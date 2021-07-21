 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Zhengzhou subway becomes surfway after another once-in-a-millennium rain event   (theguardian.com) divider line
43
    More: Scary, Flood, Rapid transit, Zhengzhou, Water, Light rail, Montreal Metro, spread of people, Commuter rail  
•       •       •

891 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2021 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that the latest alien race Voyager has to contend with?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size

TURN OFF THE BLACKLIGHT! TURN OFF THE BLACKLIGHT!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
omgwtfetc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: [i.guim.co.uk image 850x510]
TURN OFF THE BLACKLIGHT! TURN OFF THE BLACKLIGHT!


I'm not sure this is the best time for pole dancing.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet it's going to happen a lot sooner than a millennium due to CC.
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I the only one who is a tiny bit surprised the CCP helped them?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once in a millennium every few months event.

Sure bud.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhere, a Chinese Michael Bay protégé is furiously writing set piece notes.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1000 year rain/flood events sure seem to be happening with regularity these days.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you're such a worrywart. It's only the second once in a millennium massive flooding event occurring in urban areas completely unprepared for it within the past week. These things happen.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Washington Metro system at passes underneath the Potomac river to connect DC with Arlington, Virginia.  I've often wondered how safe that was.  Granted, the subway tunnel was bored well underneath the riverbed, but if somehow it got compromised, the entire Red line from Arlington Cemetery to the State Department would be flooded.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

huntercr: Am I the only one who is a tiny bit surprised the CCP helped them?


It's not remotely surprising if you understand their relationship with their primary ethnic group in a massively public event.

China might be more complex than you imagine.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically still a Subway...

//maybe it's a switch-hitter?
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are other photos showing individuals who drown in the subway cars.  Given all the consequences of the rain event (3 burst dams, massive flooding of the street and subway) this is likely to result in a lot more casualties.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: The Washington Metro system at passes underneath the Potomac river to connect DC with Arlington, Virginia.  I've often wondered how safe that was.  Granted, the subway tunnel was bored well underneath the riverbed, but if somehow it got compromised, the entire Red line from Arlington Cemetery to the State Department would be flooded.


Um, many subway systems around the world go underwater in part.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Subby, you're such a worrywart. It's only the second once in a millennium massive flooding event occurring in urban areas completely unprepared for it within the past week. These things happen.


Yeah, and the next one will be three times in a millennium.

We didn't say which millennium, though.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between this and an aluminum forge exploding, Zhengzhou has become a disaster movie set.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Mouser: The Washington Metro system at passes underneath the Potomac river to connect DC with Arlington, Virginia.  I've often wondered how safe that was.  Granted, the subway tunnel was bored well underneath the riverbed, but if somehow it got compromised, the entire Red line from Arlington Cemetery to the State Department would be flooded.

Um, many subway systems around the world go underwater in part.


I'd be far more concerned about Chicago which is a city built on a swamp and which has to pass under multiple aging ship canals and iterations of the Chicago river.

Or BART which is not a tunnel under the bay, but a tunnel built on top of the bay.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First fake tuna, now this? For shame, Subway. For shame.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: but if somehow it got compromised, the entire Red line from Arlington Cemetery to the State Department would be flooded.


It would probably look like this subway station in lower Manhattan after Sandy.

i.insider.comView Full Size



Or this tunnel,

observer.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aluminum Forge Exploding is the name of my light metal rock band.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: Bet it's going to happen a lot sooner than a millennium due to CC.


As long as no one hits reply all, we will be safe.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omgwtfetc: We Ate the Necco Wafers: [i.guim.co.uk image 850x510]
TURN OFF THE BLACKLIGHT! TURN OFF THE BLACKLIGHT!

I'm not sure this is the best time for pole dancing.


any time is the best time for pole dancing, if you're brave enough.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Aluminum Forge Exploding is the name of my light metal rock band.


