(Bothell-Kenmore Reporter)   The top ten percent of gasoline-using drivers are 'superusers' who use a third of all the gas, study finds, as researchers hope to find some way to sudo switch_to_electric   (bothell-reporter.com) divider line
14
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We have plenty of gas and never ran low, much less ran out. Also plenty of water, and we don't have to buy it from anyone else. We don't have wildfires, either, and our flooding never causes mudslides.

But y'all just couldn't stand to live in something called a flyover state, right?

[NelsonHaHa.jpg]

*smugly buffs her nails*
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Getting gasoline superusers into [electric vehicles] as quickly as possible is critical to hitting our climate goals because they consume a third of U.S. gasoline," said Matthew Metz, the lead author of the report and founder and co-executive director of Coltura.

I used to be a "gasoline superuser" - my office was 99 miles from my house. Electric cars will not be a cheap enough option for people who need to travel long distances on a daily basis, even in a best case scenario where they get a full eight hours of charging while they are at work. Tesla's supercharger network is concentrated in some cities but largely ignores rural areas. I'd imagine the other class of super users are traveling salesmen or traveling support types that drive an extensive amount of miles per day.

The people the study talks about are the hardest people to get into electric cars because they are most likely to live in areas that don't have the infrastructure for it or the income to support the premium on the cars. Yeah, you'll save money on gas, but a used Model3 still costs $45K and you have to find all that money up front. It's never going to replace a $3000 shiatbox with a small I4 and a 10 gallon gas tank.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Yet
 
WickerNipple [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There's a Brothel Reporter?  Hawt damn.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: There's a Brothel Reporter?  Hawt damn.


Yeah, but they have to review the bad ones, too.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You can't fix transportation carbon emissions without fixing land use so more people can afford to live closer to where they work.

You can't fix land use so more people can afford to live closer to where they work without turning NIMBY boomers into lamp shades.

Good luck with that.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Many Bothells died to bring us this information.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So you're saying that Bubba Thibideaux in Buttfark, Louisiana driving a Ferd Fteenthousand is using more gas than 10 people?

I'm shocked! Shocked!
/Well, not that shocked
 
meanmutton
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lsherm: "Getting gasoline superusers into [electric vehicles] as quickly as possible is critical to hitting our climate goals because they consume a third of U.S. gasoline," said Matthew Metz, the lead author of the report and founder and co-executive director of Coltura.

I used to be a "gasoline superuser" - my office was 99 miles from my house. Electric cars will not be a cheap enough option for people who need to travel long distances on a daily basis, even in a best case scenario where they get a full eight hours of charging while they are at work. Tesla's supercharger network is concentrated in some cities but largely ignores rural areas. I'd imagine the other class of super users are traveling salesmen or traveling support types that drive an extensive amount of miles per day.

The people the study talks about are the hardest people to get into electric cars because they are most likely to live in areas that don't have the infrastructure for it or the income to support the premium on the cars. Yeah, you'll save money on gas, but a used Model3 still costs $45K and you have to find all that money up front. It's never going to replace a $3000 shiatbox with a small I4 and a 10 gallon gas tank.


A Model 3 will charge from empty to full in 8.5 hours with a 7.5 kW charger. If you are driving 300+ miles each way to and from work, you can easily charge to full at work and overnight. If you're only driving 99 miles each way, you don't even need to bother with charging at work - just plug it in when you get home just like you do with your cell phone.

As far as cost, Tesla isn't the only option out there.. First dealer that came up on a Google search has a cetified used 2020 Bolt with 8,000 miles for under $25k with all the usual financing options. That one gets you 260 miles per charge so you can definitely do it round trip with your 198 mile commute in one charge but topping off a bit at work would be helpful.

In a couple years as more and more companies are making EVs, you'll get plenty of options to choose from at sticker prices competitive with ICEs with next to no maintenance and vastly cheaper to fuel.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: You can't fix land use so more people can afford to live closer to where they work without turning NIMBY boomers into lamp shades.


A bold and decisive strategy to seize the moral high ground in the debate over energy options.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When the U.S. gets a reliable electric grid that can handle this sea change in a car dependent culture, let me know.

Right now, our power grid can't keep people safe in their own homes with the slightest "extremes" in temperature norms.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Want people to switch to electric cars?
Make them more affordable.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

abhorrent1: Want people to switch to electric cars?
Make them more affordable.


Yep. I looked at electric cars last time around and this was my only deal-breaker.
 
lolmao500
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lsherm: I'd imagine the other class of super users are traveling salesmen or traveling support types that drive an extensive amount of miles per day.


Traveling salesmen shouldnt be a thing in 2021.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

