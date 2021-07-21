 Skip to content
 
Delta variant causing havoc around the world. Beta variant: Hold my beer
24
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's plenty on anti vaxers out there that are eager to help the virus mutate further.  And it gets stronger with every change.  Eventually it will become strong enough to overcome the vaccines and wipe us all out.
 
Sonnuvah [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This going to be like naming hurricanes, isn't it? Only it goes the opposite direction, when they run out of Greek letters they'll come up with cutesy names.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

oldernell: There's plenty on anti vaxers out there that are eager to help the virus mutate further.  And it gets stronger with every change.  Eventually it will become strong enough to overcome the vaccines and wipe us all out.


This isn't strictly true. Some mutations will make it less deadly, less infectious etc.

Of course those mutations won't spread, so we only see the bad ones.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
France worrying about the wrong variant.


Results Compared to non-VOC SARS-CoV-2 strains, the adjusted elevation in risk associated with N501Y-positive variants was 59% (49-69%) for hospitalization; 105% (82-134%) for ICU admission; and 61% (40-87%) for death. Increases with Delta variant were more pronounced: 120% (93-153%) for hospitalization; 287% (198-399%) for ICU admission; and 137% (50-230%) for death.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

oldernell: There's plenty on anti vaxers out there that are eager to help the virus mutate further.  And it gets stronger with every change.  Eventually it will become strong enough to overcome the vaccines and wipe us all out.


If smallpox, the bubonic plague, the flu, HIV, ebola and marburg hasnt wiped us out yet, what makes you think COVID will?

Even if lets say, COVID omega variant had a R0 of 15, a 3 weeks asymptomatic period, death rate of 50% and evaded vaccines, it still wouldnt wipe us all out.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
On the bright side, millions of migrant children are coming into the southern borders to regenerate the US population. They are the hero's in this tragedy.

THIS IS GOD'S PLAN
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maybe the Beta variant is a greater problem in Europe because of Europe's widespread reliance on the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, which has markedly reduced efficacy against Beta (still decent at preventing severe disease, but minimal protection against infection and transmission.)

From what I understand, the other vaccines all retain much better efficacy against Beta.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gubbo: oldernell: There's plenty on anti vaxers out there that are eager to help the virus mutate further.  And it gets stronger with every change.  Eventually it will become strong enough to overcome the vaccines and wipe us all out.

This isn't strictly true. Some mutations will make it less deadly, less infectious etc.

Of course those mutations won't spread, so we only see the bad ones.


A friend of mine is a doctor with a master's in public health. She's not an epidemiologist, though, but I'd say her opinion is pretty qualified all things considered.

She says the likely trend is that, eventually, a variant that is less dangerous but more infectious pops up and takes over, and that's how we got the common cold coronaviruses.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gubbo: oldernell: There's plenty on anti vaxers out there that are eager to help the virus mutate further.  And it gets stronger with every change.  Eventually it will become strong enough to overcome the vaccines and wipe us all out.

This isn't strictly true. Some mutations will make it less deadly, less infectious etc.

Of course those mutations won't spread, so we only see the bad ones.


The ones that make it less deadly will still spread just fine, in fact probably even better in the long term as the hosts can get infected again and again.

Congratulations anti-vaxers, you just welcomed a second respiratory disease that kills a lot of people every year for the near future.  It's probably to late to be contained by vaccines now.  The upside is that we've developed mRNA vaccines at a rapid rate and they'll probably be able to be adjusted for future variants rapidly.

When the reactionaries came out with "it's no worse than the flu" I immediately went to "do we really want another disease that kills tens of thousands of Americans every year?"
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lolmao500: oldernell: There's plenty on anti vaxers out there that are eager to help the virus mutate further.  And it gets stronger with every change.  Eventually it will become strong enough to overcome the vaccines and wipe us all out.

If smallpox, the bubonic plague, the flu, HIV, ebola and marburg hasnt wiped us out yet, what makes you think COVID will?

Even if lets say, COVID omega variant had a R0 of 15, a 3 weeks asymptomatic period, death rate of 50% and evaded vaccines, it still wouldnt wipe us all out.


That's... So comforting.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Alrighty then, Delta dudes. Time to show those Beta cucks who is the boss, right? Right?
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At this point I guess it'll be twinkies and cockroaches by the time the Omega variant shows up.
 
Stibium
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dafatone: She says the likely trend is that, eventually, a variant that is less dangerous but more infectious pops up and takes over, and that's how we got the common cold coronaviruses.


And how long does she suspect that will take? That half-truth is meaningless without taking into account the time required for natural immunity to evolve. It's a downright deadly lie to leave that off, and is part of the reason that Americans downplay covid so much. The common cold didn't become the common cold in a year...

