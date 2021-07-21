 Skip to content
(SacBee)   Man accused of plotting to bomb the Democratic party HQ in Sacramento ALMOST got bail, until the Judge explained to his wife it would be HER job to ensure he stayed home, didn't do 'roids, stayed off the internet and away from guns
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like the wife whining that he's the breadwinner and she can't work because of the pandemic. But they were able to afford 50 guns
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turns out his wife is an asshole too.

LMAO
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She performed a successful coup on their house.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the heck am I reading?
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the article call him a domestic terrorist?
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Copeland has no criminal history other than two arrests for deserting the Army

Um, I would think that might be considered both a criminal history, plus a few giant red flags in a bail hearing.
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sounds more like the wife knows once he is home she can't leave or do anything as well as she have to keep a 24/7 watch on him.  so said screw you i am not getting in trouble for you.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She and Ambrosio told the judge that Copeland has no criminal history - other than two arrests for deserting the Army"

Ahh, I can smell the Patriotism from here.
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've sent people to Gitmo for falling into an FBI sting and this guy was about to get home monitoring??
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad: Copeland has no criminal history other than two arrests for deserting the Army

Um, I would think that might be considered both a criminal history, plus a few giant red flags in a bail hearing.


what makes you think that a guy with a long track record of <checks notes> criminally fleeing from legal responsibility would criminally flee from legal responsibility for his actions?
nah, hes white.  <gavel>  house arrest.  next!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad: Copeland has no criminal history other than two arrests for deserting the Army

Um, I would think that might be considered both a criminal history, plus a few giant red flags in a bail hearing.


Jesus H. CHRIST, THIS!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: I like the wife whining that he's the breadwinner and she can't work because of the pandemic. But they were able to afford 50 guns


Yeah, that is what confuses me whenever I read about terrorists like them.  Are they buying them used?  Are they extreme gun coupon/rebate people?  Assuming they average to $500 each, that's $25,000 in guns.  How can they afford that much in guns, ammunition, pipe bombs, bomb materials, food, rent/mortgage, and steroids?  There has to be some illegal stuff going on in addition to the terrorism stuff.  Unless they bought five guns a year during their marriage before the pandemic.  But why hoard so many guns?  They could sell them and not worry about pandemic finances for a while.
 
farkregurgitator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California is absolutely beautiful but I think it might be good for the rest of us if we could just tip it a little bit so that the entire population slides into the ocean.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Turns out his wife is an asshole too.

LMAO


judges also would have accepted, "she knew what she married"

/not victim-blaming if that's the case
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fella could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all these weapons. Or open a store.

https://www.sacbee.com/news/local/arti​cle252830858.html#storylink=related_in​line

Link won't fetch according to fark. Here is the list:

Five pipe bombs
One MG-42 belt fed, open-bolt machine gun
One AKM-style machine gun with an under-fold stock
One AKM-style machine gun marked "Hesse Model 47" with a side-fold stock
One .45-caliber Aldo Uberti 1873 revolver
One One .4570-caliber Aldo Uberti Sharps single-shot rifle
One .223-caliber Armalite AR-10 A2 rifle
One Benelli Urbino 12 gauge shotgun
One Beretta 92FS Briga 9mm pistol
One Winchester rifle
One .40-caliber Browning Hi Power MK pistol
One flare pistol
One 7.62 x 51mm FN rifle
One Gecado Luger 9mm pistol
One Glock 17 9mm pistol
One Glock 19 9mm pistol
One .45-caliber Glock 21 pistol
One .556-caliber Harrington & Richardson M16A1 rifle
One .45-caliber HAS Streamlight TLR-1 pistol
One .40-caliber Heckler & Koch USP 40 pistol
One .45-caliber Heckler & Koch USP 45 pistol
One Heckler & Koch P2000SK 9mm pistol
One .308-caliber International M1 Garand rifle
One Kel-Tech 12 gauge shotgun
One .45-caliber Kimber Raptor II pistol
One .44- or .50-caliber Magnum Research Desert Eagle pistol
One Mauser C96 7.63mm pistol
One Mossberg 590 pump-action 12 gauge shotgun
One Mossberg pump action 12 gauge shotgun
One Remington 870 Tactical 12 gauge shotgun
One .308-caliber rifle
One .454-caliber Ruger 871 revolver
One Ruger 556 rifle
One Ruger M77 7mm rifle
One Ruger 7.62 x 39mm rifle
One .45-caliber Sig Sauer 1911 pistol
One .45-caliber Sig Sauer Exeter 1911 pistol
One .45-caliber Sig Sauer P220R pistol
One .44-caliber Smith & Wesson 629DX revolver
One Springfield M1A 7.62 x 51 mm rifle
One .45-caliber Springfield PX9628L pistol
One .45-caliber Springfield PC9105LCA pistol
One .45-caliber Springfield 1911 pistol
One 45-caliber Springfield PC9105LCA pistol
One .223-caliber Steyr Aug A3 rifle
One Walther P38 9mm pistol
One .22-caliber Walther P22 pistol
One .357-caliber Winchester 1873 lever-action rifle
One Anderson Manufacturing AR-15 type lower receiver
One polymer 80 PF 940C 9mm pistol without a serial number
One unknown caliber polymer 80 P45 pistol without a serial number
One .45-caliber Kimber Eclipse Custom II pistol
One Hi-Point C9 9mm pistol
One .22-caliber Marlin 60 rifle
 
The Cat Who Walks By Herself
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Where's the Holy Farking Shiat button?
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Turns out his wife is an asshole too.

