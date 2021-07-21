 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Gold toilet found in Russian police bribery probe. Somehow Mar-A-Lago not involved   (bbc.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yet. They may be holding it as collateral for one of Trumpy's "loans".
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their big mistake was not cutting Putin in on the action.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it have huge orange ass prints on it?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any urine stained mattresses?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sad thing is that all it takes to "be like the mafia" in Russia is $255,000... over 5 years.  How little do cops make there?  Also how little do villas and gold toilets cost in Russia, seems cheap!
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it have
CONGRATULATIONS 2020
engraved on the tank?

Well, we know where it was headed.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the investigators have something to go on?
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a "gold" toilet, it's gilded, meaning it's just bog standard ceramic with some paint or leaf tacked on.

/is now wondering how much an actual solid gold toilet would weigh
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clarification: Trump doesn't have a gold toilet. He has a gold plated toilet, the cheap f*ck.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All that money and it looked like a brothel.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More likely to have Hunter's finger paintings hanging on the walls than a Trump connection.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grinding_journalist: That's not a "gold" toilet, it's gilded, meaning it's just bog standard ceramic with some paint or leaf tacked on.

/is now wondering how much an actual solid gold toilet would weigh


Google is awesome for silly thoughts such as this.

In '19 a gold toilet was stolen. Reportedly, 103 kilograms of gold was used making it worth abut 4 mill.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Opulence: he had it
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ferdinand Marcos is still alive?
 
sephjnr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which dirty bastard shat in my trombone?
 
focusthis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump's golden shower!
Fark user imageView Full Size


/For realz
//Tennis locker room
///Golf course outside DC
 
Pert
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The police now have something to go on.
 
Cache
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
...raided by Russian investigators, who say they busted a gang of corrupt police.

Russia busts corrupt cops.
GOP, please take notes.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sephjnr: Which dirty bastard shat in my trombone?


Oh, did you say "sit in with the band"?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's hard to fathom the brain that decides "I want a golden toilet"

I mean, I just want a good, practical toilet. Elongated seat, the right height, and flushes well. Lately, I've learned that it is good to have a toilet that circulates the water well around the bowl, to help keep the sides of the bowl clean.

Only the most crass, classless human being would need to crap on a gold toilet.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

focusthis: Trump's golden shower![Fark user image image 425x566]

/For realz
//Tennis locker room
///Golf course outside DC


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zgrizz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hunter Biden's new poo palace?

Oh, wait, we'll never know because he gets to officially take anonymous bribes through 'art sales'.

Enjoying that new transparent gummint yet Libbies? Even WaPo is waking up. Why don't you?
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The whole gang had one toilet and one bidet? "Just a minute, Vince, I have to the bidet."  "No problem, Rocco."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
