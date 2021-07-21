 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Great, now we have to worry about monkeypox   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
20
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

332 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 21 Jul 2021 at 11:43 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Of course Texas.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Like the poo-hurling and dynamite weren't already enough of a pox on society.
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Even after you get over monkeypox, the virus still stays in your system. Then you have a 60% chance of developing Flingles.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kid Lester: Even after you get over monkeypox, the virus still stays in your system. Then you have a 60% chance of developing Flingles.



Klingons attack within one year of getting Monkeypox.

your anus is never the same afterwards.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Monkey Bumps?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Saw this on local news the other day...He arrived at ATL airport...
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Please, leave those poor sick monkeys alone.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wait until monkeypox mixes with covid and aids, it ll be awesome
 
WithinReason
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So... Wear a condom??
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm frankly not worried about anything The Fail brings to my attention.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
monkey pox goes great with the monkey herpes i got last week
 
EL EM
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now I doubt the existence of monkeys.
 
overthinker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Can we change that wall from being the US/Mexico border and just wall off Texas? Please?
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I remember back in the early days of AIDS when right-wingers were saying that the way gay men got the virus was from having sex with monkeys.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: monkey pox goes great with the monkey herpes i got last week


Always ask your partner if they have any STD's.

a simple message brought to you by MonkeyPox, Inc and the ad council.

Fark user image
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: SumoJeb: monkey pox goes great with the monkey herpes i got last week

Always ask your partner if they have any STD's.

a simple message brought to you by MonkeyPox, Inc and the ad council.

[Fark user image image 58x59]


Ook!
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.