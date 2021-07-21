 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KING 5 News)   Health officials urge people who use drugs to carry Narcan as overdose deaths rise, because we can all be sure that meth users are forward-looking individuals who responsibly plan ahead   (king5.com) divider line
41
    More: Facepalm, Heroin, Drug, Washington state health officials, Morphine, Opioid, Naloxone, overdose cases, Health officials  
•       •       •

158 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2021 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does Narcan have to do with meth?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heroin users plan ahead.
 
groppet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Like I want to ruin my high with that stuff.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't chemical-shame me, bro!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: What does Narcan have to do with meth?


Came here to say this. If you're going to snark subby, try not to be an idiot.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Isn't that stuff expensive? What druggie is going to spend a bunch of money on narcan when they could be buying drugs?
 
knobmaker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Fingerware Error: What does Narcan have to do with meth?

Came here to say this. If you're going to snark subby, try not to be an idiot.


Apparently, subby can't help it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hard drug users definitely plan ahead when it comes to the next fix.
Its the only thing they plan but they definitely plan.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Subby meant Methcan, apparently he's on it right now.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

wax_on: Isn't that stuff expensive? What druggie is going to spend a bunch of money on narcan when they could be buying drugs?


it's free? is it not?
I can go to a number of places here and town and pick up a kit and get a tutorial on how to use it.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

knobmaker: Karma Chameleon: Fingerware Error: What does Narcan have to do with meth?

Came here to say this. If you're going to snark subby, try not to be an idiot.

Apparently, subby can't help it.


I've heard rumors that fatal levels of fentanyl are turning up in other drugs like meth and coke, but no idea of that's either true or prevalent.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

knobmaker: Karma Chameleon: Fingerware Error: What does Narcan have to do with meth?

Came here to say this. If you're going to snark subby, try not to be an idiot.

Apparently, subby can't help it.


Oh but subby can totes help it, they can stop at any time.  They just don't want to.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Fingerware Error: What does Narcan have to do with meth?

Came here to say this. If you're going to snark subby, try not to be an idiot.


I don't know about meth specifically, but it's fairly common to find unexpected fentanyl mixed in with other products. The illegal drug industry really needs to work more on quality control and trusted supply chains.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If Narcan was distributed like the adrenaline shot in Pulp Fiction, I'd be more on board with it.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They should be putting fentanyl in cocaine, a bunch of rich white guys would fark off and die, mostly in DC and on wall street. Nothing of value would be lost.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wax_on: Isn't that stuff expensive? What druggie is going to spend a bunch of money on narcan when they could be buying drugs?


We had a huge spike in ODs here in Massachusetts a couple of years ago.  The hospitals around here will give it to you if you take the class on how to properly use it.  Last I knew the class was free too   I know lives were saved by regular people that had taken the class. When someone ODs time is critical, they may not survive until an ambulance arrives.  They need narcan immediately.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My buddy works on a ambulance. The most common patient reaction to Narcan is extreme anger over ruining the high.

My point being, a user won't use it even if they have it.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: The illegal drug industry really needs to work more on quality control and trusted supply chains.


That was one thing the Sackler gang got right. I think I'm done defending them now.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's Narcan, not Narcan't. So find me a bigger spoon and let's go see the wizard.

/3 years clean
 
Farkin Charlie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As someone who is on pain medicine 24/7 I was given a script for Narcon last year. It is a good idea to keep it in a a house where there are bottles of pain meds, but I didn't realize it cost $50. through my Medicare part D. I know thats not a lot for most of you, but being on disability doesn't allow a lot of wiggle room in the budget, particularly in the middle of a pandemic and my wife being out of work with no unemployment.
I went ahead and paid for it, and its still in the medicine cabinet, but it bugs me that I had to pay so much. It explains part of the reason why there are so many opioid deaths, I have a suspicion that most people would have refused to pay it, and left without it.
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: My buddy works on a ambulance. The most common patient reaction to Narcan is extreme anger over ruining the high.

My point being, a user won't use it even if they have it.


thefeeherytheory.comView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Poor Becky.

Even Narcan couldn't have saved her from those 3 marijuana injections.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: What does Narcan have to do with meth?


