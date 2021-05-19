 Skip to content
 
(USA Today)   Yes, businesses CAN legally ask if you've been vaccinated without violating HIPAA rules
68
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you wondered what happened to the people who used to post things like "I hereby declare that Facebook does not have the right to use the photos I freely uploaded to Facebook, a privately owned website upon which I clicked 'I AGREE' to a multi-page terms of use document without even reading a word, lest Mark Zuckerberg have to buy me all the 'Best of WWE' laserdiscs I could ever want," well, now you know.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't have to answer.  There may be consequences to that, though.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: If you wondered what happened to the people who used to post things like "I hereby declare that Facebook does not have the right to use the photos I freely uploaded to Facebook, a privately owned website upon which I clicked 'I AGREE' to a multi-page terms of use document without even reading a word, lest Mark Zuckerberg have to buy me all the 'Best of WWE' laserdiscs I could ever want," well, now you know.


Yeah, it's almost like they don't know a thing about HIPPA!
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they can't ask your doctor or your insurance company (more like your doctor or your insurance company can't answer if they ask).
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: You don't have to answer.  There may be consequences to that, though.


Yup; expect the businesses to treat "I refuse to answer" as a "No, I haven't been vaccinated".  In fact, most of the formal forms and the like I believe are phrased like this (A: "Yes, I have been vaccinated" B: "No I have not been vaccinated or choose not to answer").
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Shamelessly stolen from the "MTG is a hippo" thread:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Saturn5
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And that's the beauty of the free market.  A business can refuse to serve someone who is unwilling to provide proof they've been vaccinated, and a potential customer can refuse to patronize a business that asks the question.
 
mrlewish
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
walled article.

My guess is that HIPPA does not apply to easily communicable diseases.

Your medical condition is private as long as it only applies to you.

Die plague rats.
 
AnudderFreakinFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But are you required to answer truthfully?

\ asking for a friend
\\ always trust USA Today as a source
\\\ I like three
 
Saturn5
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mrlewish: walled article.

My guess is that HIPPA does not apply to easily communicable diseases.

Your medical condition is private as long as it only applies to you.

Die plague rats.


There is no "HIPPA"   See graphic posted above.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, I can't use an HIE because everyone and their brother hides behind 42 CFR.
 
Sapient Entity 584372
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Huh. I wonder if that's because HIPAA only prevents health care professionals from sharing patient data directly with each other without patient consent, and does not actually apply to patients sharing their own data with others. Makes one think.
 
danvon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Shamelessly stolen from the "MTG is a hippo" thread:
[Fark user image image 850x576]


You bastard, I was just getting ready to post that again in his thread.

Meh, I shamelessly stole it from Twitter.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Asking me about my lack of pants is a violation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just get your f*cking shots and wear a f*cking mask.

FixedForever.jpg
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Have you been vaccinated for COVID?"

"Yes I have, but I'm still waiting for my Typhoid vaccination."
 
lolmao500
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AnudderFreakinFarker: But are you required to answer truthfully?

\ asking for a friend
\\ always trust USA Today as a source
\\\ I like three


Probably not
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Just get your f*cking shots and wear a f*cking mask.

FixedForever.jpg


If I have my shots I dont need no farking mask.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I will never stop wearing a mask, no matter what the DMV says about my driver's license.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mrlewish: walled article.

My guess is that HIPPA does not apply to easily communicable diseases.

Your medical condition is private as long as it only applies to you.

Die plague rats.


What it comes down to is that HIPAA does not prevent anyone from asking the question, or acting on your answer or lack thereof. It only prevents your healthcare provider from answering on your behalf.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No shirt?
No antibodies?
No shoes?

No Service.
 
jso2897
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sapient Entity 584372: Huh. I wonder if that's because HIPAA only prevents health care professionals from sharing patient data directly with each other without patient consent, and does not actually apply to patients sharing their own data with others. Makes one think.


I thought it was why so many of our toddlers are starting to speak with British accents and use anglicisms in their daily speech.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Just get your f*cking shots and wear a f*cking mask.

FixedForever.jpg

If I have my shots I dont need no farking mask.



You trust the others around you?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Like people are going to honest about it.

This will also lead to discrimination. Are they going to ask every singe person? Who gets a pass?

Are they going to ask the same person every time they visit the business? Because that's going to get old very fast. Vaccinated or not.

