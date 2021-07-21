 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   'Cronwall'? That makes no sense...I live in Cornwall. Better keep driving   (cbc.ca) divider line
20
    More: Silly, Ontario, Error, Left-wing politics, Exit, CBC News Monday, review process, Ontario's Transportation Ministry, Ottawa  
•       •       •

640 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2021 at 8:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, Cananada
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happened locally (USA) and they just patched over the misspelled word. It's easy to tell at night but less so during the day until you get closer to it.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Name is on all the paperwork. Easier to change name than paperwork.
 
alienated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because I care , and fark is stupid now :

https://vimeo.com/56525357

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cornwall deserves better.

/Ehhhhh, not really.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
two Un*x utilities: cron and wall
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a Linux daemon that replies cron and is only hotly debated by people yelling over the sounds of server fans.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'M MILWALL!!!!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Oliver Cromwell build a wall to keep out the ...?
 
nytmare
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Cron, grant me this one request. Grant me revenge! And if you do not listen, the HELL with you!
 
rhiannon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I took a screenshot of the map CTV news used to show the location of the sign. Anyone familiar with the area would notice CTV labeled highway 401 as the 417, missing the location by about 20 miles.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Still, it's a great place to do your tasks...
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Whenever there is a Cornwall thread I'm reminded of how criminally underrated the movie Outside Providence is.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's a perfectly cronulent sign.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You're actually in Sweden

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
cronwall - sounds like a new systemd service.

sytemctl start cronwall.service
 
casual disregard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

zerkalo: You're actually in Sweden


That comes as some surprise. My family exited Sweden.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Probably a Toronto writer, I have seen the Globe and Mail describe Cornwall, about 40 min west of Montreal, as "remote".
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Young Ned Of The Hill - The Pogues
Youtube n-y2ox2HPnc
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.