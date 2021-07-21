 Skip to content
 
(CBS News)   Dumbass doubles down: COVID-19 patient in Louisiana says he'd opt for hospitalization again over vaccine   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Before you got sick," Begnaud asked Roe, "if you would have had a chance to get the vaccine and prevent this, would you have taken the vaccine?"
"No," Roe said. "I would have gone through this, yes sir... Don't shove it down my throat. That's what local, state, federal administration is trying to do - shove it down your throat."
"What are they shoving," Begnaud asked, "the science?"
"No they're shoving the fact that that's their agenda," Roe said, "their agenda is to get you vaccinated."

Sir, that's the intubation machine, not "the science." And it's hospital policy to call them individualized patient treatment plans, not "their agenda."
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh the inhumanity of it all.  They want to get everyone vaccinated so people don't become as sick and have to spend time in the hospital.

MONSTERS!
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is the strangest suicide mission ever.  At least the Japanese Kamikaze pilots tried to destroy some Navy ships with their actions.  Some of them actually managed to do some real damage.  These Covidiots are committing suicide just to stick it to the government, without doing any actual damage to the evil government.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hugram: This is the strangest suicide mission ever.  At least the Japanese Kamikaze pilots tried to destroy some Navy ships with their actions.  Some of them actually managed to do some real damage.  These Covidiots are committing suicide just to stick it to the government, without doing any actual damage to the evil government.


To their minds, they are brave, principled individuals, refusing to knuckle under to tyranny, even if that means their deaths.

Because they're self-absorbed, self-aggrandizing assholes with delusions of adequacy.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
anything to stiggin' it to the libz

carry on
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So he hasn't seen the bill for his treatment yet?

/have fun paying it, moron
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When you get to this part:

"...February. Scott Roe is one of them...."

The remainder of the article is pretty much -

Scott Roe: "I'm a farking idiot..."
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: "Before you got sick," Begnaud asked Roe, "if you would have had a chance to get the vaccine and prevent this, would you have taken the vaccine?"
"No," Roe said. "I would have gone through this, yes sir... Don't shove it down my throat. That's what local, state, federal administration is trying to do - shove it down your throat."
"What are they shoving," Begnaud asked, "the science?"
"No they're shoving the fact that that's their agenda," Roe said, "their agenda is to get you vaccinated."

Sir, that's the intubation machine, not "the science." And it's hospital policy to call them individualized patient treatment plans, not "their agenda."


Of course he isn't able to articulate what the "agenda" is.
 
anuran
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So he hasn't seen the bill for his treatment yet?

/have fun paying it, moron


Bet he's not paying it
 
Herbie555
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Previous infection doesn't guarantee immunity.  Let's hook this dumbass up.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did he get the bill from the first round yet?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Only death cures stupid.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

anuran: fragMasterFlash: So he hasn't seen the bill for his treatment yet?

/have fun paying it, moron

Bet he's not paying it


That doesn't sound very bootstrappy.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This father, former baseball coach, small business owner and hunter caught COVID and then developed pneumonia.

That's an interesting way to characterize yourself.  Usually they mention "Christian" or "God-fearing man" or "churchgoer" in those abbreviated CVs.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There is a very small part of me that would have a very hard time arguing with any hospital that refused to treat people like this.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"We're a proud state. We are a state of people full of grit," she continued. "So if you're pro-vax, you're going to tell everybody. If you're not, you're going to do the same thing. So how do we help find something that helps them come to the understanding that your community's going to die?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good. Let her and hospitalization fight.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Stop wasting valuable resources asshole.
 
skyotter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But tell us again what assholes we are for calling him dumb.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
See that's just what the government wants!

A healthy, rational, and productive society!

Who the hell do they think they are!?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Good. Let her and hospitalization fight.


or him

/whatever
//a twat is a twat is a twat
 
SMB2811
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: "Before you got sick," Begnaud asked Roe, "if you would have had a chance to get the vaccine and prevent this, would you have taken the vaccine?"
"No," Roe said. "I would have gone through this, yes sir... Don't shove it down my throat. That's what local, state, federal administration is trying to do - shove it down your throat."
"What are they shoving," Begnaud asked, "the science?"
"No they're shoving the fact that that's their agenda," Roe said, "their agenda is to get you vaccinated."

Sir, that's the intubation machine, not "the science." And it's hospital policy to call them individualized patient treatment plans, not "their agenda."


Americas agenda has never, at any time, been to ensure you stay healthy.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Make him pay the bill.

Problem solved.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
AhAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAhA

That farking hayseed doesn't even know why he doesn't want it.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Some people are too stupid to live.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Make him pay the bill.

Problem solved.


That's coming. I can't imagine insurance companies are going to play along on this for much longer.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, if he has insurance, maybe he will learn the lesson if they refuse to pay.
It is perfectly preventable with a simple and free vax shot.

/ ok I know you can still get C19 even with the shot. But much milder.
// and rarely hospitalization.
/// for luck
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Jubeebee: "Before you got sick," Begnaud asked Roe, "if you would have had a chance to get the vaccine and prevent this, would you have taken the vaccine?"
"No," Roe said. "I would have gone through this, yes sir... Don't shove it down my throat. That's what local, state, federal administration is trying to do - shove it down your throat."
"What are they shoving," Begnaud asked, "the science?"
"No they're shoving the fact that that's their agenda," Roe said, "their agenda is to get you vaccinated."