Good luck y'all.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Got my shot #1 (Pfizer) here in NZ last night :)
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I am in Vegas, which is dealing with a Covid resurgence. I had a guy call me a motherfarker, slammed my counter with his first and stormed out of my shop yesterday because I told him we were requiring masks again. He was so upset about it. "I hate masks" he said with no explanation. I am extra careful because my wife has MS and asthma, so even tho we are vaxxed, I am still requiring masks. I have a sign on my door stating if you don't have a mask, I will give you one.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mrlewish: walled article.

My guess is that HIPPA does not apply to easily communicable diseases.

Your medical condition is private as long as it only applies to you.

Die plague rats.


Don't guess, know.

HPAA doesn't even enter the picture unless you already hold the data they're worried about.

If it ends in a Question Mark? It ain't HIPAA
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Got my shot #1 (Pfizer) here in NZ last night :)


How are you feeling? Both my Pfizer shots just caused soreness like a Flu shot. My wife, on the other hand, had mild flu symptoms for a couple days after both times.
 
BigChad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
People read false information online and think they are "experts"...news at 11.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jso2897: Sapient Entity 584372: Huh. I wonder if that's because HIPAA only prevents health care professionals from sharing patient data directly with each other without patient consent, and does not actually apply to patients sharing their own data with others. Makes one think.

I thought it was why so many of our toddlers are starting to speak with British accents and use anglicisms in their daily speech.


Yeah yesterday my kid shiat his pants and told me he had "a spot of bother"
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Clash City Farker: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Just get your f*cking shots and wear a f*cking mask.

FixedForever.jpg

If I have my shots I dont need no farking mask.


You trust the others around you?


If I have my farking shot, I cant catch it or transmit it. Thats how it works.
 
jso2897
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: jso2897: Sapient Entity 584372: Huh. I wonder if that's because HIPAA only prevents health care professionals from sharing patient data directly with each other without patient consent, and does not actually apply to patients sharing their own data with others. Makes one think.

I thought it was why so many of our toddlers are starting to speak with British accents and use anglicisms in their daily speech.

Yeah yesterday my kid shiat his pants and told me he had "a spot of bother"


Well, he wasn't wrong.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: Thats how it works.



HA!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: You don't have to answer.  There may be consequences to that, though.


Actually the only power a company has to enforce its rules is to ask you to leave and then if you don't leave charge you with trespassing that's it that's the only power they have to enforce their rules.
We're idiots to not force Walmart to charges with trespassing in order to make them stop their stupid farking receipt bullshiat.
And any idiot who doesn't make a restaurant or any other place charge them with trespassing is stupid because that's the only power the place has and you should make them use it or make them give up their rule that's the only two choices the business has and that's the only choice the customer has call their stupid bluff on their stupid shiat.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Clash City Farker: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Just get your f*cking shots and wear a f*cking mask.

FixedForever.jpg

If I have my shots I dont need no farking mask.


You trust the others around you?

If I have my farking shot, I cant catch it or transmit it. Thats how it works.


Vaccines don't work like that. They are NEVER 100% effective. But they are effective when enough people take them. Without that happening, more variants will pop up, and some of them will be even less effected by the vaccine. The more this happens, that harder this will all be to control. Being vaxxed is the first steo.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BadReligion: ISO15693: Got my shot #1 (Pfizer) here in NZ last night :)

How are you feeling? Both my Pfizer shots just caused soreness like a Flu shot. My wife, on the other hand, had mild flu symptoms for a couple days after both times.


That's how you know it's working, the second shot has more of a reaction than the first.

/Spent a day exhausted at work after the second, went to bed at 7:30p. And woke up the next day feeling great. Totally worth it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Saturn5: And that's the beauty of the free market.  A business can refuse to serve someone who is unwilling to provide proof they've been vaccinated, and a potential customer can refuse to patronize a business that asks the question.


You're interesting thing about all this is the worst case scenario is you get charged with trespassing and yet somehow the stupid farking pig cops will always turn at least one of these situations into an armed standoff or a murder of a  person
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Billy Liar: You don't have to answer.  There may be consequences to that, though.

Actually the only power a company has to enforce its rules is to ask you to leave and then if you don't leave charge you with trespassing that's it that's the only power they have to enforce their rules.
We're idiots to not force Walmart to charges with trespassing in order to make them stop their stupid farking receipt bullshiat.
And any idiot who doesn't make a restaurant or any other place charge them with trespassing is stupid because that's the only power the place has and you should make them use it or make them give up their rule that's the only two choices the business has and that's the only choice the customer has call their stupid bluff on their stupid shiat.