LMAO


Together, they saved two other people.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jumac: sounds more like the wife knows once he is home she can't leave or do anything as well as she have to keep a 24/7 watch on him.  so said screw you i am not getting in trouble for you.


More the fact the judge pointed out SHE would go to jail otherwise. She's an asshole, but didn't want to do his time.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: "She and Ambrosio told the judge that Copeland has no criminal history - other than two arrests for deserting the Army"

Ahh, I can smell the Patriotism from here.


I read the last sentence in the voice of Loki impersonating Steve Rogers in "Thor: The Dark World".
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

farkregurgitator: California is absolutely beautiful but I think it might be good for the rest of us if we could just tip it a little bit so that the entire population slides into the ocean.


So you are saying...

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

houstondragon: jumac: sounds more like the wife knows once he is home she can't leave or do anything as well as she have to keep a 24/7 watch on him.  so said screw you i am not getting in trouble for you.

More the fact the judge pointed out SHE would go to jail otherwise. She's an asshole, but didn't want to do his time.


Also she knew he wasn't going to stick to the terms of his release.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Pats_Cloth_Coat: I like the wife whining that he's the breadwinner and she can't work because of the pandemic. But they were able to afford 50 guns

Yeah, that is what confuses me whenever I read about terrorists like them.  Are they buying them used?  Are they extreme gun coupon/rebate people?  Assuming they average to $500 each, that's $25,000 in guns.  How can they afford that much in guns, ammunition, pipe bombs, bomb materials, food, rent/mortgage, and steroids?  There has to be some illegal stuff going on in addition to the terrorism stuff.  Unless they bought five guns a year during their marriage before the pandemic.  But why hoard so many guns?  They could sell them and not worry about pandemic finances for a while.


Some people really like their guns. I don't own any but I have at least 3 friends who aren't associated other than through me who have arsenals like that or way more, ammo by the pallet more. One buddy is never more than a couple of steps from one in his home and business.  If his 120+lb pit doesn't eat you first.  Thankfully, I'm buddies with his pooch too, but I grease my shorts a little when he barks.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: LrdPhoenix: "She and Ambrosio told the judge that Copeland has no criminal history - other than two arrests for deserting the Army"

Ahh, I can smell the Patriotism from here.

I read the last sentence in the voice of Loki impersonating Steve Rogers in "Thor: The Dark World".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Dryad: Copeland has no criminal history other than two arrests for deserting the Army

Um, I would think that might be considered both a criminal history, plus a few giant red flags in a bail hearing.

what makes you think that a guy with a long track record of <checks notes> criminally fleeing from legal responsibility would criminally flee from legal responsibility for his actions?
nah, hes white.  <gavel>  house arrest.  next!


I mean, he was out on bail for six months and didn't flee...

Whether he should have gotten bail in the first place is one thing, but he doesn't seem like he was gonna run. Blow up a building, maybe.
 
That MG-42 alone is worth >$50,000, and can fire 20 bucks' worth of ammo every second.  Lots of other premium pieces on that list, too.  This guy was not broke.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

saturn badger: Here is the list:


Just to buy all the differing ammunition types would impoverish a well run second world nation.

Sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeit!
 
These are the dudes the ATF sees and just...giggles at. No matter what happens to the dudes on the domestic terrorism charges, they're facing enough dimes in club fed get the whole crew through the Le Petomane Thruway.

And that's before the CA DOJ gets ahold of them.
 
Dryad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Cat Who Walks By Herself: saturn badger: A fella could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all these weapons. Or open a store.

https://www.sacbee.com/news/local/arti​cle252830858.html#storylink=related_in​line

Link won't fetch according to fark. Here is the list:

Five pipe bombs
One MG-42 belt fed, open-bolt machine gun
....

Where's the Holy Farking Shiat button?


Just for reference, the MG-42 alone was worth what a modest house would sell for. Many museums can't afford them.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

saturn badger: One .223-caliber Armalite AR-10 A2 rifle


They converted an AR10 to .223? Why the.....?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
I would  love to be able to fire dudes MG-42. As many others that look like a WW 2 era like the M1 a2. Sure dudes probably nuts but I'm  gonna bet he was a guy you'd meet and trade/buy from at gun shows.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Cat Who Walks By Herself: saturn badger: A fella could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all these weapons. Or open a store.

https://www.sacbee.com/news/local/arti​cle252830858.html#storylink=related_in​line

Link won't fetch according to fark. Here is the list:

Five pipe bombs
One MG-42 belt fed, open-bolt machine gun
....

