(MSN)   "One of the last things they do before they're intubated is beg me for the vaccine. I tell them it's too late"
Pocket Ninja
2 hours ago  
What she needs to do is tearfully grip their hand while slowly shaking her head and say, "I can't do that. I respect the stand you've taken against tyranny and mind control too much to let you falter now. But I'll remember you always. Always." Then back away slowly, covering her heart with both hands. Then at the doorway, pause and ask if she could play one song for them. Which, of course, will be Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust," which she'll bounce along to as she walks away, laughing.
 
phalamir
2 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: What she needs to do is tearfully grip their hand while slowly shaking her head and say, "I can't do that. I respect the stand you've taken against tyranny and mind control too much to let you falter now. But I'll remember you always. Always." Then back away slowly, covering her heart with both hands. Then at the doorway, pause and ask if she could play one song for them. Which, of course, will be Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust," which she'll bounce along to as she walks away, laughing.


I want to have your babies.
 
Primum non nocere
2 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: What she needs to do is tearfully grip their hand while slowly shaking her head and say, "I can't do that. I respect the stand you've taken against tyranny and mind control too much to let you falter now. But I'll remember you always. Always." Then back away slowly, covering her heart with both hands. Then at the doorway, pause and ask if she could play one song for them. Which, of course, will be Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust," which she'll bounce along to as she walks away, laughing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar
2 hours ago  
Well, you centered your life around stigginit to the libs, so at least your death represents one last stigginit. You sure showed those pinko commies that you don't need us telling you what to do. You made the adult, responsible choice to not get the free, widely available vaccine. Congratulations on being Fry.

comb.ioView Full Size
 
BenSaw2
2 hours ago  
...then quietly chuckle under my mask.
 
Petit_Merdeux
1 hour ago  

phalamir: Pocket Ninja: What she needs to do is tearfully grip their hand while slowly shaking her head and say, "I can't do that. I respect the stand you've taken against tyranny and mind control too much to let you falter now. But I'll remember you always. Always." Then back away slowly, covering her heart with both hands. Then at the doorway, pause and ask if she could play one song for them. Which, of course, will be Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust," which she'll bounce along to as she walks away, laughing.

I want to have your babies.


I want to drink your baby's blood after torturing it to cause the release of adrenaline.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
1 hour ago  
Stayed in bed all mornin' just to pass the time
There's somethin' wrong here, there can be no denyin'
One of us is changin', or maybe we've just stopped tryin'And it's too late, baby, now it's too late
Though we really did try to make it
Somethin' inside has died
And I can't hide and I just can't fake it
 
Rwa2play
1 hour ago  
If I could be serious for a moment...

Yeahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh, they're starting to sound like those who worshiped the golden calf at Mt. Sinai, took one look at Moses and realized, "I'm going to be smited, aren't I?"
 
leeto2
1 hour ago  
Didn't even read the article.  Fully vaxed, and totally out of  farks to give these gullible fools.
 
gopher321
1 hour ago  
"Oh god, get me a bullet-proof vest!!..."

-GSW victim
 
BenSaw2
1 hour ago  
JFC:

"They cry. And they tell me they didn't know. They thought it was a hoax. They thought it was political. They thought because they had a certain blood type or a certain skin color they wouldn't get as sick. They thought it was 'just the flu'. But they were wrong. And they wish they could go back."

We laugh & ridicule these people, but I posit that any one of us, born into a certain time, place and circumstance, would have no better chance of seeing the truth than these folks.

Maybe it's time to change the strategy away from ridicule.
 
fragMasterFlash
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Antibodies? Naw man, we're anti-commie.

FREEDUMB!!!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
1 hour ago  

leeto2: Didn't even read the article.  Fully vaxed, and totally out of  farks to give these gullible fools.


The one silver lining about this is that so f*cking many stupid people and assholes will be removed from the gene pool.  So will many smart, good people, but as the decent people get the vaccine, a higher percentage of deaths will be idiots and assholes.

And that shift in percentage makes me smile.
 
HawgWild
1 hour ago  
Thank god none of you are doctors ...

"You kind of go into it thinking, 'Okay, I'm not going to feel bad for this person, because they make their own choice,'" Cobia said. "But then you actually see them, you see them face to face, and it really changes your whole perspective, because they're still just a person that thinks that they made the best decision that they could with the information that they have, and all the misinformation that's out there.

