, but they can be devastating.

data.whicdn.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol. "Lottery parlor"

There are so so so so many depressing things about WV
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Beaver Explosion" is what the ladies call me, especially your Mom, subby.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
AnudderFreakinFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, yo' mamma blows so hard, ya don't know which end is up.

\ as requested
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If June would stop feeding him beans and broccoli constantly, this wouldn't have happened..
 
uberalice
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image 193x261]
If June would stop feeding him beans and broccoli constantly, this wouldn't have happened..


Rough on the Beaver
Youtube fRfs8LD-GS8
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: [Fark user image 480x360]


I would have been disappoint son if this hadn't been posted yet.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Kurt Vonnegut once created a masterful, definitive drawing of a beaver.

But when I looked at it under a microscope, it turned out just to be a bunch of dots.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Looks like Jackson Pollock painted that beaver.
 
