(Daily Mail)   Public masturbator ejaculated I mean ejected from high-paying finance job   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
$120k is not exactly "high-flying".  Especially if you're 40.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You're not supposed to do that?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
his wife described as him as a 'hard worker'

At least she's honest.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've been to Australia. He's lucky a bunch of crazy yobbos didn't beat him in the middle of the street.
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What a jackoff.
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How did he get her to hold still long enough to knock one out?
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: his wife described as him as a 'hard worker'

At least she's honest.


If you know what I mean.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Here's a little number I tossed off recently in the Caribbean"
 
pueblonative
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Acting as a character reference, his wife described as him as a 'hard worker' and a 'devoted father and husband'.

let's give him a hand, ladies and gentlemen.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ejacted
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: How did he get her to hold still long enough to knock one out?


Minuteman
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: $120k is not exactly "high-flying".  Especially if you're 40.


Really, I was making that when I retired 6 years ago and I was a "nobody".
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A police statement of facts reads that the woman 'felt something warm on her back and turned around to see Khan buttoning up his pants'

A subsequent restraining order stipulated Khan was not to cum within 100 meters of the victim.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Above:  Police are looking for a man that is selling skooma behind the Whiterun stables, or possibly, studying as an apprentice at the College of Winterhold.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x711]


That's an interesting erection.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DNA & MRI'S don't lie.....but guy obviously wasn't either wired in the head right or somebody wasn't getting enough at home....!!!!!!

Any way you throw it he's a Joke!!!!
I do hope that whatever Prison they toss him into he'll meet a guy by the name Bubba & that was his Daughter or Neice that he did that Disgusting act to!!!!
Glad he got fired though, too bad for the wife & kids.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
NSFW at high paying finance jobs

The Winker's Song (Misprint)
Youtube 02QdeWnfn9s
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: dothemath: How did he get her to hold still long enough to knock one out?

Minuteman


Anybody who puts their internal body fluids on somebody else needs to get their teeth emancipated.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: That's an interesting erection.


I used to live in a town where gang members would spray paint their "tags" and every time I saw one, I was hoping someone would spray paint..."you're someone's reason to masturbate" instead.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Penis Song - Monty Python's The Meaning of Life
Youtube p9PiqCeLEmM
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: tyyreaunn: dothemath: How did he get her to hold still long enough to knock one out?

Minuteman

Anybody who puts their internal body fluids on somebody else needs to get their teeth emancipated.


Once it goes splurting out it long steamy-hot ropes all over the walls, ceiling, and various bystanders, it is really still "internal"?
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: FrancoFile: $120k is not exactly "high-flying".  Especially if you're 40.

Really, I was making that when I retired 6 years ago and I was a "nobody".


I don't think we should start saying that six figure jobs are now nothing.  I know that You don't have to be famous to make that kind of money and that it doesn't make you yacht buying mega rich.  But it is still a lot of money.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
wow. just wow.
 
