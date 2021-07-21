 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from OMD, Missing Persons, The Style Council, and The Psychedelic Furs. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #238. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello.
Just gonna wolf down some carbonara before we get started
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i already miss being mistakenly lumped in with a beautiful lot, even if it isn't morning
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.

Pista and NeoMoxie are in charge of the thread today, and i likely won't be around much. but no spitballing the subs, they'll be submitting progress reports on you lot,
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

socalnewwaver: but no spitballing the subs, they'll be submitting progress reports on you lot,


Nah, I'm the cool sub, I'd prolly spitball back.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Walkin' in LA.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't look back, you beautiful Lot's wife
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

psilocyberguy: Walkin' in LA.


low hanging fruit. a good great song though.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Crouching behind a spitball shield in case of ricochets...
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

socalnewwaver: they'll be submitting progress reports on you lot


case study, more like.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: but no spitballing the subs, they'll be submitting progress reports on you lot,

Nah, I'm the cool sub, I'd prolly spitball back.

Nah, I'm the cool sub, I'd prolly spitball back.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

socalnewwaver: psilocyberguy: Walkin' in LA.

low hanging fruit. a good great song though.


Eh, pretty good tune, lyrics better than the notes. Yeah, low-hanger. Figured it was easier than U.S. Drag.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: but no spitballing the subs, they'll be submitting progress reports on you lot,

Nah, I'm the cool sub, I'd prolly spitball back.

Nah, I'm the cool sub, I'd prolly spitball back.

[media1.tenor.com image 244x238] [View Full Size image _x_]


Don't worry, I'll behave. :)

/mostly
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

psilocyberguy: socalnewwaver: psilocyberguy: Walkin' in LA.

low hanging fruit. a good great song though.

Eh, pretty good tune, lyrics better than the notes. Yeah, low-hanger. Figured it was easier than U.S. Drag.


No, the more unknown the better! This show has always been a great cache of underplayed gems - bands and songs. I don't think there's any radion show like it that uncovers good stuff that folks might have missed.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

psilocyberguy: socalnewwaver: psilocyberguy: Walkin' in LA.

low hanging fruit. a good great song though.

Eh, pretty good tune, lyrics better than the notes. Yeah, low-hanger. Figured it was easier than U.S. Drag.


at least you didn't say "words"
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today's show attire
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is Chris Catalyst's band (ex Sisters) & I'd dearly love to see them because they are completely brilliant. But they never play outside of the UK.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: Crouching behind a spitball shield in case of ricochets...


"you spit on me again, you'll find yourself up here with me, mate."
Jaz Coleman to an audience member up front at a Killing Joke concert in Edinburgh 1991.
Was a kick ass show, btw.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: I don't think there's any radion show like it


there is definitely no radion show like this one 🤪
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: psilocyberguy: socalnewwaver: psilocyberguy: Walkin' in LA.

low hanging fruit. a good great song though.

Eh, pretty good tune, lyrics better than the notes. Yeah, low-hanger. Figured it was easier than U.S. Drag.

No, the more unknown the better! This show has always been a great cache of underplayed gems - bands and songs. I don't think there's any radion show like it that uncovers good stuff that folks might have missed.


Radion (physics), a scalar field in quantum field theory in spacetimes with additional dimensions.
Last week's show is all starting to make sense now
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: I don't think there's any radion show like it

there is definitely no radion show like this one 🤪


Preview is for losers.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ultraluzer:
Radion (physics), a scalar field in quantum field theory in spacetimes with additional dimensions.
Last week's show is all starting to make sense now

Now see, Ultraluzer gets it.

A+ for today's lesson.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

psilocyberguy: Walkin' in LA.


Casting my vote for Mental Hopscotch.

Hi everybody.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: psilocyberguy: Walkin' in LA.

Casting my vote for Mental Hopscotch.

Hi everybody.


And I guess I'll take Destination Unknown.

I'm actually more intrigued at what OMD song is on today's playlist...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: ultraluzer:
Radion (physics), a scalar field in quantum field theory in spacetimes with additional dimensions.
Last week's show is all starting to make sense now

Now see, Ultraluzer gets it.

A+ for today's lesson.


i would just like to point out that i agreed with you 100%.

unlike SOME PEOPLE, who needed to consult a dictionary. i just instinctively knew you were correct and stated such
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: psilocyberguy: Walkin' in LA.

