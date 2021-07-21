 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1861, the concept of 'warfare as family entertainment' was first tried at the First Battle of Bull Run, later to be picked up by CNN and various other cable channels   (history.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Quelling the southern insurrection,

/boy I am glad that's not a problem anymore
 
0z79
'' 53 minutes ago  

Now it's Idaho that wants to secede.

/boy I am glad that's not a problem anymore


Now it's Idaho that wants to secede.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Roger Waters - The Bravery of Being Out of Range
Youtube JamLmpVOgE0
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And the area is STILL a tourist site.

/Local in the Manassas area
//I give away my Northern roots by calling it the Battle of Bull Run
///An nobody agrees on where the name "Manassas" actually comes from
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
First tried? lol ignorant subby
 
Mouser
'' 42 minutes ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: And the area is STILL a tourist site.

/Local in the Manassas area
//I give away my Northern roots by calling it the Battle of Bull Run
///An nobody agrees on where the name "Manassas" actually comes from


And a pain in the ass to drive around, because, being a site of historic significance, they can't widen the roads through it even though the area is quickly becoming urbanized.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is this the tread wherein we point out that Lee wasn't really a good general? He just had really good people working for him.
 
thealgorerhythm
'' 40 minutes ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: And the area is STILL a tourist site.

/Local in the Manassas area
//I give away my Northern roots by calling it the Battle of Bull Run
///An nobody agrees on where the name "Manassas" actually comes from


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Read "Man Ass As Battlefield" the thrilling wartime memoir by Chuck Tingle
 
melfunction [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think Manassas was Stephen Stills third band.
 
chitownmike
'' 29 minutes ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: And the area is STILL a tourist site.

/Local in the Manassas area
//I give away my Northern roots by calling it the Battle of Bull Run
///An nobody agrees on where the name "Manassas" actually comes from


Oh, they know...
 