Sir, that's the intubation machine, not "the science." And it's hospital policy to call them individualized patient treatment plans, not "their agenda."

Americas agenda has never, at any time, been to ensure you stay healthy.


Healthy? no, Alive? ideally, yes.

A dead consumer spends no money and contributes nothing to GDP.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I ain't a gonna get no vaccinamaishon. Not when I look this good with these tiny hoses stuck up ma schnauze. And these PJs they make us wear are as comfortamable as a 3 inch boat cushion. And when you stand up your butt is in the open.....ya wanna see ma butt?"
 
Toxophil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Honestly, I wouldn't care if the hospital staff completely ignored them the second time around.

Administrator walking past nursing station: "What's that beeping?"

Nurse: "Oh, nothing important"
*Flips heart monitor switch
*Sips coffee
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey look my state made the news!

oh
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: H31N0US: Make him pay the bill.

Problem solved.

That's coming. I can't imagine insurance companies are going to play along on this for much longer.


That would be a dangerous precedent and pretty much end medical insurance.

Smoke? Sorry, we won't cover your cancer
Fat? Sorry we won't cover your diabetes
etc
 
chawco
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In 250 years, historians i  the pan asiatic orbital stations will look back on westen peoples response to the 2020 pandemic and say "and this is why western culture was doomed to fail. Now head over to Ring 3 for your lunar geology field trip."
 
Dinodork
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I would have put money guessing his stupid-ass facial hair choice before seeing the pic.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

anuran: fragMasterFlash: So he hasn't seen the bill for his treatment yet?

/have fun paying it, moron

Bet he's not paying it


We're paying it.  We have an agenda not to foot the bill for the consequences of his antisocial behavior.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: There is a very small part of me that would have a very hard time arguing with any hospital that refused to treat people like this.


Small?

It ought to be legally mandated to lock them in an isolation room and see if they survive.  No other treatment.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just let him die next time.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Key and Peele - Obamacare
Youtube B4_Fnpwmv-0
 
lolmao500
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This father, former baseball coach, small business owner and hunter caught COVID and then developed pneumonia.

This guy has kids? Sounds like CPS should take them away.
 
goodncold
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You know how to get these idiots to change?

Insurance companies should just say they aren't covering hospital stays as of  (2 weeks from when they say this) if you are eligible to have the vaccine but don't take it because of your opinions.

You will see lineups for the vaccine then.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hugram: This is the strangest suicide mission ever.  At least the Japanese Kamikaze pilots tried to destroy some Navy ships with their actions.  Some of them actually managed to do some real damage.  These Covidiots are committing suicide just to stick it to the government, without doing any actual damage to the evil government.


This situation can be summed up as:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
These dolts might just get their wish...

My grandmother used to talk about her first husband (my biological grandfather) who died of, wait for it, what they called the Spanish Flu. One thing to keep in mind: My grandfather, father, and most of his siblings (including two that died along with my grandfather) all had the earlier version (likely) of what became the so-called Spanish Flu. That means they got infected again by only a slightly modified version, got extremely ill, and it killed three of them regardless.

Something else to keep in mind that my mother and father's families don't get stuff like cancer, and tend to live until what was considered extreme old age for their timeframe. That's why the deaths were so shocking to his family, they rarely get sick, and if they get sick they almost invariably get better. Keep in mind, the family was not stupid and vaccinations were acknowledged good things as science and God were both given weight. That means they might be penitent and kneel before the Lord, but you'd also better believe they rolled up their sleeves and got vaccinated because God helps those who help themselves.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, I saw about 3 seconds of this farking idiot while getting ready for work before I lunged for the remote so I could change the channel.
 
groppet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well I hope he gets a nice fat bill then but I am sure we will have to hear him cry about how he can't afford it.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: HotWingConspiracy: H31N0US: Make him pay the bill.

Problem solved.

That's coming. I can't imagine insurance companies are going to play along on this for much longer.

That would be a dangerous precedent and pretty much end medical insurance.


LOL, no it wouldn't.

Smoke? Sorry, we won't cover your cancer we're adding a 25% mark up to your insurance due to your risk class

Fat? Sorry we won't cover your diabetes same thing for you, chunkybuns
etc

They do this already for smokers, it's standard practice.
 
Gramma
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Jubeebee: "Before you got sick," Begnaud asked Roe, "if you would have had a chance to get the vaccine and prevent this, would you have taken the vaccine?"
"No," Roe said. "I would have gone through this, yes sir... Don't shove it down my throat. That's what local, state, federal administration is trying to do - shove it down your throat."
"What are they shoving," Begnaud asked, "the science?"
"No they're shoving the fact that that's their agenda," Roe said, "their agenda is to get you vaccinated."

Sir, that's the intubation machine, not "the science." And it's hospital policy to call them individualized patient treatment plans, not "their agenda."

Of course he isn't able to articulate what the "agenda" is.


Sure he is: "No they're shoving the fact that that's their agenda," Roe said, "their agenda is to get you vaccinated."

Normal people find this to be a worthwhile agenda!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Covid can't kill stupid

/Not in the same league
 
kpaxoid
‘’ less than a minute ago  
But some moonshine from his neighbor's still?  Bring it on.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.