"And now all you really see is their fear and their regret. And even though I may walk into the room thinking, 'Okay, this is your fault, you did this to yourself,' when I leave the room, I just see a person that's really suffering, and that is so regretful for the choice that they made."
 
gopher321
1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: We laugh & ridicule these people, but I posit that any one of us, born into a certain time, place and circumstance, would have no better chance of seeing the truth than these folks.

Maybe it's time to change the strategy away from ridicule.


No. No. No. And again, No.

We all make choices in life. The info was out there for all of us to see. I chose to listen. They chose to listen to a New York shyster moron.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat
1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: I posit that any one of us, born into a certain time, place and circumstance, would have no better chance of seeing the truth than these folks.


I posit that if my grandmother had wheels she'd be a wagon.
 
NateAsbestos
1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: Maybe it's time to change the strategy away from ridicule.


What's a better one?

The US has spent decades catering to the "my beliefs are as important as facts" crowd. Rational discussion hasn't worked.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: JFC:

"They cry. And they tell me they didn't know. They thought it was a hoax. They thought it was political. They thought because they had a certain blood type or a certain skin color they wouldn't get as sick. They thought it was 'just the flu'. But they were wrong. And they wish they could go back."

We laugh & ridicule these people, but I posit that any one of us, born into a certain time, place and circumstance, would have no better chance of seeing the truth than these folks.

Maybe it's time to change the strategy away from ridicule.


Bullshiat.

This a behavioral fault, not a function of genetics or culture.  Stop f*cking excusing them.

I don't ridicule them.  I just watch them, take satisfaction in them reaping what they farking sow, and stoke my rage against those who have used their own idiocy against them - not for their sake, but for the sake of the people they infected along the way.
 
Shostie
1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: leeto2: Didn't even read the article.  Fully vaxed, and totally out of  farks to give these gullible fools.

The one silver lining about this is that so f*cking many stupid people and assholes will be removed from the gene pool.  So will many smart, good people, but as the decent people get the vaccine, a higher percentage of deaths will be idiots and assholes.

And that shift in percentage makes me smile.


I would share your opinion 100% if not for the collateral damage these people can do to the ones who cannot get vaccinated for health reasons.

So it's at about 75-80%
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
1 hour ago  

Shostie: Benevolent Misanthrope: leeto2: Didn't even read the article.  Fully vaxed, and totally out of  farks to give these gullible fools.

The one silver lining about this is that so f*cking many stupid people and assholes will be removed from the gene pool.  So will many smart, good people, but as the decent people get the vaccine, a higher percentage of deaths will be idiots and assholes.

And that shift in percentage makes me smile.

I would share your opinion 100% if not for the collateral damage these people can do to the ones who cannot get vaccinated for health reasons.

So it's at about 75-80%


Yeah, I am enraged about the ones who can't get vaccinated.  Or people like me, who are vaccinated but also have severe comorbidities that mean an unvaxxed person can still cause me serious harm.

But as I said, the percentage is shifting to more assholes than good people dying.  That's a silver lining in my book.
 
leeto2
1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: leeto2: Didn't even read the article.  Fully vaxed, and totally out of  farks to give these gullible fools.

The one silver lining about this is that so f*cking many stupid people and assholes will be removed from the gene pool.  So will many smart, good people, but as the decent people get the vaccine, a higher percentage of deaths will be idiots and assholes.

And that shift in percentage makes me smile.


Yep. Ditto. 

You know, I was a lot more tolerant of these kind of "patriotic" fools before Trump got elected.  Once he was in, all pretense about what they believed dropped.  These folks would kill, or allow to be killed my friends and members of my family, all of whom I hold  dear.

I'm no longer interested in their side of the story, their circumstances or their rationale.  I no longer care. These people HATE my friends, my family and they want them to die. They want to prevent them from adopting kids, from being parents, from VOTING for fark's sake.  And I'm supposed to have sympathy, or consider their perspective or circumstances as they effectively dive off the cliff with the other lemmings..ya, no.  They are ALL ABOUT choices having consequences UNTIL those choices affect them.  Then it's all about "Fairness" etc.  Fark 'em.  I've had enough.
 
markie_farkie
1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: Maybe it's time to change the strategy away from ridicule.


Why?

They've gloated about their willful ignorance.  They rallied with cries heard over and over on conservative radio and TV.  They've rejected all potential avenues toward a rational conclusion about anything, all because they chose to be FREEEEEE and live their best lives as ignorant assholes.