If she hasn't noticed, higher transmissibility means higher viral loads, and higher viral loads means case outcome is worse. Every time a new variant comes along it spreads more quickly, and it also becomes more deadly. THAT is the trend we are seeing....

Pathogens become less dangerous when we have better vaccines or simply evolve better immune responses in the herd. That process may take centuries if not millennia to happen naturally.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wait until they hear about this Delta / Beta crossbreed I've been working on.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The supplied picture in the article, is like a where's Waldo of finding the topless woman.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Gubbo: oldernell: There's plenty on anti vaxers out there that are eager to help the virus mutate further.  And it gets stronger with every change.  Eventually it will become strong enough to overcome the vaccines and wipe us all out.

This isn't strictly true. Some mutations will make it less deadly, less infectious etc.

Of course those mutations won't spread, so we only see the bad ones.

A friend of mine is a doctor with a master's in public health. She's not an epidemiologist, though, but I'd say her opinion is pretty qualified all things considered.

She says the likely trend is that, eventually, a variant that is less dangerous but more infectious pops up and takes over, and that's how we got the common cold coronaviruses.


I think the near-universal consensus is that there is no eradicating COVID at this point, and the end-stage is that it's going to eventually become just another endemic virus that circulates and causes cold or flu-like symptoms.  This will happen after basically everyone on Earth has some immunity, either throw vaccination or prior infection.

The end-stage is not in doubt.  The only real question is how many people have to die along the way to getting to that point.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lolmao500: oldernell: There's plenty on anti vaxers out there that are eager to help the virus mutate further.  And it gets stronger with every change.  Eventually it will become strong enough to overcome the vaccines and wipe us all out.

If smallpox, the bubonic plague, the flu, HIV, ebola and marburg hasnt wiped us out yet, what makes you think COVID will?

Even if lets say, COVID omega variant had a R0 of 15, a 3 weeks asymptomatic period, death rate of 50% and evaded vaccines, it still wouldnt wipe us all out.


Let's hope the empending anarchistic hellhole that would spring out of it won't. At that point you might as well include zombies because its going to get ugly.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tfresh: empending



Typo Analysis Conclusion:    User unaware of proper spelling.
 
hammettman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Toga party!
 
noazark [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Dafatone
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Stibium: Dafatone: She says the likely trend is that, eventually, a variant that is less dangerous but more infectious pops up and takes over, and that's how we got the common cold coronaviruses.

And how long does she suspect that will take? That half-truth is meaningless without taking into account the time required for natural immunity to evolve. It's a downright deadly lie to leave that off, and is part of the reason that Americans downplay covid so much. The common cold didn't become the common cold in a year...

If she hasn't noticed, higher transmissibility means higher viral loads, and higher viral loads means case outcome is worse. Every time a new variant comes along it spreads more quickly, and it also becomes more deadly. THAT is the trend we are seeing....

Pathogens become less dangerous when we have better vaccines or simply evolve better immune responses in the herd. That process may take centuries if not millennia to happen naturally.


Jesus dude I'm not advocating for herd immunity over here like some sort of asshole. This isn't a "let's let COVID run its course" post.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

oldernell: There's plenty on anti vaxers out there that are eager to help the virus mutate further.  And it gets stronger with every change.  Eventually it will become strong enough to overcome the vaccines and wipe us all out.


If your entire worldview is based on American partisan politics, it might seems like that's true. Keep in mind right now in India, there are a billion unvaccinated people. There are another billion unvaccinated across Africa. Right across our souther border there are 90 million unvaccinated people. Covid is not lacking for mutation opportunities even if you convince your crazy uncle in Louisiana to get the shot.

The good news is more variants will form which are likely to be less virulent and more contagious (like the delta variant) which will spread broadly and serve to immunize the unvaccinated without causing nearly the same loss in life we saw early on. Take a look at the UK, their cases are 23x higher than they were two month ago, but deaths are barely 4x higher.  Thinking of every new variant as bad news isn't correct.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lolmao500: oldernell: There's plenty on anti vaxers out there that are eager to help the virus mutate further.  And it gets stronger with every change.  Eventually it will become strong enough to overcome the vaccines and wipe us all out.

If smallpox, the bubonic plague, the flu, HIV, ebola and marburg hasnt wiped us out yet, what makes you think COVID will?

Even if lets say, COVID omega variant had a R0 of 15, a 3 weeks asymptomatic period, death rate of 50% and evaded vaccines, it still wouldnt wipe us all out.


I, for one, welcome our new Sentinelese overlords
 
