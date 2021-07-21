 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KBZK Bozeman)   Construction worker crushed by bank vault said to be recovering, significantly shorter   (kbzk.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary, Construction, Josh Cox of Joliet, bank vault, family of a man, Building, construction site, family member, American film actors  
•       •       •

409 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2021 at 3:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guess you could say the vault was NSFW?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just have him blow into his thumb, that'll fix it.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If he's recovering he wasn't really crushed, now, was he?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have read the warning sign:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it an Acme safe?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor Marvin Acme!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he make accordion noises when he walks?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crushed by a bank vault in Billings, soon to be crushed by billing in a hospital.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will he make concertina noises as he walks out of the hospital?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Does he make accordion noises when he walks?


AAAAGGGGHHHH: Will he make concertina noises as he walks out of the hospital?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Man, his kids have some seriously messed up faces.
 
carkiller
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Does he make accordion noises when he walks?


Came for this, saw this, came from this, left satisfied. Smoke 'em if ya got' em.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Crushed by a bank vault in Billings, soon to be crushed by billing in a hospital.


All in all, it might have been better he died. Although I don't  think he is out of the woods yet.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.