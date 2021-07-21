 Skip to content
(The Weather Channel)   Billions of ice bores surface in the western U.S. Scientists still say the Aenar are a myth. The Andorian Mining Consortium runs from no-one   (weather.com) divider line
16
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
LOL
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BorERS, stubbo.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great Star Wars reference, subby.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Great Star Wars reference, subby.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Agreed.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The elusive creatures that wriggle to the surface of glaciers in the summer have returned, and scientists want to learn more about them.

I remember that episode of The X-Files. Be careful what you wish for.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: Weatherkiss: Great Star Wars reference, subby.

[Fark user image 610x444] Agreed.


That's Battlestar Galactica. I was talking about this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Evil Mackerel: Weatherkiss: Great Star Wars reference, subby.

[Fark user image 610x444] Agreed.

That's Battlestar Galactica. I was talking about this

[Fark user image 850x478]


Ah, this is unknown to me, I will have to look into it.

Thank you.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be a heck a interesting metabolism.
Makes me wonder what they eat in the first place.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.traveljuneau.com/discover​-​juneau/history/ice-worm-wiggle/

Originally conceived in 1937 by Marie Lysing Johnson-with music and lyrics by Carol Beery Davis, who later became state poet laureate-this five-step partner dance takes its name from Mesenchytraeus solifugus, a tiny indigenous glacier worm known for swarming (and wiggling) on the ice's surface at night.

Here's how it goes: with a slow but exuberant fox-trot tempo, partners circle counter-clockwise, arms joined, ladies to the outside. Dancers also run in place, swing their arms, shuffle their feet and shout "Yippee!"

Okay, so this particular dance sensation never quite swept the nation. Still, the Ice Worm Wiggle was all the rage in local bars, and a great example of the time-honored Juneau tradition of making our own entertainment.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Each and every one a potential earwig.
 
valenumr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was hoping to sleep well tonight. Guess not.
 
Ktonos
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Approves...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Tomorrow War. It is all explained in the movie. These worms actually crash landed here many years ago and have remain hidden under the ice waiting for the right moment. The end is here
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Weatherkiss: Great Star Wars reference, subby.

[Fark user image 610x444] Agreed.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Frostwyrm?
 
