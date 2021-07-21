 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Why Jeff Bezos' rocket looks so much like a penis   (slate.com) divider line
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's a giant dick!

The rocket looks like one, too.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Woody!  Easily the best character in the Toy Story franchise, even if he did look like a giant
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Reposting:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Honestly if I were a billionaire building a rocket company I would absolutely be like, "Just make it look like a dick, it's going to be hilarious"
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Because aerodynamics?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Honestly if I were a billionaire building a rocket company I would absolutely be like, "Just make it look like a dick, it's going to be hilarious"


"Put all the pipes and conduits and junk on the outside..."
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Okay, but why does Jeff Bezos look like a penis, then?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just throw a lampshade on it like Starliner.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ground Control to Major Dong.
 
Veloram
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mentat: Woody!  Easily the best character in the Toy Story franchise, even if he did look like a giant


Wang! Pay attention!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTA: "So they reduced the girth of the shaft, but kept the capsule at the top the same size, which gave it that distinctive shape."

Amazonians are size queens.
 
special20
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
penis
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Veloram: Mentat: Woody!  Easily the best character in the Toy Story franchise, even if he did look like a giant

Wang! Pay attention!


With Covid going on and us too poor to play space cowboy, make sure to get your little prick
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Tell me you're overcompensating without actually telling me you're overcompensating.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image image 677x152]


Akshiually...
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I think it's fairly obvious.  The engineers he hired, just didn't like the guy, so they designed him a dickship.  "Yes, Sir, it's shaped like that for... aerodynamics, yes, that's it, aerodynamics."
 
suze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And if my slaves work even harder, my next space rocket will be gold-plated!
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What a colossal prick.
 
twocent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What a dick ship.
 
Magnus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: Okay, but why does Jeff Bezos look like a penis, then?


Aerodynamics?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, there's two... "things" here, I suppose.

1. The Tootsie Roll effect. There are people that are so obsessed with penises, it's going to be "whatever it is I think I see, becomes a penis to me." See basically any object that has one dimension longer than the others. The natural world includes a lot of these forms as a matter of efficiency.
2. It really looks like a dick. I have a dick (last time I checked). It isn't some rectangular or cylindrical object that happens to fit its function, like trees, buildings like silos and skyscrapers. Plants, etc..

I respect the science going in to the work. But, come on, that's a penis.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: What a colossal prick.


i think he's officially an astronomical prick now
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I gotta admit, I never saw a dick shaped space ship coming.
 
ansius
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Today: Why Bezos's rocket is such a dick

Tomorrow: Why Bezos is such a c*nt
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

moos: Sin_City_Superhero: What a colossal prick.

i think he's officially an astronomical prick now


I've never had a problem with the man. He provides a service that millions of us use. Fu*k the haters. So what if he's rich. We made him rich.
 
abrown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've got two insights here, Mackenzie Scott pretty much has a goofy looking dudes type and she's running with it.  And this is funny and all but the vagina is not very aerodynamic so there's that.
 
