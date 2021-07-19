 Skip to content
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bored teenagers.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
French meth heads.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wegro: Bored teenagers.


Probably right.  "Cantankerous coot next door" is probably also an acceptable answer.
 
First New Username In Many Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paris closes playground

France surrenders.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The town is accepting monetary donations, which can be brought to the Town Office.

Well there's your motive.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody who really needed a screw?
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karens.

/911: "What's your emergency?"
//Karen: "*Those people* are in the playground again, either you send the police to remove them or I'll find a way to get rid of them myself!"
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those fasteners are usually star drive  with a security feature as well. For it to be teenagers they must have a dad that is barb repairman and has the ultimate set of tools.

Or they went to harbor freight and bought a security bit set, but teenagers buying that to do petty crime seems like a reach.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Those fasteners are usually star drive  with a security feature as well. For it to be teenagers they must have a dad that is barb repairman and has the ultimate set of tools.

Or they went to harbor freight and bought a security bit set, but teenagers buying that to do petty crime seems like a reach.


Barb?   Wtf autocarrot

TV
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im no police detective but I think they should start looking for guys who have done screw driver crimes in the past.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 682x966]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wegro: Bored teenagers.


Doubtful.
It's always adults that do stuff like this.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

functionisalwaystaken: functionisalwaystaken: Those fasteners are usually star drive  with a security feature as well. For it to be teenagers they must have a dad that is barb repairman and has the ultimate set of tools.

Or they went to harbor freight and bought a security bit set, but teenagers buying that to do petty crime seems like a reach.

Barb?   Wtf autocarrot

TV


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was in HS some friends and I went to an amusement park. Whilst on the Ferris Wheel my friend began unscrewing the screws and throwing them down below. It was all we could do not to throw him down as well! Thankfully another friend was able to get the Swiss Army Knife away from him before he could do any real damage. Once safe on the ground I informed the ride operator that we "noticed" some missing screws.

Idiots. Teen boys are idiots.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

functionisalwaystaken: functionisalwaystaken: Those fasteners are usually star drive  with a security feature as well. For it to be teenagers they must have a dad that is barb repairman and has the ultimate set of tools.

Or they went to harbor freight and bought a security bit set, but teenagers buying that to do petty crime seems like a reach.

Barb?   Wtf autocarrot

TV


People still repair tvs?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some guy who didn't want to go all the way to Lowe's?

Among the equipment that was meddled with was a gate that was part of a climbing station/slide combo, Dailey said.

When I hear 'meddle' I think teenagers.  Probably with no mystery to solve.
 
oldweevil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone with a bright future in Republican politics.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cardinal Richelieu likely did these things.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is wrong with this country?
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: wegro: Bored teenagers.

Doubtful.
It's always adults that do stuff like this.


Hahaha. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!

/former bored teenager
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Somebody who really needed a screw?


LOL, came here to say this without the sexual connotations. There's a legit possibility; These things are held together with stainless steel nuts and bolts, quite often. That shiat is expensive.

Personally, I think it was someone just trying to be a dick, or even worse, some asshole with malicious intent, wanting to injure kids.
 
Pew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're in the 2020s. Stuff like this is the new normal.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In one of the towns I used to live in there was a police report about a kid who would go around and loosen the lug nuts on all four wheels of cars.  Not enough to notice if you looked at the car, but enough to cause driving problems.

The kid was obsessed with the image of a car going down the road and all four wheels flying off simultaneously and the car sliding to a halt like in a cartoon.  He could not see how this was not how the real world worked and that someone could get killed.

I expect the same thing here, somebody obsessed with how funny it would be that the first kid to touch the playground equipment would cause the whole thing to collapse, with the kid only being disappointed, not maimed.  Because that's what happens in cartoons.
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know some jerkoff did this in our neighborhood pool a couple of months ago. Removed all the bolts from the ladders and lights and stuff.  I wonder if there isn't a prank trend going around tik-tok.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not leaning towards teenagers because modern playgrounds like that generally use tamper-proof torx or allen bolts like this:
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

https://www.terraboundsolutions.com/

I suppose teenagers might have the tools, but it's not something most people have lying around.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

runwiz: What is wrong with this country?