Therapy, group counseling, family interventions, and even witnessing the pain of a loved one suffer a similar fate has ZERO effect on their pig-headed willful ignorance.

So now, they're in the 'finding out' phase of their existence, and are STILL unable to express remorse for their contrarianism.

While I would personally never point and laugh at the suffering of someone in that position, I certainly wouldn't shed a tear.

Rather, I'd show my support to the countless medical professionals who have had their souls torn apart on a daily basis for 18 months over this shiat.  They're the ones who will need healing once this is mostly over.
 
Rwa2play
1 hour ago  

HawgWild: Thank god none of you are doctors ...

"You kind of go into it thinking, 'Okay, I'm not going to feel bad for this person, because they make their own choice,'" Cobia said. "But then you actually see them, you see them face to face, and it really changes your whole perspective, because they're still just a person that thinks that they made the best decision that they could with the information that they have, and all the misinformation that's out there.

"And now all you really see is their fear and their regret. And even though I may walk into the room thinking, 'Okay, this is your fault, you did this to yourself,' when I leave the room, I just see a person that's really suffering, and that is so regretful for the choice that they made."


Psst, not to piss in your wheaties or anything, but this is the same attitude teenagers have when they do some dumb shiat, property and/or people are damaged, they get caught and are sent to jail.  It was all fun and games and "being a teenager" until you cross that line.

They're all remorseful when they're the ones getting nailed.  I get those reactions when you can't get the vaccine and are infected with the 'Rona.  When people have told you ad nauseum about what will happen if you are not vaccinated and are infected with the virus and you brush it off, I have zero sympathy for them.  Zero.

You may think of me as an asshole, but think of those who were deniers, get infected, realize the error of their ways...only to get yelled at by other deniers.

"Some lessons must be lived, in order to be understood."  They will never farking learn until it happens to them, but they can't brush this off.  If they're lucky, they may be able to live a semblance of life.

If they're lucky.
 
HawgWild
1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: HawgWild: Thank god none of you are doctors ...

"You kind of go into it thinking, 'Okay, I'm not going to feel bad for this person, because they make their own choice,'" Cobia said. "But then you actually see them, you see them face to face, and it really changes your whole perspective, because they're still just a person that thinks that they made the best decision that they could with the information that they have, and all the misinformation that's out there.

"And now all you really see is their fear and their regret. And even though I may walk into the room thinking, 'Okay, this is your fault, you did this to yourself,' when I leave the room, I just see a person that's really suffering, and that is so regretful for the choice that they made."

Psst, not to piss in your wheaties or anything, but this is the same attitude teenagers have when they do some dumb shiat, property and/or people are damaged, they get caught and are sent to jail.  It was all fun and games and "being a teenager" until you cross that line.

They're all remorseful when they're the ones getting nailed.  I get those reactions when you can't get the vaccine and are infected with the 'Rona.  When people have told you ad nauseum about what will happen if you are not vaccinated and are infected with the virus and you brush it off, I have zero sympathy for them.  Zero.

You may think of me as an asshole, but think of those who were deniers, get infected, realize the error of their ways...only to get yelled at by other deniers.

"Some lessons must be lived, in order to be understood."  They will never farking learn until it happens to them, but they can't brush this off.  If they're lucky, they may be able to live a semblance of life.

If they're lucky.


There is a difference between having no sympathy for them and actively cheering their deaths.

Y'all ain't wrong. But you sure are assholes.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: BenSaw2: Maybe it's time to change the strategy away from ridicule.

Why?

They've gloated about their willful ignorance.  They rallied with cries heard over and over on conservative radio and TV.  They've rejected all potential avenues toward a rational conclusion about anything, all because they chose to be FREEEEEE and live their best lives as ignorant assholes.

Therapy, group counseling, family interventions, and even witnessing the pain of a loved one suffer a similar fate has ZERO effect on their pig-headed willful ignorance.

So now, they're in the 'finding out' phase of their existence, and are STILL unable to express remorse for their contrarianism.

While I would personally never point and laugh at the suffering of someone in that position, I certainly wouldn't shed a tear.

Rather, I'd show my support to the countless medical professionals who have had their souls torn apart on a daily basis for 18 months over this shiat.  They're the ones who will need healing once this is mostly over.


Point of Order - I don't think they're ignorant, willfully or otherwise, even if they say on their deathbed "I didn't know".  I think they're trolls, out to f*ck with people and make the "you can't tell me what to do" argument, like a teenager pushing his principal on the extent of the rules.  But when their pushing the rules harms them, they want to make is Not Their Fault.

