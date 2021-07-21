 Skip to content
(Hawaii News Now)   Hope she was worth it: Prosecutors say that "To win a bet" a former Honolulu deputy prosecutor, did a line of coke on her husband's desk. Which would be less noteworthy if hadn't been Chief of Police at the time   (hawaiinewsnow.com) divider line
ac982000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She seems like fun, but looks more like the meth type.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ac982000: She seems like fun, but looks more like the meth type.


You sure?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She crossed a line!
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be honest.  I pictured someone slightly hotter.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


"not tonight, and not on a bet"
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She also previously pleaded guilty to drug charges."

I thought it was pled.

/just kidding
// I like to see you argue
///
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: I'll be honest.  I pictured someone slightly hotter.


Fatties love Bolivian marching powder just like the rest of us.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fear And Loathing in Honolulu?
 
xaldin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: I'll be honest.  I pictured someone slightly hotter.


So was I. So was I....
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: ac982000: She seems like fun, but looks more like the meth type.

You sure?

[Fark user image 425x339]


After seeing that picture, absolutely sure.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That drugs are illegal is farking stupid. If you<re dumb enough to do coke to wreck  your life, its your farking decision. Your life shouldnt be ruined because of that.

Drug addiction should be treated as an illness, not a crime. Just like alcohol.

But eh, we cant have that because stuck up puritan hypocritical boomers control the legislatures.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you live in Hawaii and maintain the pale skin with blue veins pattern?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Fatties love Bolivian marching powder just like the rest of us.


there's more "real estate" on her ass...gonna need a whole lot of coke for her backside...
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Benevolent Misanthrope: ac982000: She seems like fun, but looks more like the meth type.

You sure?

[Fark user image 425x339]

After seeing that picture, absolutely sure.


Username checks out
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many defense attorneys are practically salivating at the chance to demand serious review of cases she prosecuted.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: ac982000: She seems like fun, but looks more like the meth type.

You sure?

[Fark user image 425x339]


Oh yes.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proof that camera-phones have made people even stupider.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: I wonder how many defense attorneys are practically salivating at the chance to demand serious review of cases she prosecuted.


Unless anyone can prove she was on drugs while arguing cases in court, probably none.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: That drugs are illegal is farking stupid. If you<re dumb enough to do coke to wreck  your life, its your farking decision. Your life shouldnt be ruined because of that.

Drug addiction should be treated as an illness, not a crime. Just like alcohol.

But eh, we cant have that because stuck up puritan hypocritical boomers control the legislatures.


You do know that most coke users do not ruin their lives in the same way that most wine drinkers do not either. A bump here and there on a weekend never ruined anyone's life unless they got caught.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This wouldn't be a big deal to me if they didn't incarcerate people for possession of cocaine.  We really need to have a national dialog about whether our government should retain the ability to destroy lives over drug possession.  I'm failing to see what we gain from it as a nation.  Seems like all the benefits are going to the faction doing the incarcerating while all the negative consequences flow into the communities the incarcerators claim to serve.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
astelmaszek: A bump here and there on a weekend never ruined anyone's life unless they got caught.

provided there's money in the bank account to get some...
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What we were expecting/hoping for:

casanovastyle.comView Full Size


What we got...
Fark user imageView Full Size

I demand a recount!!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: lolmao500: That drugs are illegal is farking stupid. If you<re dumb enough to do coke to wreck  your life, its your farking decision. Your life shouldnt be ruined because of that.

Drug addiction should be treated as an illness, not a crime. Just like alcohol.

But eh, we cant have that because stuck up puritan hypocritical boomers control the legislatures.

You do know that most coke users do not ruin their lives in the same way that most wine drinkers do not either. A bump here and there on a weekend never ruined anyone's life unless they got caught.


Yeah thats the problem. Taking drugs once in a while shouldnt send you to prison if you get caught.

All drugs should be treated like alcohol. FFS gambling in casinos and other places ruins way more lives than cocaine and yet its legal. All those BS 1920s holier-than-thou laws written by fascist scumbags evangelical trash should be all thrown in the trash.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: I demand a recount!!


nah, no re-count needed...she's not ugly and probably is a lot of fun.

or at least maybe we can talk her into having fun...
 
Newfadian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pam Poovey diet?
 
IAtetheChupacabra
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

imauniter: How do you live in Hawaii and maintain the pale skin with blue veins pattern?


