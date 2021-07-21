 Skip to content
 
(Chron)   That beach's goop is most likely poop (clap, clap, clap, clap) Deep in the heart of Texas
    Texas' beaches, Greater Houston, Corpus Christi, Texas beaches, Cole Park Beach, annual report, Brazoria County, Texas, Environment Texas Research  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Violently proud of their Santorum tide
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they not test regularly, post those results online and close affected beaches when the levels get too high?

How could people have the freedom to make their own choice about swimming in poop without adequate information?

/oh, Texas...
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unsurprisingly, the Environment Texas Research is calling for repairs to sewage infrastructure, protection for wetlands that help filter out bacteria, and enacting new rules for livestock operations that can pollute beaches.

Sounds like a bunch of libs. Everyone head to the beach and go freedom in some shiat. Totally own them.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mmmmmm, pooooop.
 
schubie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe the rattlesnakes will eat it?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Also...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: Unsurprisingly, the Environment Texas Research is calling for repairs to sewage infrastructure, protection for wetlands that help filter out bacteria, and enacting new rules for livestock operations that can pollute beaches.

Sounds like a bunch of libs. Everyone head to the beach and go freedom in some shiat. Totally own them.


This.

If you're not soaked in animal feces, you might as well change your name to Barack Hussein and start handing out soshalism.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What a shiathole country.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Crusty seaweed and dead jellyfish is the name of my Don Ho tribute band.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Do they not test regularly, post those results online and close affected beaches when the levels get too high?

How could people have the freedom to make their own choice about swimming in poop without adequate information?

/oh, Texas...


People should preform the tests themselves apposed to the nanny state telling them what to do.

/sarcasm off
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"You're gonna need a bigger Carl Spackler..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pee Wee - Deep In The Heart of Texas.avi
Youtube A9YNy_v3_sQ
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Harris County's one beach, Sylvan Beach Park, was potentially unsafe for 27 out of 44 days research teams tested for fecal bacteria.

First off, they need to test upstream and down stream on Horsepen Bayou (preferably near the farking water treatment plant on Middlebrook), and Buffalo Bayou and the San Jac.

Secondly, it doesn't get huge swimming crowds (maybe on special occasions).  It's a nice place to look at the bay and it is never crowded.  People go there to fish and most of them know what they are fishing in - I mean, the bay discharge for Buffalo Bayou and the San Jac river downstream from Baytown...

And you should have seen it back in the day when it was "dirty".
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Texas beaches: If you're not covered in poop, you're covered in oil spill tar
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
entertainment.time.comView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Do not infringe on the right to dump poop wherever I want.  Do not infringe on the right to be lazy to the point of it being gravely dangerous to others.  The free market allows me to kill you.  The First Amendment allows me to kill you, too.  The Second Amendment also allows me to kill you.  Do not question.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That sucks.  Maybe stop voting assholes who only care about making money into office.  Other than that I got nothing.  Here have a meme that is a personal attack on my lily white ass:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How's that ZERO REGULATION thing working out for you?

Sh*theads.
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Considering the amount of deadly toxins flowing out of the ship channel a little poop seems downright quaint.
 
GORDON
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Chinese fishing fleet must be nearby
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm not sure why anyone is surprised.  All bodies of water have poop in them.  If there is a glass of water on your desk right now then someone, somewhere wants to poop in it.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
San Diego in the 80's had plenty of beach closed days, when Tijuana sewage would seep into the water and head north.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dothemath: Considering the amount of deadly toxins flowing out of the ship channel a little poop seems downright quaint.


Back in the 80s, a friends HS science fair project was to go around Lake Houston (you know, where a bunch of our drinking water comes from) and take samples from all over the lake.  They determined that the water was pretty much unsafe to splashed on you, even briefly.  Sometimes shortly after that, there was an article about 13 petroleum related businesses dumping into it illegally.  They spent years cracking down on that and cleaning it up and it is actually way better now.

The Bayou is the same.  I don't think it is as nasty as it once was. But I think the major problem now is all the suburban water treatment plants and/or sewage...not to mention all the crap getting constantly washed out of neighborhoods because of the rains and floods - I remember during Harvey, one of the sewer covers down the street from me was was gushing water through the holes in the cap and there was about a thousand wipes laying around it.  Ew.
 
Slideshow Bob
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jeez, that's disgusting! It'd put me off wading into the sea for a piss. Am I right?
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: ElFugawz: Unsurprisingly, the Environment Texas Research is calling for repairs to sewage infrastructure, protection for wetlands that help filter out bacteria, and enacting new rules for livestock operations that can pollute beaches.

Sounds like a bunch of libs. Everyone head to the beach and go freedom in some shiat. Totally own them.

This.

If you're not soaked in animal feces, you might as well change your name to Barack Hussein and start handing out soshalism.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Jean Genetic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Slideshow Bob: Jeez, that's disgusting! It'd put me off wading into the sea for a piss. Am I right?


If it's not poop, it's the frickin' sharks! I'll just hold it until I get home.

https://thehill.com/changing-america/​s​ustainability/environment/563188-man-k​illed-by-shark-after-wading-into-sea-t​o
 
Fisty McLargebutt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My racist Texan uncle opposes wastewater treatment infrastructure because it benefits Mexicans.

So while there's an obvious solution to this problem, I don't expect it to get done because there aren't enough rational Texans.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

UberDave: dothemath: Considering the amount of deadly toxins flowing out of the ship channel a little poop seems downright quaint.

Back in the 80s, a friends HS science fair project was to go around Lake Houston (you know, where a bunch of our drinking water comes from) and take samples from all over the lake.  They determined that the water was pretty much unsafe to splashed on you, even briefly.  Sometimes shortly after that, there was an article about 13 petroleum related businesses dumping into it illegally.  They spent years cracking down on that and cleaning it up and it is actually way better now.

The Bayou is the same.  I don't think it is as nasty as it once was. But I think the major problem now is all the suburban water treatment plants and/or sewage...not to mention all the crap getting constantly washed out of neighborhoods because of the rains and floods - I remember during Harvey, one of the sewer covers down the street from me was was gushing water through the holes in the cap and there was about a thousand wipes laying around it.  Ew.


Yeah its bad.
Last weekend I was riding my bike along the bayou near 5th ward & 610 and fell into a bunch of bayou slime. I expected my flesh to start melting off.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That beach's goop is most likely poop

You slice through a group of ninjas like fruit, oops?
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Texas state government hates regulation, and encourages the people of the state to live dangerously, so I'm sure they're happy about this. Abbott is probably at attention in his pants.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Do they not test regularly, post those results online and close affected beaches when the levels get too high?

How could people have the freedom to make their own choice about swimming in poop without adequate information?

/oh, Texas...


They do: texasbeachwatch.com
 
