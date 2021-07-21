 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   If you want to be happy, start banging your friends. It's science   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Todd Rundgren - Bang The Drum All Day (Official Video)
Youtube P7Tcggo45TQ
 
First New Username In Many Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All of them?
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I only fu*k people I hate.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is sex with a friend EVER a good idea? Tracey Cox shares how to get intimate without feeling like brother and sister...

Stop kink shaming.
 
valenumr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is fark, who has friends?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
 Note to self: get better looking friends
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Note to self: get better looking friends


...that do kinky stuff you're wife won't...

/just sayin...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
All my friends are dudes, so, pass.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: without feeling like brother and sister...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you marry for love, you're making a rookie mistake.  Marry for a partner and a best friend, with whom you have fallen in love, and your odds of a happy marriage vastly improve.

Love alone is insufficient for the long haul.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: If you marry for love, you're making a rookie mistake.  Marry for a partner and a best friend, with whom you have fallen in love, and your odds of a happy marriage vastly improve.

Love alone is insufficient for the long haul.


Fark user image

where was this info before I married 3 times?
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But my female friends don't appreciate surprise anal.

/don't ask how I know that
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sweet, all the people I want to bang want to just be friends! I'm sure they'll be elated to hear this news!
 
Marcos P
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's a good plan if you don't want to be friends with them anymore in a few weeks.
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Theres a reason these women are my friends, because they dont want to fu*k me.
 