[cary_grant_get_out.gif]
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A 34-year-old man, surnamed He, recounted rushing to Shakoulu station, where his wife was trapped on line 5. His wife told him the air was running out and she could not wait long.
"I was crying all along on the one-hour walk to her rescue," He told Southern Weekly. He found there were not enough rescuers to get everyone out and he joined in, carrying a man on his back, but the man later died.

Awful.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In b4 "But the planet itself will actually be okay".
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mouser: The Washington Metro system at passes underneath the Potomac river to connect DC with Arlington, Virginia.  I've often wondered how safe that was.  Granted, the subway tunnel was bored well underneath the riverbed, but if somehow it got compromised, the entire Red line from Arlington Cemetery to the State Department would be flooded.


Imagine the Chunnel...23 miles, 75 feet below the ocean floor.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I didn't realize 1975 was a millenia ago.  It was before my time, but not that long before my time.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1975_​B​anqiao_Dam_failure
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dkulprit: I didn't realize 1975 was a millenia ago.  It was before my time, but not that long before my time.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1975_B​anqiao_Dam_failure


China's history only exists when they wish it to.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: There are other photos showing individuals who drown in the subway cars.  Given all the consequences of the rain event (3 burst dams, massive flooding of the street and subway) this is likely to result in a lot more casualties.


I watched a Youtube montage of flood video linked in another thread about this and kept thinking "Damn- how many dead people am I looking at right this minute?"

Or when thirty cars bob and dip and float away "Please let those have just been parked, not occupied."
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Geotpf: Mouser: The Washington Metro system at passes underneath the Potomac river to connect DC with Arlington, Virginia.  I've often wondered how safe that was.  Granted, the subway tunnel was bored well underneath the riverbed, but if somehow it got compromised, the entire Red line from Arlington Cemetery to the State Department would be flooded.

Um, many subway systems around the world go underwater in part.

I'd be far more concerned about Chicago which is a city built on a swamp and which has to pass under multiple aging ship canals and iterations of the Chicago river.

Or BART which is not a tunnel under the bay, but a tunnel built on top of the bay.


well, then i guess it's a good thing the "L" in the chicago transit system stands for "elevated" and only a relatively small part of the lines ever go underground....
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: Porous Horace: Aluminum Forge Exploding is the name of my light metal rock band.
[cary_grant_get_out.gif]


He had a point though. Pure aluminum has a density of 2.7 g/cm^3 which is quite damn light compared to say Osmium with a density of 22.65 g/cm^3. Now that's a heavy metal
/they should rename is Ozzmium
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
but seriously, the videos coming out of this flooding are horrific. many lives have already been lost.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

berylman: Zik-Zak: Porous Horace: Aluminum Forge Exploding is the name of my light metal rock band.
[cary_grant_get_out.gif]

He had a point though. Pure aluminum has a density of 2.7 g/cm^3 which is quite damn light compared to say Osmium with a density of 22.65 g/cm^3. Now that's a heavy metal
/they should rename is Ozzmium


Never said he was wrong, I'm just acknowledging that it's a pun - a good one, I find - and here on Fark it is customary to respond to puns with a GIF of Cary Grant saying "Get out" from His Girl Friday (1940).
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

luna1580: Rapmaster2000: Geotpf: Mouser: The Washington Metro system at passes underneath the Potomac river to connect DC with Arlington, Virginia.  I've often wondered how safe that was.  Granted, the subway tunnel was bored well underneath the riverbed, but if somehow it got compromised, the entire Red line from Arlington Cemetery to the State Department would be flooded.

Um, many subway systems around the world go underwater in part.

I'd be far more concerned about Chicago which is a city built on a swamp and which has to pass under multiple aging ship canals and iterations of the Chicago river.

Or BART which is not a tunnel under the bay, but a tunnel built on top of the bay.

well, then i guess it's a good thing the "L" in the chicago transit system stands for "elevated" and only a relatively small part of the lines ever go underground....


