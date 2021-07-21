 Skip to content
(Hawaii News Now)   Hey, didn't we park our f-ck here?   (hawaiinewsnow.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure i know what state it is parked in.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where ya gonna go with that on Oahu?
I don't think that cunning plan was thought through.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities said officers found the fire truck and the suspect minutes later at a 7-11 in Makaha. Police arrested the suspect.  Officials said there were no reported injuries, nothing missing and no damage to the truck.

I'm gonna go out on a limb here and say that maybe, just maybe, drugs were involved.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who steals a fire truck?
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Closed circuit camera caught the suspect:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Burchill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: who steals a fire truck?


Drunk people.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: who steals a fire truck?


Someone who needs to get someplace, Now!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing meth has to be involved.
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: who steals a fire truck?


i4.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Probably thought it was his Uber.
 
jumac
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

whidbey: I'm guessing meth has to be involved.


Would guess so.  Or very stupid.  Most people who steal cars/trucks/etc, would know that most gov stuff would have gps tracking on it and not even think of it.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I woulda loved to hear the radio traffic on that one:

Medic 2: Medic 2, dispatch.

Dispatch: Medic 2, go ahead.

M1: Dispatch, has anyone else been called out our location?

D: Negative, Medic 2. We have you as the only response.

M1: Well then you better send someone else, as Medic 2 the vehicle has gone missing.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jumac: whidbey: I'm guessing meth has to be involved.

Would guess so.  Or very stupid.  Most people who steal cars/trucks/etc, would know that most gov stuff would have gps tracking on it and not even think of it.


Plus it's not like there's a large market for stolen fire trucks, nor is it inconspicuous.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Stealing a giant brightly colored fire truck ON AN ISLAND. . .

Brilliant!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Who drives a fark in the first place?
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Who drives a fark in the first place?


I did but then I Totaled it.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: who steals a fire truck?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
