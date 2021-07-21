 Skip to content
(CBC)   "Can you restore my '57 Chevy?" "Sure, that'll be $20000 down payment and it'll be 6 months." ** Six months later ** "Hey, where's the steering wheel??"   (cbc.ca) divider line
    owner Curtis MacLean, Marc Dooley, Maurice Pommerville, classic car enthusiasts  
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a repair Ponzi scheme.

Uses or sells parts from one car to fix another.  Another customer brings in a car, he uses or sells parts from that to fix the car he previously used or sold parts from.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm amazed the shop hasn't burned down for insurance reasons yet.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

stilted: Sounds like a repair Ponzi scheme.

Uses or sells parts from one car to fix another.  Another customer brings in a car, he uses or sells parts from that to fix the car he previously used or sold parts from.


Yup. Same thing consignment dealerships do  But this has stretched on so long, I think the guy got old and he decided yo stop working entirely. They really should be treating this as a crime
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Classic car people are weird.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: stilted: Sounds like a repair Ponzi scheme.

Uses or sells parts from one car to fix another.  Another customer brings in a car, he uses or sells parts from that to fix the car he previously used or sold parts from.

Yup. Same thing consignment dealerships do  But this has stretched on so long, I think the guy got old and he decided yo stop working entirely. They really should be treating this as a crime


That kinda doesn't work too well with classics and resto - no way to tell what's gonna be coming in and what you'll need.  Something else is going on here.  That being said he's lucky it's Canada I guess?  A lot of classic car freaks in the U.S. are the types that will show up and collect their car and your ass if you fark around.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
See, this is real drama, unlike the manufactured drama they show on those car-renovation TV shows.

/only ever seen them when they were on at the gym
//boomers are weird about cars
///three-slashies-on-the-tree
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Out of a couple hundred or so people I've met who were in the classic car business, I think there were maybe half a dozen who weren't scumbags.

"wull that's what they go'in fer on Ebay"

Well then sell it on ebay and stop wasting my time. Enjoy packing up all your shiat at the end of the day, moron.

But this was years ago. Parts have seriously dried up since then.
Unless you're looking for stampings of 32 Fords or the tri-5 Chevys. You can build any of those from the ground up with new parts these days.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dooley said MacLean refuses to return the vehicle, and has asked for more money. Dooley has contacted both the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and the RCMP.  The BBB informed him, he said, there was nothing it could do. He said the RCMP told him they could offer to help mediate the situation but nothing more.

Well that explains it, the guy's a complete farking moron.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Rob (RJ) McConnell, a former employee and bookkeeper at the shop, provided Pommerville with a list of nine names he said were people owed money because their parts were sold or they paid for work that was never completed. He alleges the sum of the list totals more than $150,000.
McConnell said in an interview he is also owed about $130,000 related to a business arrangement he made with MacLean during the time he worked there involving parts purchasing and rent payments.


So the bookkeeper, who knew the financial situation of the shop and was watching him blatantly steal parts and money from customers made a business arrangement related to buying parts?  Is he just pissed he got cut out of the racket?
 
Fissile
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: stilted: Sounds like a repair Ponzi scheme.

Uses or sells parts from one car to fix another.  Another customer brings in a car, he uses or sells parts from that to fix the car he previously used or sold parts from.

Yup. Same thing consignment dealerships do  But this has stretched on so long, I think the guy got old and he decided yo stop working entirely. They really should be treating this as a crime


I began learning  car repair when I was 14 years old and 40 years later I'm still learning.   The reality is that restoring an old car is not like repairing a new car.   In many cases it's impossible to tell how long a wheels up restoration can take.   I know of cars that have been at some shops literally for years.   The shop owner disassembles the car only to find out that it needs a lot more work than anyone bargained for.  The owner of the car still wants it restored but doesn't have all the money, so he gives the shop owner $500 or a thousand here and there and the project stretches out for years.
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is there some rule in Canada where he can't just sue them? He was contracted to do work, he didn't do the work but received payment.
 
Trik
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Gee Canada, you're getting to be quite dickish.
First murdering thousands of First Nation children and burying them in unmarked graves.
And now this.
 
zbtop
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the classic "craft expert sucks at business" case. Doesn't matter if its a bike shop, auto mechanic, gunsmith, contractor, etc, they can all run into the same issue.

