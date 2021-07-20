 Skip to content
(Daily Breeze)   When beating up people, about 20% of the LAPD officers are too busy in the beating up process to turn on their body cameras   (dailybreeze.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
seems a simple enough solution, if you're uniform, tie the body camera to the timeclock system. Body camera off? you're not a cop at that moment. if you're not a cop you're a civilian and actions taken as a civilian aren't protected for civil or criminal liability.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, there's a really easy technological solution to that.  I think there should be a federal law that states police are required to wear body cams (give them a federal grant if necessary), body cams must be confirmed to be  operational at beginning of shift, and you are only protected by qualified immunity when the body cam is on.  I bet those f*cking pigs would find a way to have it on once one or two of them have their lives f*cking ruined by lawsuits.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Abolish all police.  Problem solved.
 
Juc
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
strange that.
it's like that's on purpose.
 
GORDON
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So fire those cops.  They are either incompetent, or dirty.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
LAPD: "To connect with verve"
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TWX: seems a simple enough solution, if you're uniform, tie the body camera to the timeclock system. Body camera off? you're not a cop at that moment. if you're not a cop you're a civilian and actions taken as a civilian aren't protected for civil or criminal liability.


Exactly this. I've been saying this since body cams became efficient enough for an entire shift.

Make it the official badge. Any police actions with it off, get charged with impersonating an officer.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hey, just checking in to see if you're ready to abolish the police yet and build a new, better system, or if this still isn't enough evidence for you that policing as it exists is utterly irredeemable.
 
MrHamster2u
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How 'bout  no camera = no pay.

maybe that will hit where it might make then give a damn.
 
GORDON
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"hey, your body cam wasn't on when you killed this guy."

Cop: "trust me, it was a clean shoot."

"Oh ok coolsies then."
 
pueblonative
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Seems like we need to get inexpensive body cameras with streaming capabilities onto citizens.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Q:  Why do LA cops leave Dodgersgames early?
A:  To beat the crowd!
 
casual disregard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Try not beating people?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The camera not being on, or "malfunctioning", should be treated as if it were spoliation of evidence.  I.e., the destroyed evidence that might have existed is interpreted in the light most inculpatory to the officer.
 