Yes, I'm aware having ridden it hundreds of times.  The amount of miles under a patchwork of water is still of greater complexity than a single passage under the Potomac, no?

I'm not saying Chicago sucks.  I understand that second city syndrome has everyone in the city always on edge.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Somewhere, a Chinese Michael Bay protégé is furiously writing set piece notes.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
d.giro
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why bother with umbrellas when you're walking through waist-deep water?
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is the buffet OK?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: luna1580: Rapmaster2000: Geotpf: Mouser: The Washington Metro system at passes underneath the Potomac river to connect DC with Arlington, Virginia.  I've often wondered how safe that was.  Granted, the subway tunnel was bored well underneath the riverbed, but if somehow it got compromised, the entire Red line from Arlington Cemetery to the State Department would be flooded.

Um, many subway systems around the world go underwater in part.

I'd be far more concerned about Chicago which is a city built on a swamp and which has to pass under multiple aging ship canals and iterations of the Chicago river.

Or BART which is not a tunnel under the bay, but a tunnel built on top of the bay.

well, then i guess it's a good thing the "L" in the chicago transit system stands for "elevated" and only a relatively small part of the lines ever go underground....

Yes, I'm aware having ridden it hundreds of times.  The amount of miles under a patchwork of water is still of greater complexity than a single passage under the Potomac, no?

I'm not saying Chicago sucks.  I understand that second city syndrome has everyone in the city always on edge.


so you also understand that the "multiple aging ship canals" is just one: the Chicago Sanitary & Ship Canal, aka "the chicago river"? you are referring to a single water system.

now the blue line does go under the river, twice. and the red line (in the loop) goes under the river a lot. but since the entire river in that area is ALSO an engineered man made canal i'm not sure "being on a swamp" has much bearing on its safety today.

the CTA, even the underground lines, tend NOT to flood when it rains 4 inches in one day. probably because chicago is not a coastal city, like NYC.

now if 3 or 4 dams burst upstream of chicago we'd be well and truly farked! but fortunately there aren't any.

i'm not saying chicago doesn't need to keep a close eye on its infrastructure, particularly underground tunnels, but its risk level is not caused by anything like what is happening in china (and germany/belgium) currently, OR continues to happen in NYC.

the rivers in the burbs can and DO reach dangerous flood stages from heavy rains. which makes sense, as they are all downstream from the city itself, they flow into the mississippi river drainage system, not into lake michigan.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm reminded of that horror find about a month after the boxing day tsunami, where they finally got to unearth the basement level of some hotel or resort where about 2 dozen people and a couple of instructors were holding a class on scuba diving when the wave hit. They had been in there the entire flooded time.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

luna1580: now if 3 or 4 dams burst upstream of chicago we'd be well and truly farked! but fortunately there aren't any.

i'm not saying chicago doesn't need to keep a close eye on its infrastructure, particularly underground tunnels, but its risk level is not caused by anything like what is happening in china (and germany/belgium) currently, OR continues to happen in NYC.


Keep in mind, I was specifically making a point that I'd worry more about Chicago OR  BART than the DC Metro and not this particular scenario in China... or Belgium or NYC which were never even brought into it.  Fine.  NYC sucks and so does their pizza.

Regardless, I'm not a civil engineer specializing in tunnel engineering, so I'll just leave this one alone.
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I'm reminded of that horror find about a month after the boxing day tsunami, where they finally got to unearth the basement level of some hotel or resort where about 2 dozen people and a couple of instructors were holding a class on scuba diving when the wave hit. They had been in there the entire flooded time.


I'll bet they were happy they had scuba gear.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Salmon: Smoking GNU: I'm reminded of that horror find about a month after the boxing day tsunami, where they finally got to unearth the basement level of some hotel or resort where about 2 dozen people and a couple of instructors were holding a class on scuba diving when the wave hit. They had been in there the entire flooded time.

I'll bet they were happy they had scuba gear.


They didn't have usable gear, just a few example practice models to be taught on.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.