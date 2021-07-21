 Skip to content
(CBC)   US to Canada: 'Open the border - open the border - open the border.' Canada: 'OKAY, we'll open the border.' US: 'Um, not so fast.'   (cbc.ca)
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With Delta raging across much of the US and efforts to get everyone vaccinated slowing significantly (largely due to farking morons), I'm not the least bit surprised.  We're doing pretty well vax-wise, with well over 80% having their first shot and over 60% having gotten their second (got mine 2 weeks ago, and they weren't bloody kidding that the symptoms are worse on the second dose), the last thing we need now is for a bunch of plague rats sending our numbers skyrocketing.  We're already pushing the envelope too far with our reopening plans here in Ontario, and even though vax rates are pretty good, we could still see numbers spike if we get furriners in here spreading Delta all over the damn place.  (I know it's been stressed that only fully-vaccinated people would be allowed in, but you know damn well some are going to fake their way through.)

I'd like to not see is shut down again for the fourth damn time.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're trying to prevent the next Ted Cruz, Justin Bieber, and/or Nickelback from coming in.

However, Canada can gladly take all three back.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You can come here but you can never leave.

one of us
one of us
 
Mokmo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If Trudeau had balls, he'd be closing it back to Americans right now just because of that decision. We also want to go south and not everyone can afford flying in.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This might not end well :

1 : border is open
2 : delta crosses in a massive way in canada
3 : canada has to do another lockdown
4 : a lot of canadians will hate murica for it

What about we keep the border closed till 85%+ of canadians are double vaccinated?
 
chrisco123
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My cottage is farking toast. Probably cleaned out and vandalized.
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: We're trying to prevent the next Ted Cruz, Justin Bieber, and/or Nickelback from coming in.

However, Canada can gladly take all three back.


You probably only have to worry about Bieber. I believe Nickelback prefers Vancouver and only does tourism in the US. Ted Cruz was a Canadian anchor baby and was really just sent home. There are more however others, like Elon Musk, Jim Cary. Mileage varies on those.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chrisco123: My cottage is farking toast. Probably cleaned out and vandalized.


at least we left a polite note saying we're sorry for the mess.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"It flies in the face of both science and the most recent public health data," said Beatty, who urged the Canadian government to press Washington to change its mind. "It's hard to see how allowing fully vaccinated Canadians to enter the U.S. poses a public health threat when travel within the U.S. is unrestricted."

Yup. Vaccinated canadians going to the US : bad. Unvaccinated plague rats not wearing a mask and going everywhere in the country with zero restriction : all good... because fark logic.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lolmao500: This might not end well :

1 : border is open
2 : delta crosses in a massive way in canada
3 : canada has to do another lockdown
4 : a lot of canadians will hate murica for it

What about we keep the border closed till 85%+ of canadians are double vaccinated?


Or... until 85% of Americans are vaccinated.

Until that is reached, proof of vaccination required for entry.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Over 56% of those ages 12 and up in the U.S. are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

That's why.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: We're trying to prevent the next Ted Cruz, Justin Bieber, and/or Nickelback from coming in.

However, Canada can gladly take all three back.


We could use another Len though.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Discordulator: Or... until 85% of Americans are vaccinated.


So... never.
 
omgwtfetc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: With Delta raging across much of the US and efforts to get everyone vaccinated slowing significantly (largely due to farking morons), I'm not the least bit surprised.  We're doing pretty well vax-wise, with well over 80% having their first shot and over 60% having gotten their second (got mine 2 weeks ago, and they weren't bloody kidding that the symptoms are worse on the second dose), the last thing we need now is for a bunch of plague rats sending our numbers skyrocketing.  We're already pushing the envelope too far with our reopening plans here in Ontario, and even though vax rates are pretty good, we could still see numbers spike if we get furriners in here spreading Delta all over the damn place.  (I know it's been stressed that only fully-vaccinated people would be allowed in, but you know damn well some are going to fake their way through.)

I'd like to not see is shut down again for the fourth damn time.


Canada is still opening its border on August 9. It's just the US not allowing Canadians in.
 