Where's the Holy Farking Shiat button?


Right I wanna saw through a target.
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Copeland has no criminal history - other than two arrests for deserting the Army

So he has a documented history of running from his obligations to the government.  How on Earth could this be used to support no bail?
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Women know what kind of man they're married to and what they can and can't expect of them. She clearly knows she can't rely on him to be responsible & adhere to the release guidelines.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

El_Swino: That MG-42 alone is worth >$50,000, and can fire 20 bucks' worth of ammo every second.  Lots of other premium pieces on that list, too.  This guy was not broke.


Well that explains the economic anxiety. I'd be anxious too if I knew I might have to pay $1200 bucks a minute to get rid of feral hogs
 
There are some pretty, and extremely expensive, guns on that list.

And he's obviously a fetishist psychopath itching for something.

I'm kinda surprised there's no Barrett M82 or similar .50 rifle on there. The guy's easily got $200+K in weapons, what's another $10-$20K?
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Women know what kind of man they're married to and what they can and can't expect of them. She clearly knows she can't rely on him to be responsible & adhere to the release guidelines.


and likely fears retaliation from him if she did her legal duty and reported
 
Wife doesn't need to work, just sell a gun a month, with that arsenals monetary total she could live pretty well.
 
phishrace
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Copeland, 37, a tool salesman and steroid user who recently moved to Sacramento...
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor [BareFark]
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
One Hi-Point C9 9mm pistol

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Pats_Cloth_Coat: I like the wife whining that he's the breadwinner and she can't work because of the pandemic. But they were able to afford 50 guns

Yeah, that is what confuses me whenever I read about terrorists like them.  Are they buying them used?  Are they extreme gun coupon/rebate people?  Assuming they average to $500 each, that's $25,000 in guns.  How can they afford that much in guns, ammunition, pipe bombs, bomb materials, food, rent/mortgage, and steroids?  There has to be some illegal stuff going on in addition to the terrorism stuff.  Unless they bought five guns a year during their marriage before the pandemic.  But why hoard so many guns?  They could sell them and not worry about pandemic finances for a while.


I know people like this  Every bit of disposable income goes to support their gun addiction. They'll tell you they can't afford health insurance bur can afford a $800 AR-15 that's the fourth one they've bought

Same mind set of people who are always late on the rent but have a $5K tattoo sleeve
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HawkEyes: Copeland has no criminal history - other than two arrests for deserting the Army

So he has a documented history of running from his obligations to the government.  How on Earth could this be used to support no bail?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I knew there'd be a Mossberg or two in there.

And who the fark buys more than one Glock?  My dad was a cop and even he only had the one.

Wanker.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: oopsboom: Dryad: Copeland has no criminal history other than two arrests for deserting the Army

Um, I would think that might be considered both a criminal history, plus a few giant red flags in a bail hearing.

what makes you think that a guy with a long track record of <checks notes> criminally fleeing from legal responsibility would criminally flee from legal responsibility for his actions?
nah, hes white.  <gavel>  house arrest.  next!

I mean, he was out on bail for six months and didn't flee...

Whether he should have gotten bail in the first place is one thing, but he doesn't seem like he was gonna run. Blow up a building, maybe.


He's not one of the people from January, I don't think

He was only arrested a week or two ago
 
Dude likes .45 ACP.
 
Sapient Entity 584372
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

saturn badger: A fella could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all these weapons. Or open a store.
...
One MG-42 belt fed, open-bolt machine gun

...

Heilige Hitlers Kreissäge, Fledermaus-Mann!
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: NM Volunteer: Pats_Cloth_Coat: I like the wife whining that he's the breadwinner and she can't work because of the pandemic. But they were able to afford 50 guns

Yeah, that is what confuses me whenever I read about terrorists like them.  Are they buying them used?  Are they extreme gun coupon/rebate people?  Assuming they average to $500 each, that's $25,000 in guns.  How can they afford that much in guns, ammunition, pipe bombs, bomb materials, food, rent/mortgage, and steroids?  There has to be some illegal stuff going on in addition to the terrorism stuff.  Unless they bought five guns a year during their marriage before the pandemic.  But why hoard so many guns?  They could sell them and not worry about pandemic finances for a while.

Some people really like their guns. I don't own any but I have at least 3 friends who aren't associated other than through me who have arsenals like that or way more, ammo by the pallet more. One buddy is never more than a couple of steps from one in his home and business.  If his 120+lb pit doesn't eat you first.  Thankfully, I'm buddies with his pooch too, but I grease my shorts a little when he barks.


It does make me wonder what, exactly, these manly men are so afraid of. Maybe it's needles, like the ones they use to give vaccines.
 