Casting my vote for Mental Hopscotch.

Hi everybody.

And I guess I'll take Destination Unknown.

I'm actually more intrigued at what OMD song is on today's playlist...


it will be that one dance-y one
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: good morning you beautiful lot.

Pista and NeoMoxie are in charge of the thread today, and i likely won't be around much. but no spitballing the subs, they'll be submitting progress reports on you lot,


I'm screwed aren't I? ;)

Also, since we get OMD today, do we get to hear "that song"?

/ducks
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: since we get OMD today, do we get to hear "that song"?


yes. in your head, once i whap you upside it.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: good morning you beautiful lot.

Pista and NeoMoxie are in charge of the thread today, and i likely won't be around much. but no spitballing the subs, they'll be submitting progress reports on you lot,

I'm screwed aren't I? ;)


You are attached to another object by an inclined plane wrapped helically around an axis? (I think we are doing fancy physics in the thread today)

Also, since we get OMD today, do we get to hear "that song"?

/ducks

OMG that would be AWESOME!

/and highly unlikely
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: since we get OMD today, do we get to hear "that song"?

yes. in your head, once i whap you upside it.


don't open that Pandora's Box...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
OH CRAP, they're talking about Shirley Jackson?? If I'd known that, I'd have tuned in a lot earlier.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: OH CRAP, they're talking about Shirley Jackson?? If I'd known that, I'd have tuned in a lot earlier.


They have a wicked earth hum too
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pista: Madison_Smiled: OH CRAP, they're talking about Shirley Jackson?? If I'd known that, I'd have tuned in a lot earlier.

They have a wicked earth hum too

They have a wicked earth hum too


I think that's Windham Hill.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Madison_Smiled: OH CRAP, they're talking about Shirley Jackson?? If I'd known that, I'd have tuned in a lot earlier.

They have a wicked earth hum too

I think that's Windham Hill.

They have a wicked earth hum too

I think that's Windham Hill.


Or the studio band playing the outro music turning all their amps on at once
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: psilocyberguy: Walkin' in LA.

Casting my vote for Mental Hopscotch.

Hi everybody.


I'll 2nd the motion
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This smacks of Heart Of Glass so much.
Probably why I love it
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Present.

I was told there would be no math.  If there's a test go ahead and fail me now.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good... whatever you are in the middle of.

Can't get used to the fact that the threads start an hour earlier than the shows. I'm always late no matter how hard I try to be on time. It must be another time problem.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: psilocyberguy: Walkin' in LA.

Casting my vote for Mental Hopscotch.

Hi everybody.

And I guess I'll take Destination Unknown.


And we're all wrong!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Good... whatever you are in the middle of.

Can't get used to the fact that the threads start an hour earlier than the shows. I'm always late no matter how hard I try to be on time. It must be another time problem.


If you type pastforward into the search on the top right, you'll see the thread before it goes live on the main page.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: psilocyberguy: Walkin' in LA.

Casting my vote for Mental Hopscotch.

Hi everybody.

And I guess I'll take Destination Unknown.

And we're all wrong!


And I'm okay with that!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Another great song I've never heard before.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Random question: I decided to have a Blue Peter listening party on Friday (just to keep it 80s here), and discovered that I needed to apply what I'm pretty sure is the opposite of the RIAA playback curve, as in I needed to suppress the bass and boost the treble, to make it sound good. I'm assuming that means I completely stuffed up the digitizing -- I thought I had sampled it with a flat response and then split and processed with the RIAA curve, but I'm now thinking I may have used the wrong curve. Can anyone confirm, based on my description of the sound, that, yes, I did indeed mess it up and need to redo those?

Fortunately I did most of my collection with a newer digitizer that handled that part automatically for me, so it's only about 10 LPs that need to be redone.
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: good morning you beautiful lot.

Pista and NeoMoxie are in charge of the thread today, and i likely won't be around much. but no spitballing the subs, they'll be submitting progress reports on you lot,


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image 850x783]
This is Chris Catalyst's band (ex Sisters) & I'd dearly love to see them because they are completely brilliant. But they never play outside of the UK.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/duty now
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


found it
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Pista: Today's show attire

Simple Jeans and T-shirt (Boss is out of town)

mensjournal.comView Full Size
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Random question


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
OMFG Fade Away & Radiate!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Debbie Harry Appreciation Thread is now in session.

/it was gonna happen anyway
 