F*ck 'em.  You reap what you sow, motherf*ckers.  Or in modern parlance, FA/FO.
 
Rwa2play
1 hour ago  

HawgWild: Rwa2play: HawgWild: Thank god none of you are doctors ...

"You kind of go into it thinking, 'Okay, I'm not going to feel bad for this person, because they make their own choice,'" Cobia said. "But then you actually see them, you see them face to face, and it really changes your whole perspective, because they're still just a person that thinks that they made the best decision that they could with the information that they have, and all the misinformation that's out there.

"And now all you really see is their fear and their regret. And even though I may walk into the room thinking, 'Okay, this is your fault, you did this to yourself,' when I leave the room, I just see a person that's really suffering, and that is so regretful for the choice that they made."

Psst, not to piss in your wheaties or anything, but this is the same attitude teenagers have when they do some dumb shiat, property and/or people are damaged, they get caught and are sent to jail.  It was all fun and games and "being a teenager" until you cross that line.

They're all remorseful when they're the ones getting nailed.  I get those reactions when you can't get the vaccine and are infected with the 'Rona.  When people have told you ad nauseum about what will happen if you are not vaccinated and are infected with the virus and you brush it off, I have zero sympathy for them.  Zero.

You may think of me as an asshole, but think of those who were deniers, get infected, realize the error of their ways...only to get yelled at by other deniers.

"Some lessons must be lived, in order to be understood."  They will never farking learn until it happens to them, but they can't brush this off.  If they're lucky, they may be able to live a semblance of life.

If they're lucky.

There is a difference between having no sympathy for them and actively cheering their deaths.


True; I'm not actively cheering for their deaths, but I'm not going to shed tears for their stupidity.

Y'all ain't wrong. But you sure are assholes.

For every "Fark your feelings", I respond with "Fark around and find out."
 
AdmirableSnackbar
1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: BenSaw2: Maybe it's time to change the strategy away from ridicule.

Why?

They've gloated about their willful ignorance.  They rallied with cries heard over and over on conservative radio and TV.  They've rejected all potential avenues toward a rational conclusion about anything, all because they chose to be FREEEEEE and live their best lives as ignorant assholes.

Therapy, group counseling, family interventions, and even witnessing the pain of a loved one suffer a similar fate has ZERO effect on their pig-headed willful ignorance.

So now, they're in the 'finding out' phase of their existence, and are STILL unable to express remorse for their contrarianism.

While I would personally never point and laugh at the suffering of someone in that position, I certainly wouldn't shed a tear.

Rather, I'd show my support to the countless medical professionals who have had their souls torn apart on a daily basis for 18 months over this shiat.  They're the ones who will need healing once this is mostly over.


I remember a little over a year ago these people were perfectly fine with the virus being out of control in blue states, with red states largely unaffected. Those blue areas took action and worked to contain the virus while these pricks were doing everything they could to make sure no control measures were implemented anywhere.

Again, that was over a year ago and they had all that time to learn from all the death and misery and they chose to keep going with what only made the circumstances worse for everyone. At this point, they've proven who they are and we are better off without them as a country and a species.

I do feel bad for the health care professionals who have to take care of them and the trauma that those people will experience, ultimately they're just more victims of the right wing derposphere.
 
HawgWild
1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: True; I'm not actively cheering for their deaths, but I'm not going to shed tears for their stupidity.

Y'all ain't wrong. But you sure are assholes.

For every "Fark your feelings", I respond with "Fark around and find out."


How quickly we forget Michelle's lesson ...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ain't nothing lower than death
 
Creepy Lurker Guy
1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: If I could be serious for a moment...

Yeahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh, they're starting to sound like those who worshiped the golden calf at Mt. Sinai, took one look at Moses and realized, "I'm going to be smited, aren't I?"


Smoted?  Smitten?
 
Markoff_Cheney
1 hour ago  
I am really glad the vaccine was developed as quickly as it was so all of these unvaxed idiots aren't as much of a danger to the rest of us anymore.
 
Rwa2play
1 hour ago  

HawgWild: Rwa2play: True; I'm not actively cheering for their deaths, but I'm not going to shed tears for their stupidity.

Y'all ain't wrong. But you sure are assholes.

For every "Fark your feelings", I respond with "Fark around and find out."

How quickly we forget Michelle's lesson ...

[Fark user image 640x360]

/ain't nothing lower than death


As much as I admire the living hell out of Mrs. Obama, I take Machiavelli's stance in today's politics.

