On this day in history, in 1925, the "Trial of the Century" drew national attention in spite of it being a complete show trial, which eventually proved that most of the people involved really had descended from monkeys
    Scopes Trial, William Jennings Bryan, Clarence Darrow, Evolution, Creationism, Inherit the Wind, Trial of the Century  
posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2021 at 2:14 PM



32 Comments
Jake Havechek
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
1 hour ago  
IF WE EVOLVED FROM MONKEYS, HOW COME THERE'S STILL MONKEYS?!
chexmix liberals
 
Pharmdawg
1 hour ago  

cwheelie: IF WE EVOLVED FROM MONKEYS, HOW COME THERE'S STILL MONKEYS?!
chexmix liberals


Can you Google, sir?
Yeah, so what?
So why don't you already know the answer?
 
buserror
1 hour ago  
IF WE EVOLVED FROM NEANDERTHALS, HOW COME THERE'S STILL TRUMPERS?!
 
skyotter
1 hour ago  
I re-watch this about once a year:
Judgment Day: Intelligent Design On Trial (creationism vs evolution)
Youtube x2xyrel-2vI

It's a nice reminder that sometimes, just sometimes, one "side" of a debate is OBJECTIVELY FARKING CORRECT.
 
whidbey
1 hour ago  
Is there some reason this sh*t didn't go to the SCOTUS?
 
EL EM
1 hour ago  
Cain knew his wife. She came from a creation over in the next county.
 
Dermatologist_Tested
1 hour ago  
Well I'll be a monkey's uncle!
 
stuffy
55 minutes ago  

buserror: IF WE EVOLVED FROM NEANDERTHALS, HOW COME THERE'S STILL TRUMPERS?!


Damn it you got us.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
53 minutes ago  
So this is the strategy for anti-CRT laws?
 
buserror
52 minutes ago  

whidbey: Is there some reason this sh*t didn't go to the SCOTUS?


The TN Supreme Court dismissed it first on a technicality relating to how the fine was determined (while otherwise finding the law valid).
 
whidbey
51 minutes ago  

buserror: whidbey: Is there some reason this sh*t didn't go to the SCOTUS?

The TN Supreme Court dismissed it first on a technicality relating to how the fine was determined (while otherwise finding the law valid).


Seems like there would have been two higher appeals.
 
UNC_Samurai
47 minutes ago  
Tennessee is still trying to claw its way into the 1930s.
 
Driedsponge
45 minutes ago  

buserror: IF WE EVOLVED FROM NEANDERTHALS, HOW COME THERE'S STILL TRUMPERS?!


That's not really being fair to neanderthals.
 
omgwtfetc
44 minutes ago  
Those monkeys were just used as guinea pigs in a kangaroo court.
 
Mega Steve
42 minutes ago  
MST3K - The Scopes 'Monkey Trial'
Youtube SkG7qGHXZVg
 
Slypork
40 minutes ago  
Can't you understand? That if you take a law like evolution and you make it a crime to teach it in the public schools, tomorrow you can make it a crime to teach it in the private schools? And tomorrow you may make it a crime to read about it. And soon you may ban books and newspapers. And then you may turn Catholic against Protestant, and Protestant against Protestant, and try to foist your own religion upon the mind of man. If you can do one, you can do the other. Because fanaticism and ignorance is forever busy, and needs feeding. And soon, your Honor, with banners flying and with drums beating we'll be marching backward, BACKWARD, through the glorious ages of that Sixteenth Century when bigots burned the man who dared bring enlightenment and intelligence to the human mind!
 
buserror
32 minutes ago  

whidbey: buserror: whidbey: Is there some reason this sh*t didn't go to the SCOTUS?

The TN Supreme Court dismissed it first on a technicality relating to how the fine was determined (while otherwise finding the law valid).

Seems like there would have been two higher appeals.


Scopes had no standing to appeal because he technically "won" in that the fine was thrown out.  The prosecution decided not to retry the case.  I suppose Scopes could have brought a new federal suit for declaratory judgement to secure the right teach it, but it seems he had little interest in continuing that fight.

A similar case eventually reached SCOTUS in 1968 (Epperson v. Arkansas) which struck down anti-evolution laws.
 
StoPPeRmobile
31 minutes ago  

cwheelie: IF WE EVOLVED FROM MONKEYS, HOW COME THERE'S STILL MONKEYS?!
chexmix liberals


That's only because we still don't know how magnets work.
 
StoPPeRmobile
30 minutes ago  

buserror: IF WE EVOLVED FROM NEANDERTHALS, HOW COME THERE'S STILL TRUMPERS?!


Someone has to do all the work to pay for all the free shiat.
 
The Devil's Bartender
26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
25 minutes ago  

whidbey: Is there some reason this sh*t didn't go to the SCOTUS?


It was basically a mock trial?
 
valenumr
25 minutes ago  

cwheelie: IF WE EVOLVED FROM MONKEYS, HOW COME THERE'S STILL MONKEYS?!
chexmix liberals


WJB was a democrat...
 
LordOfThePings
14 minutes ago  
When Scopes collide...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdwardTellerhands
12 minutes ago  

cwheelie: IF WE EVOLVED FROM MONKEYS, HOW COME THERE'S STILL MONKEYS?!
chexmix liberals


This is a common error. Man and monkey actually evolved from a common ancestor, the plesiosaur.
 
whitroth
10 minutes ago  

cwheelie: IF WE EVOLVED FROM MONKEYS, HOW COME THERE'S STILL MONKEYS?!
chexmix liberals


How *did* you get out of the monkey house?
 
skyotter
9 minutes ago  
Evolution is just a theory.

Like gravity, or the shape of the Earth.
 
devilskware
7 minutes ago  
Y'all need Jesus!!
McBrides We Didn't Come From Monkeys
Youtube eW3R7NCfdJs
 
valenumr
6 minutes ago  

valenumr: whidbey: Is there some reason this sh*t didn't go to the SCOTUS?

It was basically a mock trial?


Also, the "prosecution" lost in the court of public opinion. The world was going through a bit of scientific revolution (especially in physics) at the time, and there was a pretty big schism opening up in religious circles.
 
Smoking GNU
3 minutes ago  

buserror: IF WE EVOLVED FROM NEANDERTHALS, HOW COME THERE'S STILL TRUMPERS?!


We didn't evolve from neanderthals, we interbred with them. Thus we still have trumpers.
 
Yamaneko2
1 minute ago  

whidbey: Is there some reason this sh*t didn't go to the SCOTUS?


It was a PR stunt.
 
yakmans_dad
less than a minute ago  
Interesting Factoid. When the movie Inherit the Wind came out, Scopes was still alive.

If you've never read HL Mencken on the Scopes Trial, you should. The obvious thing is that Bryan was a creep, but you'll also see that every damn conservative "humorist" imagines that he's the reincarnation of Mencken.
 
