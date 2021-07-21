 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Whoever designed Mormon magic underwear was not a woman. "My vagina has to breathe"   (yahoo.com) divider line
119
    More: Giggity, Temple garment, members of the Church of Jesus Christ, Joseph Smith, Jr., church members, Endowment, church culture, Sasha Piton, church's 96-year-old president  
•       •       •

2265 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2021 at 1:43 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



119 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
?!!?!!?!!?!!?!!?

I THOUGHT THE MAGIC UNDERWEAR SHIAT WAS A JOKE
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"People are scared to be brutally honest, to say: 'This isn't working for me. It isn't bringing me closer to Christ, it's giving me UTIs,'" Perez said.

-------------

One night, a Mormon woman had a dream.
She dreamed she was walking along a beach with the Lord.
Across the dark sky flashed scenes from her life.
For each scene, she noticed two sets of footprints in the sand,
One belonging to her and one belonging to the Lord.

After the last scene of her life flashed before her,
She looked back at the footprints in the sand.
She noticed that at many times along the path of her life,
especially at the very lowest and saddest times,
there was only one set of footprints.
This really troubled her, so she asked the Lord about it.

"Lord, you said once I decided to follow you,
You'd walk with me all the way.
But I noticed that during the saddest and most troublesome times of my life,
there was only one set of footprints.
I don't understand why, when I needed You the most, You would leave me."

He whispered, "My precious child, I love you and will never leave you
Never, ever, during your trials and testings.
When you saw only one set of footprints,
It was then that I turned myself into an E. Coli colony
And hitched a ride in your urethra."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: ?!!?!!?!!?!!?!!?

I THOUGHT THE MAGIC UNDERWEAR SHIAT WAS A JOKE


lol no it aint
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who could have ever imagined there would be downsides to joining a crazy cult?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not really supposed to breathe that much, lest you have a bunch of embarrassing noises going on.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normally I would joke about how Breathing Vaginas would be an awesome band name, but this shiat is megafarked up.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And your butt needs to floss.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Women really are different, men breathe with their lungs.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: ?!!?!!?!!?!!?!!?

I THOUGHT THE MAGIC UNDERWEAR SHIAT WAS A JOKE


The "magic" part is a joke. The garments... are a joke, too, but in a different way.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: puffy999: ?!!?!!?!!?!!?!!?

I THOUGHT THE MAGIC UNDERWEAR SHIAT WAS A JOKE

lol no it aint t'aint


FTFM

Besides, reality can be a joke.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doctorguilty: Normally I would joke about how Breathing Vaginas would be an awesome band name, but this shiat is megafarked up.


Pussycat Dolls tribute band?
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The discomfort and the lack of consideration for the female anatomy is the point.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: ?!!?!!?!!?!!?!!? I THOUGHT THE MAGIC UNDERWEAR SHIAT WAS A JOKE


It's real. Mitt Romney and the Golden Plates outside should have told you so.
Magic Mormon Underwear
Youtube 6cbfgmorIGE
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's just me, but I suspect the reason for those "temple garments" wasn't about comfort.

Most religions are about self-flagellation.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mormon church is one step away from forcing women to wear a hijab.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most religions just have silly hats. Silly underwear is really taking things to another level.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BorgiaGinz: Women really are different, men breathe with their lungs.


Hey, swamp-ass is no joke!
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BorgiaGinz: Women really are different, men breathe with their lungs.


We have four holes down there.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe some type of vagina snorkel would work?

/not at all like the double frogman
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That begs the question, which part of Mormonism *were* designed by a woman?

/I think I'm using "begs the question" correctly here
//pretty sure
 
Bigdogdaddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't wearing sacred underwear kind of idolitry?  I mean, God hates idolitry, but you'd think He'd REALLY hate idolizing underwear.  SMDH
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your belief system is up in your underwear or your diet, it is more than a belief system.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Breathe deep
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If just some random person described religious beliefs and practices that were the same as Mormonism, you'd say they were in a cult and needed to be deprogammed.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is proof that if a cult hangs around long enough, they'll soon be taken seriously.
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're in a religion where God is that worried about yo draws please quit. Life is much to short for this bs.
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I'm afraid the magic underware shield will be quite operational when your peen arrives.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rosekolodny: BorgiaGinz: Women really are different, men breathe with their lungs.

