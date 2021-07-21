 Skip to content
Bank holds contest with college kids to find out who can make the highest quality deposit. Making ten deposits in one day doesn't count
16
745 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2021 at 1:05 PM



16 Comments
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of bank, exactly?  Because one kind they'll be amazing at, and another kind would mean less ramen for dinner.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
...never mind.  That's what happens when I try and make a joke before I click only to find out TFA is about exactly the thing I was trying to crack wise about.

/I'll be in my bunk anyway.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Standing ready with my ovaries for the egg contest.

*crickets*
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Human Sperm Bank of Shanghai

Not to be confused with The Panda Sperm Bank.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bankjob
Youtube DiPBIJDJlas
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And here I thought Wells Fargo were the biggest jerkoffs.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTA...in order to promote reproductive health and recruit donors, who are offered up to $1,160 for replenishing the bank's supply.

i am going to need a little bit of time to replenish the bank's supply, i will be back in a few.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WTP 2: FTA...in order to promote reproductive health and recruit donors, who are offered up to $1,160 for replenishing the bank's supply.

i am going to need a little bit of time to replenish the bank's supply, i will be back in a few.


Damn $1160 to fap? Sign me up like 20 times a week.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"What do you believe qualifies you to be a sperm donor?"

Fark user imageView Full Size


"I never killed a man."


/probably the best movie scene ever to take place at a sperm bank
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: What kind of bank, exactly?  Because one kind they'll be amazing at, and another kind would mean less ramen for dinner.


Putting money in the bank means you have less money?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Come one, come all.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I mean, it's high quality but low pressure. Can they use some sort of suction or am I supposed to reach that cup?
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Got fired from the sperm bank for saying, "Get a load of this guy." every time someone walked in.
 
hammettman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Do they provide "help" or "customer service" in making deposits?
Would consider donating if they do.

/pay no attention to the fact I've had the snip snip
//mine could be free sample sperm
///comes in three!
 
40 degree day
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fine, I'll get my vasectomy reversed.
 