These people know their craft, but aren't great at managing money or handling a business. Often they start the business as a hobby or side gig and get in over their heads. At some point they get behind, take too many orders or have to pay too much for parts, and suddenly they have to become a ponzi scheme to stay open. Inevitably this fails, they're ruined, tons of people are out tons of cash and equipment, and shiat sucks for everyone.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Also known as the Hennessey Performance business model. 15K is nothing compared to what they've stolen from people.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sail The Wide Accountancy: Is there some rule in Canada where he can't just sue them? He was contracted to do work, he didn't do the work but received payment.


He went to the BBB, the RCMP, and the media. The guy's too stupid to call a lawyer.
 
Explodo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fissile: Pats_Cloth_Coat: stilted: Sounds like a repair Ponzi scheme.

Uses or sells parts from one car to fix another.  Another customer brings in a car, he uses or sells parts from that to fix the car he previously used or sold parts from.

Yup. Same thing consignment dealerships do  But this has stretched on so long, I think the guy got old and he decided yo stop working entirely. They really should be treating this as a crime

I began learning  car repair when I was 14 years old and 40 years later I'm still learning.   The reality is that restoring an old car is not like repairing a new car.   In many cases it's impossible to tell how long a wheels up restoration can take.   I know of cars that have been at some shops literally for years.   The shop owner disassembles the car only to find out that it needs a lot more work than anyone bargained for.  The owner of the car still wants it restored but doesn't have all the money, so he gives the shop owner $500 or a thousand here and there and the project stretches out for years.


Yep....totally true.  My father-in-law had cars that had been at his shop so long the owners died.  He went out of his way to make sure the family got the cars, and all associated parts, back when he shut down the shop to retire.

I built a '67 Plymouth Satellite and it took me 10 years.
 
nytmare
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm interested to know why the shop refusing to return the vehicle doesn't qualify as theft.

Also if you get work done and take your car back without paying, that's theft of services. But if the shop takes your money and doesn't do the work, why isn't that also theft?
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My brother has a cherry 89 RX7 with popped rotary seals. While we lived in Michigan, it was parked on a pad in the backyard with a car cover on it, awaiting rebuild.

Enter the local scrap man, who apparently thought I (short and AFAB) was an easy mark. My brother had car parts that needed to go to scrap so he reached to to Scrap Man and told him to just come get them (scrap man would pick up metal trash for free and scrap it himself).

So Scrap Man shows up and picks up the stuff, I'm the only one home so I go out to meet him and point out what needs to go. This asshole looks over the back fence, sees my brother's RX7.

Him: What's with the car?
Me: My brother's baby. Needs a rotary rebuild.
Him:  You know it's only worth scrap price right.

I laughed in his face.

This man really tried to swindle my brother's car out of me.

/yes, barely related CSS
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
After so many victims and so much money I'm just surprised nobody has stripped him far parts yet.
 
dywed88
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

nytmare: I'm interested to know why the shop refusing to return the vehicle doesn't qualify as theft.

Also if you get work done and take your car back without paying, that's theft of services. But if the shop takes your money and doesn't do the work, why isn't that also theft?


It would depend on the contract terms. And that is for the courts to work out not the police.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I had a situation like this happen to me years ago, on a much smaller scale. I contracted with a body shop to do a resto of my Corvair, paid 1/2 up front with the rest to be paid upon completion.

About two weeks after he had my car completely taken apart and scattered around his shop, this assclown started demanding more money to 'keep the project moving,' saying things like "if I don't pay my guys they won't work" and "you can just leave it here as long as you want, I don't care."

Since it's been more than seven years and the statute of limitations has long passed, I don't mind admitting that the only reason this asshole finished my car at all was because I showed up at his shop with five friends and threatened him with serious bad craziness. I recited his home address and said that my friends and I were going to stop by his house and destroy everything we could get our hands on, and then we'd do his shop next. Since this was well before the era when everyone had a surveillance camera in their doorbell (and this guy wasn't on good terms with the police) it was a more than credible threat.

The jagoff even had the balls to ask for a tip a month later after he finally got the job done and I was paying him. I told him "I got a tip for you... I still know where you live."

It's a lot easier for a single guy in his 20s with a BS job and no kids to engage in that sort of extra-legal chicanery, so I can understand why all these adults haven't resorted to it with this guy. But he's definitely got it coming.
 