We have four holes down there.


Picard: there are three holes!

/not a doctor so I may be wrong
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right--not designed by a woman but was married to a lot of women.

/Why, that's bigamy.
 
WickerNipple [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: //pretty sure


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> chronic yeast infections caused by fabric that does not breathe. "It's sacred,"

Sacred yeast makes the best sacrament bread.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummmm... That's not how the human respiratory system works as far as I know.

I mean, I'm a polesmoker so am not exactly familiar with this particular structure, but pretty sure I know at least this much.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Discordulator: puffy999: ?!!?!!?!!?!!?!!?

I THOUGHT THE MAGIC UNDERWEAR SHIAT WAS A JOKE

The "magic" part is a joke. The garments... are a joke, too, but in a different way.


They're just cut-off union suits.  Because they are still trapped emotionally in the late 19th century.

Even though Joseph Smith would have gone commando during the summer months, as was popular with lower-brow individuals at that time.  Full drawers during the winter.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake_lex: If just some random person described religious beliefs and practices that were the same as Mormonism, you'd say they were in a cult and needed to be deprogammed.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is proof that if a cult hangs around long enough, they'll soon be taken seriously.


It helps if you amass shiat-tons of money.
 
EyeballKid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You follow a "faith" whose founder is historically depicted as a con man, you deserve whatever bad happens to you as a result.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: That begs the question, which part of Mormonism *were* designed by a woman?

/I think I'm using "begs the question" correctly here
//pretty sure


I'm sure a religion where women can only get into the highest level of heaven if their husband invites them is in no way sexist.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rosekolodny: BorgiaGinz: Women really are different, men breathe with their lungs.

We have four holes down there.


Am I stupid? I thought it was three.
 
Bathroom Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: It's not really supposed to breathe that much, lest you have a bunch of embarrassing noises going on.


Username checks out.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: Who could have ever imagined there would be downsides to joining a crazy cult?


EVERY religion began as a small crazy sect or cult.

the solution is not to join ANY of them.

treat others as you want to be treated. try be to generous and fair. learn to think critically and have a mind of your own. embrace curiosity and enjoy the natural world. understand that the world around you is always changing in some way or another. and you'll be fine.

you can have a great life, no religion required. cult membership DEFINITELY not required.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rosekolodny: BorgiaGinz: Women really are different, men breathe with their lungs.

We have four holes down there.


I think you need to be examined by a doctor. It just so happens I am a gynecologist and my office is in a van so I can drive to you.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: jake_lex: If just some random person described religious beliefs and practices that were the same as Mormonism, you'd say they were in a cult and needed to be deprogammed.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is proof that if a cult hangs around long enough, they'll soon be taken seriously.

It helps if you amass shiat-tons of money.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that's the Mormon female equivalent of a "hair shirt" like Thomas More used to wear.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: I think you need to be examined by a doctor. It just so happens I am a gynecologist and my office is in a van so I can drive to you.


Maybe she's counting the cervix entrance as a hole...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's fine, just give it a breath mint ever so often
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this change the CPR procedure?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: That begs the question, which part of Mormonism *were* designed by a woman?

/I think I'm using "begs the question" correctly here
//pretty sure


Nope.  I had to learn this one recently.

stancarey.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I made the universe in six days, you think I'm drawing the line at the deli underwear isle?"

-God, probably
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doctorguilty: Normally I would joke about how Breathing Vaginas would be an awesome band name, but this shiat is megafarked up.


Megafarked Up is the name of my heavy metal/trance music cover band.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: rosekolodny: BorgiaGinz: Women really are different, men breathe with their lungs.

We have four holes down there.

I think you need to be examined by a doctor. It just so happens I am a gynecologist and my office is in a van so I can drive to you.


You have to blow into all of them to figure out which one is for breathing.
 
Displayed 50 of 119 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.