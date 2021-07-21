Fark NotNewsletter: We get to carry each other

|
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-07-21 1:04:27 PM
Hey everyone, hope your week's been going well.
This past weekend was pretty rough. We had three Farkers pass, two of whom we haven't been able to post a thread about pending permission from their families - we're still waiting to hear back. Be safe out there, folks.
Speaking of being safe out there, I'll be riding a bike across Iowa next week. The timing seems to coincide with the upcoming Covid-19 third wave surge.
Back when Covid kicked off last year, my dad, who is 75 years old, was playing three to four times a week in a senior softball league. He and his teammates got together to figure out what to do for the 2020 season. They decided to keep playing, but took every possible precaution. Even still, there was no way to completely eliminate risk. I talked to my dad about it, he said he didn't think he could make it through the pandemic without softball. He could let everything else go but not that. He understood there were risks but he was at peace with them.
I feel the same regarding this bike ride. I'm vaccinated, I'll be outside the entire time, I'm packing masks because I don't trust rural Iowa sensibilities about vaccines, etc. etc. I was going to visit some friends on the way back home, but they have an unvaccinated daughter, so we've postponed until later. There's still some risk, but I need to do this.
I know this won't satisfy everyone, but that's why I'm still going. Follow along on my Instagram feed where I'll be posting pics along the 450-mile route.
But the real reason I need to go do this is because if I don't, I'm going to keep gaining weight until I look like this guy. Congrats to my doppelganger for winning the NBA championship last night
One more thing: The Fark News Livestream will be off this week and next, then return in August.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
little big man figured someone might benefit from an ex-spouse's arrest
Driedsponge responded to the argument that Richard Branson didn't technically go to space
weddingsinger argued against the notion that the inconvenience of charging electric vehicles during long trips forces one to "slow down and enjoy the journey"
E.S.Q. expressed surprise at a report that men in one Iranian city have a habit of cracking something most people wouldn't want to crack
mcmnky suggested other things be prioritized before someone who refused to get vaccinated is given a lung transplant
Ponzholio adapted a religious poem to fit modern-day needs
The Googles Do Nothing explained why it would still acceptable if a gun concealed within a bible were to misfire
UberDave broke into song to celebrate the legalization of "the process of converting bodies into soil"
skinink showed us a COVID-19 outbreak at a Texas megachurch
Pocket Ninja called someone out on their sarcasm
Smart:
ltnor asked the important question about a woman's fight to wear teeny tiny shorts on a plane
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class found one group's objections to the legal composting of human remains to be a bit much
UngaBeat thought there could be better options for charging electric vehicles than sitting at charging stations
somedude210 plans to one day answer the question, "If you were a tree, what kind of tree would you be?"
edmo knew what you should do to make sure your note pleading for help is taken seriously by cops
Lsherm explained how obvious the problem with construction of the Kansas City Hyatt Regency Hotel's skywalks that led to their devastating 1981 collapse should have been
151 described what some restaurants are doing in order to try to fully staff their businesses
mrmopar5287 shared a theory on why the the parents of the toddler whose grandfather dropped her out a cruise ship window are focused on holding the cruise line responsible
Politics Funny:
Ginnungagap42 had a much better commercial for Freedom Phone
Prof. Frink discussed real estate prices in Florida
grokca guessed at what might be a significant song to many Americans
ElPrimitivo helped out when Farkers were disturbed that Donald Trump Jr. posted a picture of his dad's face on Tupac Shakur's body
ralphjr provided a dramatic illustration of Shostie's autocorrect fail
Politics Smart:
NotCodger touted the main feature of Freedom Phone
claytonemery examined the reasons one might want to work for Donald Trump
rohar revealed the sneaky, underhanded techniques one fast food restaurant is using to stay fully staffed
weddingsinger gave an insider's view of the problems some restaurants claim to be having because "people don't want to work"
GitOffaMyLawn tried to help someone who didn't trust the COVID-19 vaccines
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
Yammering_Splat_Vector found out why dinosaurs didn't eat much cheese
RedZoneTuba showed us what happens to unsold Stretch Armstrong dolls
Yammering_Splat_Vector brought back a departed Beatle
Yammering_Splat_Vector spotted something strange in the sky
Yammering_Splat_Vector discovered that not a lot has changed for a former Trump Cabinet member and his spouse
Yammering_Splat_Vector got ready to put one of these on every corner
Yammering_Splat_Vector revealed what warriors eat for dinner
Kick The Chair showed us why this guy prefers to have a beard
Yammering_Splat_Vector found a hare in the ice cream
RedZoneTuba brewed a new beer for Fark
Captions:
From This good boi and his friends need a caption:
dionysusaur had a simple question
Unobtanium was reminded of a classic cartoon
Benevolent Misanthrope felt that this dog was exactly where he wanted to be
tmyk sang about this pup's predicament
Fartist Friday: Show & Tell vol. 10: The Moon's Time to Shine
Lamberts Ho Man took a stunning photo of some red rocks in Green River
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Create new services that nobody has asked for nor would want and illustrate them in action. Inspired by this Tweet as an example: "Couchr - delivering random furniture to your doorstep without notice©." Illustrate your own silly service idea using any medium and tell us what it does.
Farktography: A Bridge Too Far
tfarmer001 snapped three bridges being eaten by the mist monster
Beyond Fark
We're sad to have recently lost Farker Mztlplx. His friend technomuse wrote a loving tribute to him in a recent NASCAR thread, which also was Mztlplx's memorial thread since he was a beloved member of the NASFARK community. He was also a member of fWc, Fark's wrestling fan community. Mztlplx participated in threads all across Fark and TotalFark, and he was often a high scorer on Fark Weird News Quizzes. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and we're grateful to have had him share some of his humor and friendship with us.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, although a glitch (which turned out to be a PEBKAC error on my part) caused a few quiztakers to get too many questions. So here are the top 10 results:
Buzzerguy - 1195
TheCheese - 1107
catmander - 987
KumquatMay - 981
AirForceVet - 980
Denjiro - 940
ANDizzleWI - 939
Walker - 930
kona - 927
State_College_Arsonist - 923
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the proposed location for the upcoming International Salsa Museum. Only 26% of quiztakers knew that combination of Cuban son mutono (literally "mountain sound") with influences of jazz, mambo, and other styles that we know as "salsa" came about in The Bronx in New York City in the 1970s. Interestingly, the table dip we know as "salsa" also came about in Mexican restaurants in the United States, and is rarely seen in restaurants in Mexico outside of tourist areas where foreigners "expect it".
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about legendary television writer and creator Delia Fiallo, known as the "mother of the telenovela". 98% of quiztakers knew that a Latin telenovela was the equivalent of an American soap opera. Although I think they sell detergente y jabón in their commercials instead.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about AMC and their upcoming adaptations of Anne Rice novels. Only 55% of quiztakers knew that her 1976 novel "Interview With a Vampire" was actually her first novel in the "Vampire Chronicles" series, and would be AMC's first adaptation. Let's hope they decide against another attempt at "Exit to Eden", or at least pick a better cast than Dan Akroyd and Rosie O'Donnell.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which 1999 TV show launched the careers of Seth Rogen, James Franco, and Jason Segel. 95% of quiztakers remembered those guys from the NBC show "Freaks & Geeks". "The State" was an MTV sketch comedy show whose most famous alums were probably Michael Ian Black and Michael Showalter.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again this week.