TIL that there is a 'Paris' in Oregon. I figured it was 'Paris' Paris, like Eiffel Tower and all that shiat. But nope, it's here n the US. :-(
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big deal. When I was young, our playgrounds were deathtraps. All metal monkey bars, swings with rusted chain links, metal slides that, on sunny days, were never cooler than 100 degrees, and a sand box that had dog turds and needles in it. I think our parents were trying to kill off the weakest kids.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone took all the bolts? Well, that's just nuts.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: steklo: [Fark user image 682x966]

[Fark user image 500x638]


Fark user image
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm not leaning towards teenagers because modern playgrounds like that generally use tamper-proof torx or allen bolts like this:
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 234x215]
https://www.terraboundsolutions.com/

I suppose teenagers might have the tools, but it's not something most people have lying around.


Hell, good computer tool sets have those, along with about a bazillion that you can buy from Amazon. Teenagers have dads that obsess over buying tools. I wouldn't rule it out just based on that.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
James Brown on The Simpsons
Youtube aQdLwQUPQIo
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't realize Mitch McConnell took a trip to Maine recently.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Rapmaster2000: I'm not leaning towards teenagers because modern playgrounds like that generally use tamper-proof torx or allen bolts like this:
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 234x215]
https://www.terraboundsolutions.com/

I suppose teenagers might have the tools, but it's not something most people have lying around.

Hell, good computer tool sets have those, along with about a bazillion that you can buy from Amazon. Teenagers have dads that obsess over buying tools. I wouldn't rule it out just based on that.


Agreed.  I have torx drivers that I bought years ago because I owned a Saab.   The Swedes loved those things.  Definitely possible.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm not leaning towards teenagers because modern playgrounds like that generally use tamper-proof torx or allen bolts like this:
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 234x215]
https://www.terraboundsolutions.com/

I suppose teenagers might have the tools, but it's not something most people have lying around.


Inside job obviously.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Screaming Man with Two-Toned Shoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fine, et waz moi."

Fark user imageView Full Size



/hate those existential playgrounds
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Red Zone: functionisalwaystaken: functionisalwaystaken: Those fasteners are usually star drive  with a security feature as well. For it to be teenagers they must have a dad that is barb repairman and has the ultimate set of tools.

Or they went to harbor freight and bought a security bit set, but teenagers buying that to do petty crime seems like a reach.

Barb?   Wtf autocarrot

TV

People still repair tvs?


Yeah, these days it's either pay through the nose for shipping to the manufacturer and hope it's covered by warranty, or buy a new one. They're banking on the latter, and they're often correct. Planned obsolescence, the wave of the future.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CFitzsimmons: When I was in HS some friends and I went to an amusement park. Whilst on the Ferris Wheel my friend began unscrewing the screws and throwing them down below. It was all we could do not to throw him down as well! Thankfully another friend was able to get the Swiss Army Knife away from him before he could do any real damage. Once safe on the ground I informed the ride operator that we "noticed" some missing screws.

Idiots. Teen boys are idiots.

Idiots. Teen boys are idiots.


That's very uncool. Only a little less uncool is bringing your own pockets-full of nuts and bolts to drop under the rides. But I do appreciate the humor and creativity in that.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Rapmaster2000: I'm not leaning towards teenagers because modern playgrounds like that generally use tamper-proof torx or allen bolts like this:
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 234x215]
https://www.terraboundsolutions.com/

I suppose teenagers might have the tools, but it's not something most people have lying around.

Inside job obviously.


Maybe the parks employees didn't get their bonus.  Maybe the union is negotiating a new contract and they warned that "accidents" might happen.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suddenly, I'm feeling better about myself today. Thanks fark.

/They should be forced to eat every piece of hardware they removed and a box of Imodium.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm not leaning towards teenagers because modern playgrounds like that generally use tamper-proof ...


Apparently just tamper-resistant.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An asshole?

Just a guess.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people are like child molesters. Put them on the same lists for child endangerment of any kind, require them to register and put signs in the lawns where they live to warn people. It's no damn different than if they actually diddled kids; in this case worse: potentially many children hurt.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those playgrounds often have very nice stainless hardware.
I bet there is a person close by that has a newly repaired dock.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there any Lockheed facilities nearby?

https://www.spaceflightnow.com/news/n​0​410/04noaanreport/

I don't know if it was the N prime incident, but I was told there was one in which the satellite had been bolted down, tests were done, and then someone decided to remove the bolts to use for another satellite

(I might be mixing it up with Ball Aerospace... I remember a civil servant telling me stories about their screwups, too)
 