Will naloxone (Narcan) work if the person overdosed on something other than an opioid?
No. Naloxone (Narcan) will only work to reverse the effects of opioids.
https://aahealth.org/naloxone-frequen​t​ly-asked-questions/

subby:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: My buddy works on a ambulance. The most common patient reaction to Narcan is extreme anger over ruining the high.

My point being, a user won't use it even if they have it.


Heroin last much longer than Narcan which is why they highly recommend you go to the hospital for observation after getting it.  If you're lucky you'll be high again in an hour or so without the risk of overdose but occasionally you'll end up right back where you started when it wears off.
 
riptYde
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Nancy Reagan:  "Just Say No".

The only time I ever said "No" was when the bag was empty.
 
fark account name
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Big Island Pain is the name of my Jimmy Buffet cover band
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: SpectroBoy: My buddy works on a ambulance. The most common patient reaction to Narcan is extreme anger over ruining the high.

My point being, a user won't use it even if they have it.

Heroin last much longer than Narcan which is why they highly recommend you go to the hospital for observation after getting it.  If you're lucky you'll be high again in an hour or so without the risk of overdose but occasionally you'll end up right back where you started when it wears off.


Great tip! Thanks!

/kidding
 
WTP 2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i don't want to help a 'druggie' but,

you might want your friends to carry it as it looks bad if folks are seen going through your pockets when you look dead.
also you might not be able to do it yourself what with you being dead and all....
 
pointfdr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
some one edited their headline.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've had to use Narcan on someone. It was a terrifying experience, but not as scary as it would have been if I didn't have it.

It was free at the pharmacy, and having it helped me save a life. It's well worth having on hand, you never know when you may need it.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fark account name: Big Island Pain is the name of my Jimmy Buffet cover band


I think this comment was meant to be for the article below this one.
 
squidloe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: It's Narcan, not Narcan't. So find me a bigger spoon and let's go see the wizard.

/3 years clean


Congrats on your sobriety
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sounds like the same "health officials" that are in charge of the COVID response and strategy. XD

A++++++
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But we don't dare hold the drug company accountable.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
1. Save up enough money to buy some Narcan, just in case.

2. Two days later, sell Narcan to buy more dope.

3. Later that day, overdosing, so I reach for the Narcan....oops, I forgot.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Here in Seattle, on my walk to work, I probably step over 5 sleeping junkies a day. So I understand the logic of asking normies to carry Narcan. Here's the thing though, nine times out of ten, their faces are covered, either with a blanket of they are laying in a position where their backs are to you.

Seems like there could be some potential issues with non-medical civilians Narcanning random hobos.

If someone is on their side, with their back to you, how could you tell if they were sleeping, ODing or dead? You gonna roll them over to find out?
 
spaceman375
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

riptYde: Nancy Reagan:  "Just Say No".

The only time I ever said "No" was when the bag was empty.


Drugs are expensive. If someone offers to share theirs with you and you don't want to, the proper answer is "No, thank you."
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: My buddy works on a ambulance. The most common patient reaction to Narcan is extreme anger over ruining the high.

My point being, a user won't use it even if they have it.


More importantly, if they need it, they can't use it, being dead and all.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: SpectroBoy: My buddy works on a ambulance. The most common patient reaction to Narcan is extreme anger over ruining the high.

My point being, a user won't use it even if they have it.

Heroin last much longer than Narcan which is why they highly recommend you go to the hospital for observation after getting it.  If you're lucky you'll be high again in an hour or so without the risk of overdose but occasionally you'll end up right back where you started when it wears off.


10 minutes. Not an hour.

Narcan buys you 10 minutes.

I have seen people get Narcan, and refuse the ambulance. Paramedics can't take you to the hospital against your will, so they will try to talk you into it until the Narcan wears off, then cart you to the hospital.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

riptYde: Nancy Reagan:  "Just Say No".

The only time I ever said "No" was when the bag was empty.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Discordulator
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Albert911emt: 1. Save up enough money to buy some Narcan, just in case.

2. Two days later, sell Narcan to buy more dope.

3. Later that day, overdosing, so I reach for the Narcan....oops, I forgot.


Counterpoint: Narcan is free in civilized areas.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.