If I tell you to leave my store and you don't, you are going to jail. And on the internet, because I have a ton of cameras.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Just get your f*cking shots and wear a f*cking mask.

FixedForever.jpg


What if you did get your shots but your state is farking ret**ded and you're planning to go to a event another state which cost lots of money for airfare and for entry and that state decides that your quote unquote proof is worthless garbage can you even buy insurance head your bets against this kind of stupidity
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Just get your f*cking shots and wear a f*cking mask.

FixedForever.jpg


when did vasectomies get involved with Covid?
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Here's the thing about HIPAA regulations, They were very specifically drafted. This pandemic and subsequent vaccination drive is a new situation. Should it be covered? Yes, IMO. Imagine if every business restricted entry on the basis of AIDS vaccination (Assuming such a thing existed). Could you imagine the outcry?
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wow.  I don't even know much about HIPAA or do anything that involves it, but even I know it wouldn't even be involved. How could you even? I really don't get people...

Sure, if a business could check your medical history without your knowledge/consent, say just call your doctor/health insurance out of the blue and get your vaccination status, that would be a HIPAA violation.

Asking you for medical information is not a HIPAA violation, HIPAA doesn't even come into it.

That's like saying it's a HIPAA violation if I stand on a street corner and ask everyone that passes if they have AIDS. It's just silly, but HIPAA would cover my medical records from the resulting hospital trip.

Now my question is, would the data passed along then fall under HIPAA for the receiving business?  I guess it depends on the info and if it is stored.

/I don't want to live on this planet anymore.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Clash City Farker: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Just get your f*cking shots and wear a f*cking mask.

FixedForever.jpg

If I have my shots I dont need no farking mask.


You trust the others around you?

If I have my farking shot, I cant catch it or transmit it. Thats how it works.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Here's the thing about HIPAA regulations, They were very specifically drafted. This pandemic and subsequent vaccination drive is a new situation. Should it be covered? Yes, IMO. Imagine if every business restricted entry on the basis of AIDS vaccination (Assuming such a thing existed). Could you imagine the outcry?


I'm guessing certain sex workers would refuse entry.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Here's the thing about HIPAA regulations, They were very specifically drafted. This pandemic and subsequent vaccination drive is a new situation. Should it be covered? Yes, IMO. Imagine if every business restricted entry on the basis of AIDS vaccination (Assuming such a thing existed). Could you imagine the outcry?


If AIDS was transferred through the air and was easily transmitted, there wouldn't be more than there is now.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Clash City Farker: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Clash City Farker: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Just get your f*cking shots and wear a f*cking mask.

FixedForever.jpg

If I have my shots I dont need no farking mask.


You trust the others around you?

If I have my farking shot, I cant catch it or transmit it. Thats how it works.

[Fark user image image 425x223]


Not at a 100% extent.
So saw off.
Wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from me assholes
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jso2897: Sapient Entity 584372: Huh. I wonder if that's because HIPAA only prevents health care professionals from sharing patient data directly with each other without patient consent, and does not actually apply to patients sharing their own data with others. Makes one think.

I thought it was why so many of our toddlers are starting to speak with British accents and use anglicisms in their daily speech.


No. You are thinking of Blowie.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: stay 6 feet away from me assholes


How many assholes do you have?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BadReligion: ISO15693: Got my shot #1 (Pfizer) here in NZ last night :)

How are you feeling? Both my Pfizer shots just caused soreness like a Flu shot. My wife, on the other hand, had mild flu symptoms for a couple days after both times.


I feel a little queasy, a little dizzy from time to time, a slight headache... Just like I'm coming down with a minor cold or flu but not bad enough to not go to work.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Shamelessly stolen from the "MTG is a hippo" thread:
[Fark user image 850x576]


Sorry but that's wrong.

There was at one point "HIPPA." (back around the 90s). it was not invented during COVID, it was remembered.

It did NOT prohibit people from asking questions, or people from answering them. It DID prohibit your doctors and more importantly insurance companies from digging into your medical records and passing information around behind your back. Before then, it was perfectly legal for anyone at any insurance company to dig into your medical records just out of idle curiosity.

There was ALSO HIPAA (the insurance thing) working its way through Congress at the same time. This was confusing and they overlapped, so they folded HIPPA into HIPAA by like 2000.

I know. I was writing medical records software at the time and HIPPA was a big thing on the horizon that we were all preparing for, and then it became HIPAA before it arrived, but by then no one was paying attention.
 
