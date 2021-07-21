 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   UNESCO revokes world heritage status for Liverpool, England, due to new development on its historic docks. Local officials wonder why UNESCO wishes the city to remain a "derelict wasteland"   (theguardian.com) divider line
6
    More: Interesting, World Heritage Site, Former UNESCO World Heritage Sites, world heritage status, Liverpool's waterfront, UN's heritage body, short walk, UNESCO, delisted sites  
•       •       •

206 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2021 at 8:52 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dresden commiserates.
 
camaroash
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh for hell's sake. It's in the same vein as reusing burial plots every hundred years or so. If we didn't take an out-with-the-old approach to matters, we'd simply run out of room.

Some old stuff is worth keeping around in the long term. Most just ends up "outdated" and gets in the way and makes everyone, including hipsters roll their eyes.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Again? So soon.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe they'll get the Oakland A's.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There are two choices. Be a UNESCO heritage site or become a modern and profitable port city. You can't have both.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

camaroash: Oh for hell's sake. It's in the same vein as reusing burial plots every hundred years or so. If we didn't take an out-with-the-old approach to matters, we'd simply run out of room.

Some old stuff is worth keeping around in the long term. Most just ends up "outdated" and gets in the way and makes everyone, including hipsters roll their eyes.


Yeah. So it should keep it's... what's your point again?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.