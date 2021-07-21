 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Canada's BC declares state of emergency as wildfires surge. Canada's Wizard of Id, Snuffy Smith, and The Family Circus still printing right along however   (aljazeera.com) divider line
26
    More: Scary, Weather, Extreme weather, Western Canada, state of emergency, British Columbia, Canada, last month, provincial wildfire tracker  
•       •       •

281 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2021 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OK Boomer Bieber
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They declare a state of emergency over pancake syrup shortage. They'll be fine.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we finally have some farking rain please?

Today's "rain" was more like a slight surface moisting. We haven't had a good rain since...  well, last month or so.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stinkynuts: They declare a state of emergency over pancake syrup shortage. They'll be fine.


it's the hockey riots you gotta worry about
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been inhaling the smoke for over a week now and I'm in Edmonton. You can taste it in the air.
 
miscreant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was supposed to be headed camping in interior BC first week of August. There's still a week or so for them to get shiat under control, but I'm not hopeful. Unless they get a ton of rain in the next week, even if there are no fires actually near where we're staying, the smoke will likely be unbearable anyway
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like my women like I like my wildfire:

Out of Control
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: I've been inhaling the smoke for over a week now and I'm in Edmonton. You can taste it in the air.


You can smell it in Massachusetts, and yesterday the air was very hazy.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Russ1642: I've been inhaling the smoke for over a week now and I'm in Edmonton. You can taste it in the air.

You can smell it in Massachusetts, and yesterday the air was very hazy.


A little haze is one thing. Stinging your eyes is another.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mantour: I like my women like I like my wildfire:

Out of Control


I prefer mine without burning sensations in the valley and without a bunch of firefighters dumping their loads all over her, tyvm.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I wrote a dumb college admissions essay about Shoe.
 
Portkey [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Russ1642: I've been inhaling the smoke for over a week now and I'm in Edmonton. You can taste it in the air.

You can smell it in Massachusetts, and yesterday the air was very hazy.


That's probably from our forest fires in Northern Ontario - down here in the south of the province, we've got haze and the sun looks red filtered through it.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x414] [View Full Size image _x_]


"One of the last things they do before their house burns down is beg me for the rake. I tell them it's too late"

Fark user imageView Full Size

"no"
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's the smoke pattern from yesterday.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 425x239]

Here's the smoke pattern from yesterday.


The sky was purple last night. Really funky haze.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x239]

Here's the smoke pattern from yesterday.


A better animated map that includes things outside the impenetrable borders of the united states: https://firesmoke.ca/forecast​s/current​/
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snuffy Smith?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


I don't think duct tape is going to do much here.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You know, Family Circus is very much akin to forest fires. They're no laughing matter.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Snuffy Smith?

[Fark user image 425x331]


What about his pal Barney Google?
 
Liadan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Russ1642: I've been inhaling the smoke for over a week now and I'm in Edmonton. You can taste it in the air.

You can smell it in Massachusetts, and yesterday the air was very hazy.


Madison, Wisconsin reporting in. The smoke haze is so thick today the street lights came on in front of my office. Last night I *could* see the moon, but it was orange even though it was fully risen for the night.

Couldn't tell how much of the smoke smell last night was the wildfires, neighborhood fire pits, or fireworks celebrating the Bucks. (shrug)
 
clawsoon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's a dry heat.

A very dry heat.
 
Kurohone
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I've been inhaling the smoke for over a week now and I'm in Edmonton. You can taste it in the air.


Has your weather dramatically changed too?  I'm 4 hours east of you, and the heat wave was cut short by a solid week, and the temperature has barely poked north of 20 since.  And there's so much particulate in the air that condensation was stimulated, meaning we actually go about a micrometer of rain for the first time in a month.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.