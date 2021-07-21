 Skip to content
(CNN)   Couple who was charged for crimes related to the El Dorado gender-reveal wildfire in 2020 is now being charged with manslaughter due to a firefighter dying while battling the blaze   (cnn.com) divider line
    Firefighter Charles Morton  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
While I will acknowledge that it seems like it could be somewhat dangerous to set a precedent where people can be charged criminally for the duty-related injury or death of first responders who are dispatched to their homes, I think this is concern is over-ridden by the fact people who throw gender reveal parties deserve the worst possible fates we can assign them.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
[good.jpg]
 
Monkey2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I just don't understand these big Gender Reveal events. People used to just put a pink or blue balloon on their mailbox and that seemed to work OK.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The only thing that could make this story better is if their kid ends up trans
 
nemisonic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Monkey2: I just don't understand these big Gender Reveal events. People used to just put a pink or blue balloon on their mailbox and that seemed to work OK.


That was the 70's and 80's when having kids was "meh" and kids were also free range
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I can't wait to see what they come up with for their verdict and sentencing reveal parties.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: The only thing that could make this story better is if their kid ends up trans


I think it'd be pretty hilarious.  Gender != biological sex.  At the same time, they can't call it a "baby genital reveal".

I guess they could just tell people "it's a boy/girl/ambiguous!" but that lacks the flair of thousands of acres burned.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sno man: [good.jpg]


It's a gif.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Monkey2: I just don't understand these big Gender Reveal events. People used to just put a pink or blue balloon on their mailbox and that seemed to work OK.


Boys used to simply ask girls to prom, but in the age of social media you have to go big.  Like stupid big.  Otherwise you don't get those sweet likes and retweets.  Which, of course, are legitimate ways to prove your worth.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Monkey2: I just don't understand these big Gender Reveal events. People used to just put a pink or blue balloon on their mailbox and that seemed to work OK.


And anyway, how dare they impose a gender on a child.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Monkey2: I just don't understand these big Gender Reveal events. People used to just put a pink or blue balloon on their mailbox and that seemed to work OK.


I think they are for people who  love attention.  They got a bunch of fuss made about them at their wedding and are now going through withdrawals.  The solution, get knocked up and have a massive gender reveal party to put on Instagram, etc.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

nemisonic: Monkey2: I just don't understand these big Gender Reveal events. People used to just put a pink or blue balloon on their mailbox and that seemed to work OK.

That was the 70's and 80's when having kids was "meh" and kids were also free range


Free range kids are much tastier than farm-raised.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: The only thing that could make this story better is if their kid ends up trans


No, that would be terrible.

Either they will not be accepting of their kid's new status, or worse, to support their child, they'll throw another gender reveal party that will probably doom all humanity.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Monkey2: I just don't understand these big Gender Reveal events. People used to just put a pink or blue balloon on their mailbox and that seemed to work OK.


That's not going to generate any views on social media.
 
dryknife
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I always get in trouble revealing my gender.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A smoke bomb set off by the couple in Yucaipa, California, on September 5 as part of a gender reveal sparked a fire that went on to burn more than 22,000 acres across two counties, San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson said during a news conference.

You know someone suggested to the couple that this might be a bad idea but they got shouted down.  This is an EVENT!

Now go to Mexico, buy one large blue bomba and one large pink bomba.  But keep the receipt for the pink bomba.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is gender reveal party an American only thing? their version of baby shower? I always thought it was a euphemism for an orgy.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TappingTheVein: Is gender reveal party an American only thing? their version of baby shower? I always thought it was a euphemism for an orgy.


Nay, this is in addition to the baby shower(s)
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SoupGuru: The only thing that could make this story better is if their kid ends up trans


Regardless of gender, this kid will be much better off being oprhaned.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There must be some emails or texts that indicate intent to disregard rules and fire safety measures if they're going after them for manslaughter. It's the sort of thing you'd charge them with if it was fully intentional arson. But they've plead not guilty so we'll find out in trial I guess.
 