The assholes of the world want you to turn the other cheek in order to ultimately fark you over.  They hate it when you decide to play by their rules and perhaps take it up a notch they never thought possible.
 
leeto2
1 hour ago  

HawgWild: Rwa2play: True; I'm not actively cheering for their deaths, but I'm not going to shed tears for their stupidity.

Y'all ain't wrong. But you sure are assholes.

For every "Fark your feelings", I respond with "Fark around and find out."

How quickly we forget Michelle's lesson ...

[Fark user image 640x360]

/ain't nothing lower than death


yeah, how well did that work out for Obama?
 
labman
1 hour ago  

HawgWild: Y'all ain't wrong. But you sure are assholes.


I would say 'Welcome to Fark', but you've been here long enough to already know this.

/WelcometoFark.jpg
 
HawgWild
1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: HawgWild: Rwa2play: True; I'm not actively cheering for their deaths, but I'm not going to shed tears for their stupidity.

Y'all ain't wrong. But you sure are assholes.

For every "Fark your feelings", I respond with "Fark around and find out."

How quickly we forget Michelle's lesson ...

[Fark user image 640x360]

/ain't nothing lower than death

As much as I admire the living hell out of Mrs. Obama, I take Machiavelli's stance in today's politics.

The assholes of the world want you to turn the other cheek in order to ultimately fark you over.  They hate it when you decide to play by their rules and perhaps take it up a notch they never thought possible.


Fair enough. I'm just saying my piece.
 
leeto2
1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: The assholes of the world want you to turn the other cheek in order to ultimately fark you over.  They hate it when you decide to play by their rules and perhaps take it up a notch they never thought possible.


THIS. ^^^^^^
 
Rwa2play
1 hour ago  

HawgWild: Rwa2play: HawgWild: Rwa2play: True; I'm not actively cheering for their deaths, but I'm not going to shed tears for their stupidity.

Y'all ain't wrong. But you sure are assholes.

For every "Fark your feelings", I respond with "Fark around and find out."

How quickly we forget Michelle's lesson ...

[Fark user image 640x360]

/ain't nothing lower than death

As much as I admire the living hell out of Mrs. Obama, I take Machiavelli's stance in today's politics.

The assholes of the world want you to turn the other cheek in order to ultimately fark you over.  They hate it when you decide to play by their rules and perhaps take it up a notch they never thought possible.

Fair enough. I'm just saying my piece.


That's fair.
 
HawgWild
1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: HawgWild: Rwa2play: HawgWild: Rwa2play: True; I'm not actively cheering for their deaths, but I'm not going to shed tears for their stupidity.

Y'all ain't wrong. But you sure are assholes.

For every "Fark your feelings", I respond with "Fark around and find out."

How quickly we forget Michelle's lesson ...

[Fark user image 640x360]

/ain't nothing lower than death

As much as I admire the living hell out of Mrs. Obama, I take Machiavelli's stance in today's politics.

The assholes of the world want you to turn the other cheek in order to ultimately fark you over.  They hate it when you decide to play by their rules and perhaps take it up a notch they never thought possible.

Fair enough. I'm just saying my piece.

That's fair.


Indeed.
 
jbc
1 hour ago  

HawgWild: Y'all ain't wrong. But you sure are assholes.


Bull. The assholes are the plague rats who continue to spread disease because they're too stupid/uneducated/stubborn to get the vaccine. Be smart enough to know the damn difference.
 
HawgWild
1 hour ago  

jbc: HawgWild: Y'all ain't wrong. But you sure are assholes.

Bull. The assholes are the plague rats who continue to spread disease because they're too stupid/uneducated/stubborn to get the vaccine. Be smart enough to know the damn difference.


There are levels of assholery, and y'all sure as hell are one of them.
 
GardenWeasel
1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: JFC:

"They cry. And they tell me they didn't know. They thought it was a hoax. They thought it was political. They thought because they had a certain blood type or a certain skin color they wouldn't get as sick. They thought it was 'just the flu'. But they were wrong. And they wish they could go back."

We laugh & ridicule these people, but I posit that any one of us, born into a certain time, place and circumstance, would have no better chance of seeing the truth than these folks.

Maybe it's time to change the strategy away from ridicule.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave
1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: JFC:

"They cry. And they tell me they didn't know. They thought it was a hoax. They thought it was political. They thought because they had a certain blood type or a certain skin color they wouldn't get as sick. They thought it was 'just the flu'. But they were wrong. And they wish they could go back."

