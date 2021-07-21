 Skip to content
 
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1944, Hitler announced to Germany "I'm still alive" following a failed bomb plot, following up with "Oh no, not I, I will survive, Oh, as long as I know how to love, I know I'll stay alive"   (history.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, if you're prone to epileptic seizures, don't look at my post above.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Adolf Hitler - Joseph Stalin/Staline : Video Killed The Radio Star - The Buggles Deepfake
Youtube -DysigzGQvU
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Oh, if you're prone to epileptic seizures, don't look at my post above.


Oh no Igfhjggxdyn bhggyjkiiuj***CARRIER LOST***
 
odigon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
it's as if Hitler had plot armour.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hey, we're four posts in and no one has posted anything about Trump yet! I am disappoint!
 
reasonyousmile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
🌞 Man On The Moon 🌚 I Will Survive 🔥 (Jim Carrey Ft. Andy Kaufman Ft. Gloria Gaynor 🎩 End Scene)
Youtube HwIWt_nptFQ
 
ALFER69
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Whether you're a brother
Or whether you're a mother,
You're stayin' alive, stayin' alive.
Feel the city breakin'
And everybody shakin',
And we're stayin' alive, stayin' alive.
 
keldaria
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Portal - 'Still Alive'
Youtube Y6ljFaKRTrI
 
SidFishious
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We got a saying around here.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
/ oblig
// Say what you want about Hitler but at least he had the common decency to kill Hitler.
/// On the other hand, he also murdered the man who killed Hitler.
 
