Museum of Bitcoin opens in the country best known for the stability of its currency
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Museum of Bitcoin Mining History Opens Its Doors in Venezuela

God wtf am I reading?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is farken dumb.
 
valenumr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

whidbey: Museum of Bitcoin Mining History Opens Its Doors in Venezuela

God wtf am I reading?


That is digital gold right there.
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bitcoin: Its money. For Stupid People.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
An actual museum, or just a storefront displaying broken computer parts and a video that tries to sell bitcoins?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Zimbabwe?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Really sums up Bitcoin pretty nicely.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dunning-krugerrands.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No thanks. Can't use crypto at the strip club. Ladies get pissed off when you tell them that's all you have.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
First thought was Lebanon. Venezuela is just fine too.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Joke's on them. I invested in Dogecoin instead.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Eat The Placenta: No thanks. Can't use crypto at the strip club. Ladies get pissed off when you tell them that's all you have.


They don't even like it when you try to swipe your credit card.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So of course this all links back to Chavez rigging the Dominion voting machines and Trump will be President again by Tuesday as spelled out Mike Lindell's markup of the Constitution.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Eat The Placenta: No thanks. Can't use crypto at the strip club. Ladies get pissed off when you tell them that's all you have.


That's just an unforced error right there.  Think of how much money the ladies could suck out of the crypto marks by telling them how cool and smart they are for using crypto.  "You're not like the other guys who come in here... you use crypto.  I really like you."  Cha-ching!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Weatherkiss: Joke's on them. I invested in Dogecoin instead.


Gold ducats?
 