We laugh & ridicule these people, but I posit that any one of us, born into a certain time, place and circumstance, would have no better chance of seeing the truth than these folks.

Maybe it's time to change the strategy away from ridicule.


If I had some magical ability to convince these people to be sensible about this virus and vaccine, as a whole, I would use it in a second.  But I don't and I don't know what works on them other than their own suffering.  They never learn from being wrong (hell, look here on Fark).

What can you do when the vast majority of right-wingers I know IRL, should I dare to even converse with them, eventually say something along the lines of "you won't change my mind" or "let's agree to disagree" - which is code for "I can't counter your point but I'm stubbornly stuck to my way of thinking and I'm not changing."

My BIL and his wife are not (true) right-wingers but they are incredibly dumb and surrounded by slightly smarter right-wingers at their jobs.  Both didn't get the vaccine.  But are laid up monitoring their O2 in case they need to go to the e-room, with COVID for the *SECOND* time within a year.  My wife was brought up in the same time, place and circumstance has her brother - and orders of magnitude more intelligent.  She has talked to him until she is blue in the face and now he has COVID *again*.  She is now calling him stupid and that combined with this is *finally* getting him to schedule a time....after he tests negative.
 
GardenWeasel
1 hour ago  

HawgWild: Rwa2play: HawgWild: Thank god none of you are doctors ...

"You kind of go into it thinking, 'Okay, I'm not going to feel bad for this person, because they make their own choice,'" Cobia said. "But then you actually see them, you see them face to face, and it really changes your whole perspective, because they're still just a person that thinks that they made the best decision that they could with the information that they have, and all the misinformation that's out there.

"And now all you really see is their fear and their regret. And even though I may walk into the room thinking, 'Okay, this is your fault, you did this to yourself,' when I leave the room, I just see a person that's really suffering, and that is so regretful for the choice that they made."

Psst, not to piss in your wheaties or anything, but this is the same attitude teenagers have when they do some dumb shiat, property and/or people are damaged, they get caught and are sent to jail.  It was all fun and games and "being a teenager" until you cross that line.

They're all remorseful when they're the ones getting nailed.  I get those reactions when you can't get the vaccine and are infected with the 'Rona.  When people have told you ad nauseum about what will happen if you are not vaccinated and are infected with the virus and you brush it off, I have zero sympathy for them.  Zero.

You may think of me as an asshole, but think of those who were deniers, get infected, realize the error of their ways...only to get yelled at by other deniers.

"Some lessons must be lived, in order to be understood."  They will never farking learn until it happens to them, but they can't brush this off.  If they're lucky, they may be able to live a semblance of life.

If they're lucky.

There is a difference between having no sympathy for them and actively cheering their deaths.

Y'all ain't wrong. But you sure are assholes.


Do you cheer when a terrorist get blown up by their own bomb? Does it matter that they were misguided and radicalized? These people are literally suicide bombers in slow motion. F*ck em.
 
Rwa2play
1 hour ago  

UberDave: My BIL and his wife are not (true) right-wingers but they are incredibly dumb and surrounded by slightly smarter right-wingers at their jobs.  Both didn't get the vaccine.  But are laid up monitoring their O2 in case they need to go to the e-room, with COVID for the *SECOND* time within a year.  My wife was brought up in the same time, place and circumstance has her brother - and orders of magnitude more intelligent.  She has talked to him until she is blue in the face and now he has COVID *again*.  She is now calling him stupid and that combined with this is *finally* getting him to schedule a time....after he tests negative.


Not to be dour but, when one is infected with COVID for a 2nd time, it usually turns out worse than the first.
 
hugram
1 hour ago  
Fark their dead feelings.
 
Marcos P
1 hour ago  
Feh....
 
whidbey
1 hour ago  

HawgWild: jbc: HawgWild: Y'all ain't wrong. But you sure are assholes.

Bull. The assholes are the plague rats who continue to spread disease because they're too stupid/uneducated/stubborn to get the vaccine. Be smart enough to know the damn difference.

There are levels of assholery, and y'all sure as hell are one of them.


You reap what you sow.

I'm not going to kiss these dumbshiats'  infected asses.
 
Marcos P
56 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Maybe it's time to change the strategy away from ridicule.


I agree. Change it to corporal punishment.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BradysBalls
55 minutes ago  
"Those were his last words"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
54 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