Must be European Royalty
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lolmao500: That drugs are illegal is farking stupid. If you<re dumb enough to do coke to wreck  your life, its your farking decision. Your life shouldnt be ruined because of that.

Drug addiction should be treated as an illness, not a crime. Just like alcohol.

But eh, we cant have that because stuck up puritan hypocritical boomers control the legislatures.


So your life should be wrecked but not ruined?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I do agree with you though - but with extra penalties for any crime committed under the influence.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: What we were expecting/hoping for:

[casanovastyle.com image 350x459]

What we got...[Fark user image 850x678]
I demand a recount!!


I was expecting:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

steklo: astelmaszek: A bump here and there on a weekend never ruined anyone's life unless they got caught.

provided there's money in the bank account to get some...


True.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: steklo: astelmaszek: A bump here and there on a weekend never ruined anyone's life unless they got caught.

provided there's money in the bank account to get some...

True.


I played in a blues band in NC in 1998 and our harp guy was introduced to coke...

within a month, he lost his house and got his wife addicted.

and one day, he never came back to band rehearsal.  Heard he moved to "the bad part of town" where he could afford to live and get coke...

sad...very sad...

also this story

CSB...

I used to deliver pizza and every sunday went to this woman's house as "last call"

She needs a ride to her coke dealer. She didn't have a car. So I agree and on the way there she tells me the guy we're visiting is an ex-Vietnam vet who's missing an arm and hates it when people stare at him and she made me promise not to stare...

We get there and its a small group of people sitting around the kitchen table playing cards. We sit down and a joint is being passed around. I take a toke or two and get stoned. And what happens when I get stoned? I get quiet and start looking out the window behind the vet with the missing arm and he starts accusing me of staring at him.

He gets up and displays a gun in his waist and goes to reach for it.

"Why are you staring at me? Want something to stare at? Why not stare at this gun?" He gets the gun out and points it at me.

His friend, a bit more logical advises that we should leave ASAP.

So we're going through the front door and on the way out Susie punches me in the arm.

"I never got my coke! and now I can't go back!"

A week or so later, I didn't hear from her for her weekly Sunday pizza order and so I go over there anyway to see what's up.

All around her door is police tape.

I never saw her again.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe to win a bet that she was about to get high as giraffe pussy on booger sugar.
 
HexMadroom [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
TFA says she PUT a line on the desk, not DID a line on the desk... even the url says "put".

/pedantic
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: DarkSoulNoHope: Benevolent Misanthrope: ac982000: She seems like fun, but looks more like the meth type.

You sure?

[Fark user image 425x339]

After seeing that picture, absolutely sure.

Username checks out


I forgot I should of clarified, I meant I am absolutely sure she is of the Meth type.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: She crossed a line!


A very wide line.
 
JesseL
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lolmao500: That drugs are illegal is farking stupid. If you<re dumb enough to do coke to wreck  your life, its your farking decision. Your life shouldnt be ruined because of that.

Drug addiction should be treated as an illness, not a crime. Just like alcohol.

But eh, we cant have that because stuck up puritan hypocritical boomers control the legislatures.


The infuriating part is that this was someone who made their living making sure that people's lives would be ruined if they were caught using drugs.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: xxBirdMadGirlxx: I wonder how many defense attorneys are practically salivating at the chance to demand serious review of cases she prosecuted.

Unless anyone can prove she was on drugs while arguing cases in court, probably none.


I take it you've never met a defense attorney?

I kid.

Mostly ...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JesseL: lolmao500: That drugs are illegal is farking stupid. If you<re dumb enough to do coke to wreck  your life, its your farking decision. Your life shouldnt be ruined because of that.

Drug addiction should be treated as an illness, not a crime. Just like alcohol.

But eh, we cant have that because stuck up puritan hypocritical boomers control the legislatures.

The infuriating part is that this was someone who made their living making sure that people's lives would be ruined if they were caught using drugs.


Bingo we have a winner

Thinking they are above the law they enforce
 
valenumr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: xxBirdMadGirlxx: I wonder how many defense attorneys are practically salivating at the chance to demand serious review of cases she prosecuted.

Unless anyone can prove she was on drugs while arguing cases in court, probably none.


Well, she did get slapped with federal conspiracy charges for a frame up job.

The whole thing is a hot mess surround that lovely couple.
 
