(Click Orlando)   Pop quiz, hotshot: you come home and find a naked woman skinny dipping in your pool. What do you do? Before you answer, remember this: this was in Florida   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Arrest, Heather A. Kennedy, Resisting arrest, Cambridge Drive home Kennedy, Coroner, Pool, Sheriff, Officer  
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it involve use of firearms?  I'll bet it involves use of firearms.  Or maybe a flame-thrower, like the one in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last time I read about this situation, the BF was ransacking the house while the home owner sat on the deck perving at the woman skinny dipping
 
amb
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dear Penthouse Forum....
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
clickorlando.comView Full Size

"What was I doin' in Krogers with one titty out?! Thats my dang 1st amendment! Then I took the other one out and thats my 2nd amendment!"
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mjjt: Last time I read about this situation, the BF was ransacking the house while the home owner sat on the deck perving at the woman skinny dipping


I'd do the same
 
b0rg9
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's a hard 42.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 minute ago  

b0rg9: That's a hard 42.


Opiates and Xanax have taken a toll... Look @ those sad, sad opiate addict eyes.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Make sure she's not a shape-shifting alligator.
 
