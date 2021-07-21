 Skip to content
(The Eagle Tribune)   You'd think the master race would be able to afford a bottle of Suave   (eagletribune.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Unitarian Universalism, White supremacy, man police say, Crime, Justin Milaszewski, white supremacist groups, flea market, separate incidents  
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No amount of shampoo or soap is gonna fix that mess of a human being

That mustache, tho.... Just wow
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He could no longer allow the international communist conspiracy to sap and impurify his precious bodily oils.
 
Snort
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Stupid is as stupid does.
 
dracos31
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's a hard 18.

Like, as in about four 18's worth.

And that's terrible.
 
Gloucester
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is that guy with the eyepatch meant to be Moshe Dayan?
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTFA: Justin Milaszewski, 18, of 19 6th Ave., 2nd floor

Did they really need to specify he lives on the second floor? Also, 18 of 19 gave me a Borg vibe.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: No amount of shampoo or soap is gonna fix that mess of a human being

That mustache, tho.... Just wow


Hey! That moustache is everything. Without that moustache, he' is nothi...   Never mind.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ha.  The founder of Patriot Front is handing out money to get these chucklefarks to commit hate crimes.
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
18?  JFC.  I thought was pushing my age.  Or at least a hard 30something.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It looks like he was charged for putting stickers on buildings.

Ok, stickers promoting a racist group, but still, I don't think so.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark neo Nazi trash
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Herbal Essence uber alles
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I had a bottle of Suave once.  His hair kinda looks exactly like I'd expect a Suave-bather's hair to look.  shiat turns to jello if you don't use it all the first week.
 
