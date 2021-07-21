 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Pagan's leader set to plead guilty. After 34 years Friday and Streebeck's investigation finally pays off   (nj.com) divider line
    More: Murica, New Jersey, Internet privacy, United States, former national president of the Pagan, New York City, Privacy policy, Privacy Policy, Plea  
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo, subby!

by no means a great feelm, but an underrated fun movie
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget your goat leggings!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: Bravo, subby!

by no means a great feelm, but an underrated fun movie



It was actually impressive that Ackroyd played the entire thing straight.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Erek the Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy McClure: Don't forget your goat leggings!


Will these work?

Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a city of crime.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We must be talking about an NFA weapon here, I don't see the feds going after him for a regular ol' color cannon.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: elvisaintdead: Bravo, subby!

by no means a great feelm, but an underrated fun movie


It was actually impressive that Ackroyd played the entire thing straight.


Joe Friday:
Not that it's any of your business, but I spend the evening in the company of Connie Swail.
Pep Streebeck:
Don't you mean "the Virgin Connie Swail"?
Pep Streebeck:
Wait a minute!
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your attention, please. The story you are about to see is true; the names have been changed to protect the innocent. For example: George Baker is now called "Sylvia Wiss. "
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: Troy McClure: Don't forget your goat leggings!

Will these work?

They are working for me right now.
IYKWIM
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pagan's leader


So... there's only one Pagan?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: Don't forget your goat leggings!


Goat Kid Pajama Party
Youtube RN50R3gycgo
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: FrancoFile: elvisaintdead: Bravo, subby!

by no means a great feelm, but an underrated fun movie


It was actually impressive that Ackroyd played the entire thing straight.

Joe Friday:
Not that it's any of your business, but I spend the evening in the company of Connie Swail.
Pep Streebeck:
Don't you mean "the Virgin Connie Swail"?
Pep Streebeck:
Wait a minute!


The whole movie was a big setup for this one joke.

/it worked
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
HaHa!
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: We must be talking about an NFA weapon here, I don't see the feds going after him for a regular ol' color cannon.


Reading between the lines

Richter was traveling back to New York from a Pagan's event in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where police said they were informed Richter was in possession of a firearm, which a convicted felon is not legally allowed to do. .....
Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer previously said in court that the government had "incontrovertible evidence" that Richter possessed the firearm at the party.

There was an ATF agent at that party or possibly a CI
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This movie is so darn good. Pep Streebeck is a prime cut of Hanks comedy.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: We must be talking about an NFA weapon here, I don't see the feds going after him for a regular ol' color cannon.

Reading between the lines

Richter was traveling back to New York from a Pagan's event in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where police said they were informed Richter was in possession of a firearm, which a convicted felon is not legally allowed to do. .....
Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer previously said in court that the government had "incontrovertible evidence" that Richter possessed the firearm at the party.

There was an ATF agent at that party or possibly a CI


That makes more sense, if they nailed him after he crossed a state line they get him on both 18 US §3665 and 27 CFR §478.32.

I think that's up to 15 Years, additional 5 supervised release, and $50,000?
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: Your attention, please. The story you are about to see is true; the names have been changed to protect the innocent. For example: George Baker is now called "Sylvia Wiss. "


Do these look like the breasts of a forty year old woman?

spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
His main mission was to expand the club, and it's number of members rapidly increased under his leadership by absorbing smaller, local motorcycle groups, allowing minority members to join who were previously barred and loosening other procedures traditionally followed to bring on new members, officials have said.


I'm going to say it's kind of interesting how recently the Pagan's(sic) are a top priority over the larger Hells Angels, Banditos and Outlaws who are larger clubs and White people only clubs.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

spongeboob: His main mission was to expand the club, and it's number of members rapidly increased under his leadership by absorbing smaller, local motorcycle groups, allowing minority members to join who were previously barred and loosening other procedures traditionally followed to bring on new members, officials have said.


I'm going to say it's kind of interesting how recently the Pagan's(sic) are a top priority over the larger Hells Angels, Banditos and Outlaws who are larger clubs and White people only clubs.


HA and Banditos both allow minorities. Where did you get the idea they didn't? SOS, SC, and a few others ARE homogenously white, but only a couple clubs like SC actually fly their white supremacist roots.
 
dryknife
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

McGrits: Boojum2k: FrancoFile: elvisaintdead: Bravo, subby!

by no means a great feelm, but an underrated fun movie


It was actually impressive that Ackroyd played the entire thing straight.

Joe Friday:
Not that it's any of your business, but I spend the evening in the company of Connie Swail.
Pep Streebeck:
Don't you mean "the Virgin Connie Swail"?
Pep Streebeck:
Wait a minute!

The whole movie was a big setup for this one joke.

/it worked


It's certainly better than the "Thank God it's Friday!" line.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Conan, what is best in life?"
 
havocmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I believe this is the first movie I ever saw titties in.
 
GlassNinja
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Pagan's leader


So... there's only one Pagan?


Being someone who is good friends with our local chapter, I have been trying to explain this typo to them for literally YEARS now. It drives me absolutely crazy when I see it. And it always falls on deaf ears.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I just remember that Gannon looked nothing like he did in Zelda.
 
