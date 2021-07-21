 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Ass-Sumption   (fullfact.org) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Life, Disease, Lord Sumption, Professor Ferguson, Afterlife, Demography, Death, mention of Professor Ferguson  
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boot to the head.

/boobies
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shiat Sherlock .
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ, what an Ass-Hole.
 
Doubleodoug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm drunk. can someone please explain,,,
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we've infected England with Republicans, and a mask won't stop that disease.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Lord Ass-Sumption to you.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I didn't know the Lord could be so casual and uncaring about thousands of people dying. So much for a kind and benevolent Lord.
 
barneyrubble
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
To be fair, he gets his info from DR douchebag, I'm sorry I meant dr falacy.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"You know what happens when you assume, don't you?"

"You make an educated guess as to a probable outcome based on context clues and past experiences?"
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Woohoooo! Suck it!!!

Masks FOREVER! It's the only way to be safe. How many hundreds of times have I said it? Our betters do not need to suffer our commoner scourge. They were put in place to rule us for a reason. They know, as they have always known; since the beginning of time, that we exist to serve and obey them. Why do you think you must sacrifuce your children, that you allow to exist, by you choice, to a life of servitude or be punished? There is a reason that they live behind walled gardens without need for sacrifice as the rest of us must. They simply have chosen themselves to rule us. It's a pretty simple concept.

I'm really getting sick and tired of small and insignificant portion of the worlds population feeling that the should be able to control their lives. They have done nothing but destroy, well, maybe not them specifically or their ancestors for hundreds of years or ever, but the time has finally come to end the socially unjust ideas of the individual. All that matters is doing what you are told by our betters to save us from our selfish incorrect ideas.

Cover you disgusting face so our rulers can control our existence without need to suffer our visage and ridiculous, selfish, and unjust desire for individuality. Frankly it's dumb concept that doesn't work, obviously or everyone would be satisfied. Hopefully our savior will force benificent legislation and laws that all will ensure  that all not of proper birth have their disgusting faces surgically covered at birth, for their entire existence on this plane, and never have their pestilence spread to others better than them so that they may serve and have the correct and just feelings of inclusiveness.

This is indeed a glorious day of celebration and consumption of pharmaceuticals that suppress the immune system and senses. Please celebrate by purchasing widgets that may give a few minutes of feel-good neurotransmitters manufactured by others on the other side of the planet that have a worse existence than you, and feel superior, which is good. So you have that going for you.

TLDR: always and forever, wear a mask that doesn't stop paint fumes, dust, mustard gas, tear gas, pollen, nerve gas and stop the questioning and social disobedience. Just do as you are told and shut your plague rat covered speech hole.
 
