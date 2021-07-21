 Skip to content
(CBC)   "Health Canada's testing protocols cannot change a dead parrot into a live one"   (cbc.ca) divider line
    More: Silly, Monty Python's Flying Circus, John Cleese, Monty Python, dead parrot, glucosamine sulfate products, class-action claim, Health Canada, Vancouver judge  
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Even Canada is in on the fear theater.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
...he's, pining for the fjords
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Monty Python just isn't that funny. A couple of the movies are worth a chuckle and a handful of the sketches are memorable but the rest is...meh. For sketch comedy The Kids in the Hall is way better but for some reason never quite got the props it deserved. I think it's because Monty Python has the British accents so people watch it and think the jokes are smarter than they are and watching it is a cultural experience or something.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Even if you put 5 million volts through it!!
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He never wanted to be a judge, he wanted to be a . . . Lumberjack!
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Shut up, Meg.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Way to be professional - make jokes about fraud and possible poisoning.
 
HeFixesTheCable
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Have you got anything without spam in it?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Philistine.  You are dead to me.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hello, I wish to register a complaint.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Philistine.  You are dead to me.


He has now joined the choir invisible to me, and should be offered a wafer-thin mint.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's an industry that should receive actual regulation and heavy handed enforcement when fraud is in covered.

/Among others
 
